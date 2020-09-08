Marathon Gold Reports Additional Exploration Drill Results from the Valentine Gold Project

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2020 - Marathon Gold Corp. (“Marathon” or the “Company”; TSX: MOZ) is pleased to report drill results from recent exploration drilling at the Valentine Gold Project, central Newfoundland (the “Project”). These latest results represent fire assay data from thirteen drill holes completed within the six-kilometre long Sprite Corridor, including the new Berry Zone. Highlights include:



VL-20-838 intersected 1.47 g/t Au over 111 metres, including 35.02 g/t Au over 1 metre and including 14.92 g/t Au over 2 metres;





VL-20-839 intersected 14.39 g/t Au over 9 metres, including 60.13 g/t Au over 2 metres, and 4.25 g/t Au over 15 metres, including 13.34 g/t Au over 4 metres;





VL-20-837 intersected 8.24 g/t Au over 5 metres, including 36.21 g/t Au over 1 metre; and





VL-20-844 intersected 4.38 g/t Au over 8 metres;

All quoted intersections comprise uncut gold assays in core lengths. All significant assay intervals are reported in Table 1.

Matt Manson, President & CEO commented: “These most recent assay results from the Valentine Gold Project represent exploration drill holes located both within the new Berry Zone, and step-out holes extending northeastwards towards the Frozen Ear Pond (“FEP”) Road area (Figure 1). Well developed Quartz-Tourmaline-Pyrite-Gold vein mineralization is now being consistently intersected over the 650-metre strike extent of the Berry Zone between sections 13350E and 14000E. We currently have four exploration rigs active at Valentine: the first is conducting exploration step outs toward the FEP Road, moving north-eastwards from Berry; the second is moving south-westwards toward the FEP Road from the margin of the Marathon Deposit; the third is conducting the recently announced 8,000 metre in-fill program at Berry; and a fourth rig has been mobilized to the Narrows prospect, located northeast of the Marathon Deposit, to conduct scout drilling in an area of recent promising trenching results. The 2020 Exploration program at Valentine is discovery-oriented and focused on areas with little previous drilling. The success achieved to date at Berry has allowed us to add an in-fill program aimed at delineating potential mineral resources. We expect to be releasing the results of both the in-fill and greenfield drilling steadily through the fall as it comes available.”

Gold mineralization at the Valentine Gold Project is contained predominantly within shallowly southwest dipping, en-echelon stacked Quartz-Tourmaline-Pyrite-Gold (“QTP-Au”) veins. At the Leprechaun and Marathon Deposits, and at the new Berry Zone, these QTP-Au veins form steeply northwest plunging “Main Zone” envelopes within intrusive host rocks on the hanging-wall (NW) side of the Valentine Lake Shear Zone. The extent of mineralization appears related to the size and frequency of sheared mafic dykes which extend NE-SW within the hanging-wall, parallel to the shear zone.

The results released today are derived from drill-holes oriented steeply down through Main Zone QTP-Au stacking towards the northwest (VL-20-837, 838, 841 & 842) and oblique drill-holes oriented across the strike of Main Zone mineralization towards the southeast (VL-20-839, 840, 843, 844, 845, 846, 847, 848 & 849; Figure 2). Four of the thirteen drill holes (VL-20-837, 838, 839 & 842; Figures 3 and 4) are located within the 650-metre long interval between sections 13350E and 14000E where QTP-Au mineralization appears best developed. Overall, eleven of the thirteen drill holes returned “significant” drill intersections of greater than 0.7 g/t Au (Table 1), and twelve of the thirteen drill holes returned drill intersections with gold grades above the 0.3 g/t Au cut-off used in the January 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Project. No “significant” mineralization was encountered in drill holes VL-20-846 and 847.

