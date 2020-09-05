Plateau Energy Metals Engages Strategic Advisor for Falchani Lithium Project

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2020 - Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (“Plateau” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PLU | OTCQB: PLUUF) is pleased to announce the engagement of Emily Sarah Hersh of DCDB Group to provide consulting and advisory services related to seeking strategic investment partners for Plateau’s Falchani lithium project in Peru.



The Company has entered into a “shares for services agreement” effective September 1, 2020 with Foxrock Investment (“Foxrock”), a subsidiary of DCDB Group, pursuant to the provisions of Policy 4.3 from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”). Under the terms of the agreement, Foxrock, at Plateau’s election, will receive up to 100% of the monthly consulting fee through the issuance of Plateau common shares, which shares will be issued at a deemed price per share equal to the greater of either: 1) the volume weighted average price of Plateau’s shares as traded on the Exchange calculated at the end of each month; or 2) the closing price of the last day of trading in each month in which the services are provided. The shares would be issued quarterly during the term of the 12-month agreement, and the agreement is subject to Exchange acceptance.

About Emily Sarah Hersh

Emily Sarah Hersh is a Managing Partner of DCDB Group and is a well-known lithium and battery industry expert. Emily manages projects in South America for companies in the mining, energy, oil and gas industries. Her specialization in lithium includes project due diligence, country risk assessment and emerging battery technologies. Emily has a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Tulane University, a MA in International Affairs from American University. She is a Non-Resident Fellow at the Payne Institute for Public Policy at the Colorado School of Mines.

About DCDB Group

DCDB Group is an international financial consultancy firm specialized in institutional consulting, advisory and executions, dedicated to facilitating cross-border business and transactions.

About Plateau Energy Metals

Plateau Energy Metals Inc., a Canadian exploration and development company, is enabling the new energy paradigm through exploring and developing its Falchani lithium project and Macusani uranium project in southeastern Peru, both of which are situated near significant infrastructure.

