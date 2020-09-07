Menü Artikel
Clean TeQ Announces Capital Structure Update

02:20 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

MELBOURNE, Sept. 06, 2020 - Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd. (Clean TeQ or Company) (ASX/TSX: CLQ; OTCQX:CTEQF) advises that the following securities have lapsed as they have reached their expiry date without being exercised:

ASX Code Number of securities and description
CLQAI 350,000 Options exercisable at $0.95 each

The Company’s current capital structure therefore constitutes of the following classes of securities:

ASX Code Total number of securities and description
CLQ 746,460,205 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
CLQAA 456,800 Performance Rights expiring 1 January 2021
CLQAA 783,009 Performance Rights expiring 1 July 2021
CLQAA 2,018,347 Performance Rights expiring 1 January 2022
CLQAA 2,408,330 Performance Rights expiring 1 July 2022
CLQAA 3,074,381 Performance Rights expiring 1 January 2023
CLQAA 6,494,459 Performance Rights expiring 1 July 2023
CLQAI 75,000 Options exercisable at $1.73 each expiring 6 November 2020
CLQAI 5,000,000 Options exercisable at $1.80 each expiring 4 December 2020
CLQAI 500,000 Options exercisable at $1.63 each expiring 12 March 2021
CLQAI 1,000,000 Options exercisable at $1.88 each expiring 19 February 2021
CLQAI 6,865,604 Options exercisable at $0.53 each expiring 9 August 2023


For more information, please contact:
Ben Stockdale, CFO and Investor Relations +61 3 9797 6700

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by the Board of Directors of Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd..

About Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (ASX/TSX: CLQ) – Based in Melbourne, Australia, Clean TeQ is a global leader in metals recovery and industrial water treatment through the application of its proprietary Clean-iX? continuous ion exchange technology. For more information about Clean TeQ please visit the Company’s website www.cleanteq.com.

About the Clean TeQ Sunrise Project – Clean TeQ is the 100% owner of the Clean TeQ Sunrise Project, located in New South Wales. Clean TeQ Sunrise is one of the largest cobalt deposits outside of Africa, and one of the largest and highest-grade accumulations of scandium ever discovered.

About Clean TeQ Water – Through its wholly owned subsidiary Clean TeQ Water, Clean TeQ is also providing innovative wastewater treatment solutions for removing hardness, desalination, nutrient removal and zero liquid discharge. The sectors of focus include municipal wastewater, surface water, industrial waste water and mining waste water. For more information about Clean TeQ Water please visit www.cleanteqwater.com.



