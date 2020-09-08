Manganese X Continues To Evolve Battery Initiatives

Montreal, September 8, 2020 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: MNXXF ) ("Manganese" or the "Company") is pleased to present an update of our projects, goals and accomplishments. We are very encouraged to have achieved some major milestones and look forward to an even better third quarter.

Kemetco Research Inc:

The company is advancing and streamlining our metallurgical process for greater economics.

The company completed phase 1 yielding manganese sulphate with a purity exceeding 99.95 per cent and low levels of base and alkali metals using material from its Battery Hill property. This has been a transformational achievement, demonstrating its resource material can be compliant with electric vehicles and other requirements.

Phase 2 metallurgical bulk tests are proceeding and results will be released within the next couple of weeks

Battery Hill Property (New Brunswick):

The company is tendering drill contracts for our upcoming drill program.

We are planning a fall drill program to complete a National Instrument 43-101 technical report, with the intention of upgrading our current classification of mineralization to inferred or higher resource status. The program will focus on near surface, higher grade areas of the deposit such as the Moody Hill zones. Upon successful completion of the programs recommended in the earlier NI 43-101 technical report, work will be initiated toward the completion of a preliminary economic assessment (PEA).

Disruptive Battery Corp.

Disruptive Battery Corp. is continuing to refine and upgrade our US patented system for air sterilization with a US partner. This disinfection system is designed to circulate air disinfection agents (ADAs) through a building's HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) distribution system. Current government compliant lab testing is also being conducted to confirm pathogen mitigation

Discussions continue with potential battery tech companies with the intent to form partnerships inclusive of equity participation.

The Company is also looking to add globally renowned battery tech specialists to its Advisory Board.

Lac Aux Bouleau Graphite Project (Quebec)

Manganese X Energy Corp. intends to complete a spin out of its Lac Aux Bouleaux graphite property, located in the province of Quebec, into a separate, yet-to-be-formed publicly traded company (Pubco). The spinout transaction, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021, is intended to enable the company to maximize its focus and provide it with the flexibility to meet its unique business needs and further its development strategy, while providing a dividend to its shareholders. "Separating the LAB graphite property to create an independent publicly traded company will bring greater value to shareholders, enable faster, efficient decision making and enable the new company to devote much needed focus on the development of the LAB graphite property, which is a fairly advanced exploration project," said Dr. Luisa Moreno, proposed Chief Executive Officer of Pubco.

Closing of PP:

The company has closed $ 2 million and is now well funded to pursue an ambitious agenda in battery technology development and other green initiatives.



Martin Kepman comments, "Investor attention is focused on global green initiatives and in particular the EV and Battery space. We believe we have all the right assets to exploit this seismic shift to a more carbon friendly world. Creating a North American supply chain is of paramount importance to North American car companies and in particular Tesla. Further, the air we breathe in a contained environment has become a top priority during this current global crisis and we are accelerating our efforts to provide a product for HVAC with a strong, compliant safety profile."

Manganese's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions, while processing manganese.at a lower competitive cost For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com

