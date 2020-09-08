Talisker Intersects 102 g/t Au over 0.5 m within 30.98 g/t over 1.7m at Bralorne Gold Project

TORONTO, September 8, 2020 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (CSE:TSK)(OTCQB:TSKFF) is pleased to announce results from holes SB-2020-008, SB-2020-008W1, and SB-2020-009, as well as partial results from an additional four holes from the Company's 17,000m drill program at the Bralorne Gold Project located in British Columbia.

Partial holes highlights include:

SB-2020-015 - Bralorne Area

12.70 g/t Au over 1.3m from 150.70m to 152.00m in the Charlotte Zone Within a broader zone of 9.94 g/t over 4.00m from 149.20m to 153.20m



102 g/t Au over 0.50m from 466.10m to 466.60m at the 55 Vein Within a 30.98 g/t over 1.7m from 465.60m to 467.30m

8.64 g/t Au over 1.80m from 665.15m to 666.95m at the 53 Vein

SB-2020-012 - Bralorne Area

14.76 g/t Au over 1.00m from 701.50m to 702.50m at the 71 Vein

SB-2020-013 - Bralorne Area

7.67 g/t Au over 0.60m from 153.90m to 154.50m at the Empire Zone Within a broader zone of 1.70 g/t over 6.85m



Complete hole highlights include:

SB-2020-008 - Bralorne Area

6.83 g/t Au over 1.50m from 763.50m to 765.00m at the 53 FW Vein

SB-2020-009 - Bralorne Area

4.52 g/t Au over 6.15m from 211.00m to 217.15m in a New Zone Including 4.88 g/t over 0.75m from 211.00m to 211.75m And 5.69 g/t over 0.90m from 212.50m to 213.40m And 4.86 g/t over 0.50m from 213.40m to 213.90m And 5.56 g/t over 0.60m from 214.40m to 215.00m And 6.35 g/t over 0.50m from 216.65m to 217.15m

6.73 g/t Au over 0.85m from 610.45m to 611.30m at the 55 HW Vein

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker commented, "These results, again highlight the high-grade nature of the Bralorne deposit and demonstrate the location of these high grades within broader mineralised envelopes. With the installation of our automated core saw at site we have increased our sample production rate and will be releasing the remaining results of these holes and the newly completed holes shortly."

Full details including drill maps are available on the Company's website at www.taliskerresources.com. The Company will be hosting a webinar to discuss the results the week of September 14th. Further details will be provided when the webinar is scheduled.

Bralorne Gold Project

Drill Holes SB-2020-008, 008W1, 009 and partial results for SB-2020-011, 011A, 012, 013, 014, 015. Diamond Drill Hole Name Sample Number From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

g/t Interpreted Structure Method Reported SB-2020-008 B0218594 763.50 764.15 0.65 6.75 53 FW Vein Au-SCR24 SB-2020-008 B0218595 764.15 765.00 0.85 6.89 53 FW Vein Au-SCR24 SB-2020-009 B0219081 210.50 211.00 0.50 1.64 New Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 B0219082 211.00 211.75 0.75 4.88 New Zone Au-SCR24 SB-2020-009 B0219083 211.75 212.50 0.75 3.47 New Zone Au-SCR24 SB-2020-009 B0219084 212.50 213.40 0.90 5.69 New Zone Au-SCR24 SB-2020-009 B0219085 213.40 213.90 0.50 4.86 New Zone Au-SCR24 SB-2020-009 B0219086 213.90 214.40 0.50 3.98 New Zone Au-SCR24 SB-2020-009 B0219087 214.40 215.00 0.60 5.56 New Zone Au-SCR24 SB-2020-009 B0219088 215.00 215.50 0.50 3.10 New Zone Au-SCR24 SB-2020-009 B0219089 215.50 216.15 0.65 3.78 New Zone Au-SCR24 SB-2020-009 B0219091 216.15 216.65 0.50 2.91 New Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 B0219092 216.65 217.15 0.50 6.35 New Zone Au-SCR24 SB-2020-009 B0219093 217.15 217.65 0.50 1.60 New Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 B0219094 217.65 218.45 0.80 1.85 New Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 B0219095 218.45 219.20 0.75 3.47 New Zone Au-SCR24 SB-2020-009 B0219096 219.20 220.25 1.05 0.97 New Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 B0219097 220.25 220.75 0.50 1.09 New Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 B0219588 610.45 611.30 0.85 6.73 55 HW Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 B0219589 611.30 611.80 0.50 1.94 55 HW Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 B0219591 611.80 612.55 0.75 0.25 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 B0219655 663.80 664.40 0.60 0.38 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 B0219656 664.40 665.00 0.60 0.16 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 B0219657 665.00 665.50 0.50 0.31 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 B0219658 665.50 666.20 0.70 0.20 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 B0219659 666.20 667.15 0.95 2.99 55 Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 B0219661 667.15 668.15 1.00 3.30 55 Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-009 B0219662 668.15 668.65 0.50 0.11 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A B490091 290.00 290.50 0.50 5.89 New Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A B490092 290.50 291.25 0.75 1.80 New Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A B490093 291.25 292.25 1.00 1.68 New Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A B490094 292.25 292.75 0.50 0.04 New Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A B490095 292.75 293.25 0.50 0.08 New Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A B490096 293.25 293.75 0.50 0.16 New Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A B490097 293.75 294.25 0.50 0.16 New Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A B490098 294.25 294.75 0.50 0.08 New Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A B490099 294.75 295.25 0.50 0.86 New Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A B490101 295.25 295.75 0.50 2.41 New Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A B490102 295.75 296.25 0.50 1.66 New Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A B490103 296.25 296.75 0.50 0.63 New Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-011A B490104 296.75 297.25 0.50 1.45 New Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-012 B835739 701.50 702.00 0.50 1.33 71 Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-012 B835741 702.00 702.50 0.50 28.20 71 Vein Au-GRA22 SB-2020-012 B835743 703.20 704.20 1.00 0.29 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-012 B835744 704.20 705.00 0.80 1.30 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-012 B835745 705.00 705.80 0.80 1.03 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-012 B835746 705.80 706.40 0.60 2.71 51 Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-013 B490661 151.25 151.75 0.50 0.74 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-013 B490662 151.75 152.50 0.75 0.22 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-013 B490663 152.50 153.25 0.75 0.62 Vein Halo Au-AA24 Bralorne Gold Project

