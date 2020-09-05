BMEX Announces Private Placement of up to $9,550,000 in Flow-Through Units and Non Flow-Through Units

Vancouver, September 4, 2020 - BMEX Gold Inc. (TSXV: BMEX) ("BMEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed an engagement letter with StephensAvenue Securities Inc. for a brokered private placement of flow-through units and non-flow-through units of the Company (together, the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $9,550,000. The Offering will consist of up to 6,666,666 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.5325 per FT Unit for gross flow-through proceeds of up to $3,550,000, and up to 20,000,000 non-flow-through units (each an "NFT Unit") at a price of $0.30 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of up to $6,000,000. The Company has entered into an agreement with Peartree Securities Inc. for the purchase and sale of the FT Units on a charity flow-through basis.

Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-through share (a "FT Share") and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each full warrant (a "Warrant") will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of 18 months from closing of the Offering. Each NFT Unit will be sold at $0.30 per Unit and will consist of one common share and one-half of one Warrant, on the same terms as the Warrants sold as part of the FT Units.

StephensAvenue Securities Inc. will receive a cash commission of 7%, and Broker's Warrants of the Company equal to 7% of the number of FT Units and NFT Units sold under the Offering. The Broker's Warrants will be exercisable into common shares at $0.30 for one year. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring four months from the date of issuance. Proceeds from the financing will be used to explore the Company's recently acquired King Tut and Dunlop Bay projects located in Quebec, Canada and for general working capital.

The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and standard closing conditions for a brokered offering.

About BMEX Gold Inc.

BMEX Gold Inc. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company with the primary objective to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdictions of Quebec, Canada. BMEX is currently fully focused on its two projects:

King Tut Project is a wholly owned project that consists of 120 contiguous claims on 5206 hectares

Dunlop Bay Project is a wholly owned project that consists of 76 mineral claims that cover 4,226 hectares.

BMEX common shares trade under the symbol "BMEX" on the TSX-V and under the symbol 8M0 on the Frankfurt Exchange.

