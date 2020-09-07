Annual General Meeting Date

Menü Artikel
PERTH, Sept. 07, 2020 - Perseus Mining Ltd. (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) ”) wishes to advise that its 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on November 26, 2020 at 6pm AWST by way of a virtual (online) meeting. Information on how to participate in the AGM will be included in the Notice of Meeting to be released in October 2020. The closing date for receipt of director’s nominations is October 1, 2020.

Perseus will be relying on the relief provided by the Commonwealth Treasurer and will not be sending a hard copy Notice of Meeting by post to shareholders ahead of the AGM. Shareholders who normally receive a hard copy Notice of Meeting are encouraged to provide their email address to the share registry, Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited, before October 1, 2020 to enable Perseus to send the 2020 AGM documentation electronically.

The easiest way to provide their email address is for shareholders to use easy update through the following link: www.computershare.com.au/easyupdate/PRU. Alternatively, Computershare’s contact details are:

Phone: Australia – 1300 558 062 International – (+ 61 3) 9415 4631
Facsimile: Australia – (03) 9473 2500 International – (+61 3) 9473 2500
Email: http://www.investorcentre.com/contact
Mail: Postal address: Office address:
The Registrar Level 2, 45 St Georges Terrace
Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited Perth, WA 6000
GPO Box 2975 AUSTRALIA
Melbourne, VIC 3001, AUSTRALIA

This announcement was approved for release by the Managing Director & CEO, Jeff Quartermaine.

For further information, please contact:

Managing Director: Jeff Quartermaine at telephone +61 8 6144 1700 or email
jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com;
General Manager BD & IR: Andrew Grove at telephone +61 8 6144 1700 or email
andrew.grove@perseusmining.com
Media Relations: Nathan Ryan at telephone +61 4 20 582 887 or email
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au (Melbourne)

