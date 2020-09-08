Ethos Options Fuchsite Lake Gold Project to Cross River Ventures Corp.

Vancouver, September 8, 2020 - Ethos Gold Corp. (TSXV: ECC) (OTCQB: ETHOF) ("Ethos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered a definitive property option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Cross River Ventures Corp. ("Cross River") (CSE: CRVC) pursuant to which the parties intend to cooperate in the development of the Fuchsite Lake Gold Project (the "Project"). The Fuchsite Lake project comprises approximately 3,750 hectares 20 km north of the town of Armstrong, Ontario. The Option Agreement is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Stock Exchange.

The work programs for Fuchsite will be managed by the Ethos technical team, led by Dr. Rob Carpenter, Chief Technical Advisor to Ethos, and Jo Price, Vice President of Exploration for Ethos. The team includes Dr. Rob Brozdowski, P.Geo., Dan MacNeil, M.Sc., P.Geo., and Dr. Al Wainwright, P.Geo. (see Ethos August 5, 2020 news release). This team has had a close and successful working relationship over many years leading to a number of significant discoveries and has a long affiliation with Discovery Group of which Ethos is a member. Work at Fuchsite Lake will start shortly with a high resolution an airborne magnetic survey scheduled to be completed by October 2020.

Stated Dr. Carpenter: "The Fuchsite Lake claims represent a new greenfield fault zone gold target that has been overlooked and under-explored despite reasonable access and favourable rock types and alteration that commonly accompany large gold discoveries. We look forward to partnering with Cross River and to starting our work on the project in the next several weeks".

Stated John Fraser, President & CEO of Cross River: "We're very pleased to work with Ethos. The track record of their technical team is obviously impressive, and their involvement and endorsement of the project was a critical factor in Cross River's decision to enter the earn-in agreement. We feel this project represents an outstanding opportunity at discovery and we're eager to move forward."

Agreement Terms

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Cross River has been granted the right to acquire up to a 60% interest in the Project from Ethos in consideration for completing a series of cash payments totaling $300,000, issuing a total of 2,000,000 common shares (the "Option Shares"), and incurring expenditures on the Project of at least $2,000,000. To maintain the Option Agreement in good standing, Cross River is required to make the cash payments, issue the Option Shares, and incur the expenditures, in accordance with the following schedule:

Deadline Cash Payments Option Shares Expenditures Initial Nil 500,000 Nil December 31, 2020 Nil Nil $100,000 Year 1 $75,000 500,000 Nil December 31, 2021 Nil Nil $350,000 Year 2 $75,000 500,000 Nil December 31, 2022 Nil Nil $750,000 Year 3 $75,000 500,000 Nil December 31, 2023 Nil Nil $750,000 Year 4 $75,000 Nil Nil Total $300,000 2,000,000 $2,000,000

Following completion of the required cash payments, issuance of the Option Shares and satisfaction of the expenditures, Cross River will hold a 60% interest in the Project, subject a 2% net smelter return royalty in favour of Ethos. One-half of the royalty can be acquired by Cross River for a one-time cash payment of $1,000,000.

About the Fuchsite Gold Project

The Fuchsite Lake project comprises approximately 3,750 hectares 20 km north of the town of Armstrong, Ontario (see Figure 1).

The target is Archean shear zone hosted gold within deformed and altered ultramafic (fuchsite altered) and mafic volcanic rocks. This setting and rock type association is a major indicator of gold mineralization in many world-class gold camps in the Superior province of Ontario and Quebec.

The prospective shear zones each extend more than 5 km along trend and were first identified by regional mapping programs in the 1970's by the Ontario government (OGS Report 251). The region, however, has largely been overlooked by exploration companies. The only recorded work for gold comprises five short drill holes (all less than 40 m deep) completed on the Lett occurrence in 1981. Drill logs detail extensive hydrothermal alteration, brecciation, quartz veining and sulphide mineralization, however, no assays are available. The Ontario government sampled this outcropping zone (OGS Report 251) and obtained 1.7 g/t Au and 1.4 g/t Au from two separate samples. No follow up work has been recorded in nearly 30 years.

The presence of anomalous gold in outcrop samples within shears suggest a systematic structural and targeting program on the claim block will help assess the gold potential. Initial work will consist of ground truthing the shear zone model followed by an airborne magnetic survey designed to map out the structural geometry at the property scale.





Figure 1: Fuchsite Lake Project

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/63373_fd2d2a7fa432dba4_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Jo Price, P.Geo., M.Sc., VP Exploration of Ethos, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument NI 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

Ethos Gold Corp.

Per: "Craig Roberts"

Craig Roberts, P.Eng., President & CEO



