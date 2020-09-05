West High Yield Announces Stock Option Grants

Calgary, September 4, 2020 - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted stock options to directors, officers and advisors of the Company to purchase an aggregate 2,950,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 per share. The stock options will expire on September 4, 2025.

The stock option grants are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to locate and develop economic gold, nickel and magnesium properties.

For further information, please contact:

Frank Marasco

President and Chief Executive Officer

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.

Telephone: (403) 660-3488

Facsimile: (403) 206-7159

Email: frank@whyresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63298