Drill Holes SB-2020-008, 008W1, 009 and partial results for SB-2020-011, 011A, 012, 013, 014, 015. Diamond Drill Hole Name Sample Number From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

g/t Interpreted Structure Method Reported SB-2020-013 B490664 153.25 153.90 0.65 3.22 Empire Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-013 B490665 153.90 154.50 0.60 7.67 Empire Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-013 B490666 154.50 155.20 0.70 0.12 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-013 B490668 156.20 156.90 0.70 0.11 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-013 B490669 156.90 157.55 0.65 0.16 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-013 B490671 157.55 158.20 0.65 0.88 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-013 B490672 158.20 158.90 0.70 1.76 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-013 B490673 158.90 159.40 0.50 2.55 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-013 B490674 159.40 160.10 0.70 2.26 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-013 B490675 160.10 160.60 0.50 0.21 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491015 138.00 139.00 1.00 1.60 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491016 139.00 139.70 0.70 1.08 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491017 139.70 140.60 0.90 0.62 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491018 140.60 141.20 0.60 2.79 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491019 141.20 142.00 0.80 3.72 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491021 142.00 142.50 0.50 4.51 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491022 142.50 143.20 0.70 6.13 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491023 143.20 143.70 0.50 3.31 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491024 143.70 144.20 0.50 3.08 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491025 144.20 145.00 0.80 1.69 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491026 145.00 145.70 0.70 1.81 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491027 145.70 146.55 0.85 5.27 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491028 146.55 147.10 0.55 1.81 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491029 147.10 147.65 0.55 2.60 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491031 147.65 148.60 0.95 1.21 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491032 148.60 149.20 0.60 7.14 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491033 149.20 150.00 0.80 12.95 Charlotte Zone Au-GRA22 SB-2020-015 B491034 150.00 150.70 0.70 4.45 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491035 150.70 151.30 0.60 12.70 Charlotte Zone Au-GRA22 SB-2020-015 B491036 151.30 152.00 0.70 12.70 Charlotte Zone Au-GRA22 SB-2020-015 B491037 152.00 152.60 0.60 8.23 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491038 152.60 153.20 0.60 8.09 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491039 153.20 154.00 0.80 3.14 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491041 154.00 154.70 0.70 0.72 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491042 154.70 155.20 0.50 0.43 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491043 155.20 155.90 0.70 4.32 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491044 155.90 156.65 0.75 3.16 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491045 156.65 157.40 0.75 0.15 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491046 157.40 158.20 0.80 1.13 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491279 465.60 466.10 0.50 0.61 55 Vein Au-SCR24 SB-2020-015 B491281 466.10 466.60 0.50 102.00 55 Vein Au-SCR24 SB-2020-015 B491282 466.60 467.30 0.70 1.96 55 Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491392 663.90 664.45 0.55 5.53 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491393 664.45 665.15 0.70 4.04 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491394 665.15 665.70 0.55 2.40 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491395 665.70 666.35 0.65 19.95 53 Vein Au-SCR24 SB-2020-015 B491396 666.35 666.95 0.60 2.10 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491404 670.00 671.00 1.00 5.10 Vein Halo Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491405 671.00 671.50 0.50 2.69 53 FW Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-015 B491406 671.50 672.00 0.50 1.99 Vein Halo Au-AA24 Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2020-008 has collar orientation of Azimuth 197; Dip -53. SB-2020-009 has collar orientation of Azimuth 199; Dip -61. SB-2020-011A has collar orientation of Azimuth 215; Dip -53. Diamond drill hole SB-2020-012 has collar orientation of Azimuth 167; Dip -57. SB-2020-013 has collar orientation of Azimuth 160; Dip -45. SB-2020-015 has collar orientation of Azimuth 205; Dip -52. True widths are estimated at 60 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method Reported includes the most up to date information as of the date of this press release.

