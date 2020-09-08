Mawson Strengthens Finnish Team

VANCOUVER, September 8, 2020 - Mawson Gold Ltd. ("Mawson" or "the Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces changes to its management structure and the addition of a mining engineer to its Finnish team.

Mawson strengthens its 100%-owned Finnish subsidiary, Mawson Oy, as it moves towards updating the Rajapalot resource estimate during September and studying future alternatives for the project: Appointment of Mawson's Environmental Director Noora Ahola as Managing Director of Mawson Oy; Appointment of experienced mining engineer, Bouke van 't Riet, as Non-Executive Technical Director of Mawson Oy. Bouke has most recently been responsible for the technical management of Anglo American's Sakatti project in Finland; Tapani Hyysalo is appointed as Chief Operating Officer and continues as a Board member of Mawson Oy while Michael Hudson also continues as Board member and Chairman of Mawson Oy;

Dr. Nick Cook has been appointed Chief Geologist for Mawson global gold project portfolio;

In Finland during September, Mawson plans to release a resource upgrade, along with one rig to be mobilized to drill targets immediately along strike from resource areas. Geophysical surveys remain ongoing and 5 drill rigs are planned to commence a resource expansion program from December 2020.

Michael Hudson, Chairman and CEO of Mawson Gold states, "Providing further Finnish leadership, as well as adding mining skills and experience to the team reflects the advancement of our Finnish gold-cobalt project. It is also a reflection of the current global situation where locally-based specialist teams become even more important for project development and governance, to minimize COVID-19 related risks and complications.

Noora, with her long term environmental and permitting leadership for Mawson, is the natural choice to assume local responsibility for our Finnish operations. Bouke, with his in-depth global and Finnish-specific mining experience brings another level of overview, as our project develops from exploration/resource expansion to permitting and potential development. Tapani will continue to keep all our non-technical operations running smoothly.

Nick, who has been fundamental in moving the Finnish project through its exploration phase as President of the Company over the last 8 years, will now assume a more global role and move to Chief Geologist for Mawson. He will continue his overview of the Finnish geological team and provide leadership and training of the exploration teams working on Mawson's Australian assets.

Both Nick and I look forward to working with the new leadership team, as the Finnish gold-cobalt project continues to advance positively."

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, PINKSHEETS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Ltd. is a gold exploration and development company and has distinguished itself as a leading exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland and its Victorian gold properties in Australia.