SB-2020-015 targeted the 55 Vein intersecting a 0.50m vein grading 102.00 g/t Au from 466.10m to 466.60m. This structure is flanked by heavily altered wall-rock which produced 0.61 g/t over 0.50m in the hanging wall and 1.96 g/t over 0.70m in the footwall. At the 53 Vein target 19.95 g/t over 0.65m was encountered and followed by 2.10 g/t over 0.60m in a consecutive sample (two samples located between 665.70m and 666.95m). From 670.00m to 672.00m the 53 FW Vein produced 5.1 g/t over 1.00m, 2.69 g/t over 0.50m, and 1.99 g/t over 0.50m between 670.00 and 672.00m depth.

SB-2020-015 encountered a large mineralized zone (The Charlotte Zone) from 138.00m to 158.20m defining a composite grade of 4.04 g/t Au over 20.20m with a high-grade core of 12.7 g/t Au over 1.3 m. This zone correlates with a similar broad mineralized zone encountered in SB-2020-009 (4.52 g/t over 6.15m) 145m away. In addition, the zone correlates with similar mineralisation intercepted in SB-2020-011A which produced 1.34 g/t Au over 7.25 m from 290.00m to 297.25m 190m away, giving a total traceable length between holes of 235m.

Hole SB-2020-008 targeted the 55 Vein but intersected a suspected drift in the 55 Vein position at 554.5m. The drift was crossed, and the hole continued to the target. A known stope was crossed at 756.1 to 757.3m. The 53 Vein target area yielded two consecutive samples of quartz vein yielding 6.75 g/t over 0.65 m and 6.89 g/t over 0.85m between 763.5 and 765.0m.

Hole SB-2020-008W1 is a wedge off of hole 8, to achieve at a shallower dip angle 337.55 m. This hole attempted to clear overtop of the intersected drift at 554.5m that was encountered in hole 8. At 547.1m the hole intersected a void measuring 4m across and was abandoned.

SB-2020-009 intersected an unanticipated New Zone at 208m which yielded 4.52 g/t over 6.15m. 9 samples of brecciated and sheared quartz yielded values greater than 3 g/t Au triggering over-limit screen metallic analysis. At the 55 HW Vein position a 0.85m quartz vein produced 6.73 g/t from 610.45 to 611.30m. At the 55 Vein target a banded vein with strong mariposite alteration yielded 2.99 g/t Au over 0.95m and 3.3 g/t Au over 1.0m in consecutive samples.

In SB-2020-010 only the top 300m have been assayed so far. No significant grades have been reported at this time.

SB-2020-011 deviated off course after collaring and was abandoned at 38.2m without intersecting any prospective zones. No assays we collected.

SB-2020-011A is the re-collar of hole 11. A new zone was intersected producing 1.34 g/t Au over 7.25m from 290.00m to 297.25m from assays up to 5.89 g/t over 0.50m. Hole 11A has received assays for the intervals 286.50m to 301.90m. The remainder of the assays are currently pending.

SB-2020-012 cut 14.76 g/t Au over 1m in two consecutive samples grading 1.33 g/t over 0.50m and 28.2 g/t over 0.50m in the 71 Vein. Just below this at the 51 Vein 3 consecutive samples produced 1.30 g/t Au over 0.80m, 1.03 g/t over 0.80m, and 2.71 g/t over 0.60m between 704.20 m and 706.40 m depth. SB-2020-012 has been assayed between 698.50m and 735.35m. The remainder of the assays are currently pending.

SB-2020-013 was drilled to intersect the close to surface structure cut by SB-2020-005A (19.97 g/t Au over 5.1m released June 9, 2020). From 153.25m to 154.50m two consecutive samples yielded 3.22 g/t over 0.65m and 7.67 g/t over 0.60m. These two samples sit within a larger zone (Empire Zone) that produced 1.70 g/t Au over 6.85m from 153.25m depth. Hole 13 has been assayed between 147.00m and 164.60m. The remainder of the assays are currently pending.

SB-2020-014 was drilled from the same pad as SB-2020-013. Full assays are still pending. No significant results have been received so far.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Project, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 291,339 hectares over 322 claims, six leases and 181 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

For further information, please contact:

Terry Harbort, President & CEO

terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com

+1 416 361 2808

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm respectively). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3 m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release.

Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global, at their laboratory in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31).

Gold and in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (code Au-AA24), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by 4-Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr).

Gold assay technique Au-AA24 has an upper detection limit of 10ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the Au-AA24 technique is sent for gravimetric finish via method Au-GRA22 which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 3 ppm Au are re-analysed with method Au-SCR24 which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing.