Table 1: Significant assay intervals, Sprite Corridor, Valentine Gold Project

DDH Section Az Dip From To Core Length (m) True Thickness (m) Gold g/t Gold g/t (cut) VL-20-837 13600E 343 -73 21 22 1 0.85 4.15 25 26 1 0.85 4.01 34 35 1 0.85 0.71 40 46 6 5.1 1.63 60 65 5 4.25 8.24 7.00 Including 64 65 1 0.85 36.21 30.00 80 81 1 0.85 0.79 123 124 1 0.85 1.11 132 134 2 1.7 2.76 149 152 3 2.55 4.71 182 186 4 3.4 1.11 241 244 3 2.55 2.84 253 254 1 0.85 13.61 256 260 4 3.4 5.67 VL-20-838 13650E 345 -73 30 31 1 0.85 1.02 75 77 2 1.7 0.77 95 99 4 3.4 4.42 121 232 111 94.35 1.47 1.43 including 156 157 1 0.85 35.02 30.00 including 192 194 2 1.7 14.92 260 261 1 0.85 1.7 VL-20-839 13950E 163 -45 12 21 9 6.3 14.39 7.69 including 18 20 2 1.4 60.13 30.00 71 72 1 0.7 0.81 83 84 1 0.7 2.65 90 105 15 10.5 4.25 3.06 including 90 94 4 2.8 13.35 8.89 VL-20-840 14030E 163 -50 75 76 1 0.7 0.74 VL-20-841 14050E 345 -76 10 11 1 0.95 1.01 16 17 1 0.95 0.77 40 45 5 4.75 2.57 83 84 1 0.95 3.79 118 120 2 1.9 1.45 126 127 1 0.95 4.08 132 133 1 0.95 0.9 VL-20-842 13850E 342 -76 51 52 1 0.95 0.83 73 75 2 1.9 2.25 89 90 1 0.95 1.43 98 102 4 3.8 1.63 108 109 1 0.95 1.51 111 112 1 0.95 0.84 113 114 1 0.95 1.17 117 121 4 3.8 3.17 130 132 2 1.9 2.03 138 139 1 0.95 0.96 232 233 1 0.95 2.77 245 246 1 0.95 6.37 VL-20-843 14100E 165 -45 67 68 1 0.7 0.76 69 70 1 0.7 1.2 VL-20-844 14100E 164 -60 24 25 1 0.85 2.9 45 53 8 6.8 0.72 141 149 8 6.8 4.38 VL-20-845 14150E 164 -45 51 53 2 1.4 2.32 63 65 2 1.4 1.59 103 105 2 1.4 1.91 VL-20-848 14270E 163 -45 105 106 1 0.7 0.79 VL-20-849 14350E 164 -69 10 11 1 0.85 0.96 23 24 1 0.85 1.66 94 95 1 0.85 13.79 101 102 1 0.85 1.87 113 114 1 0.85 0.85

Notes on the Calculation of Assay Intervals

“Significant” assay intervals are defined as 1m core length or more of mineralization with an average fire assay result of greater than 0.7 g/t Au, representing the bottom cut-off for high-grade mill feed in the Marathon April 2020 Pre-Feasibility Study mine plan (see technical report dated April 21, 2020). Assay intervals with an average fire assay result of between 0.3 g/t Au and 0.7 g/t Au are above the cut-off used in the January 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Project but are not considered “significant” for the purposes of this news release. Cut gold grades are calculated at 30 g/t Au. No significant assays were returned in drill holes VL-20-846 and 847.

Figure 1: Location Map, Valentine Gold Project is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e57c3b9-d7ac-4d8d-ae00-035fe75def06

Figure 2: Location of Berry Zone exploration drill hole collars VL-20-837 to VL-20-849 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c835d12-b1f7-45c2-913b-0d35847f48cd

Figure 3: Cross section 13650E (View NE) Sprite Corridor, Valentine Gold Project is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26285c28-a855-4ed7-9b55-c9f56d3d438d

Figure 4: Cross section 13950E (View NE) Sprite Corridor, Valentine Gold Project is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a60b6bc-ab70-4a20-8c84-c54e040c6d18

Qualified Person

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Nicholas Capps, P.Geo. (NL), Project Manager for exploration at the Valentine Gold Project. Exploration data quality assurance and control for Marathon is under the supervision of Jessica Borysenko, P.Geo (NL), GIS Manager for Marathon Gold Corp.. Both Mr. Capps and Ms. Borysenko are qualified persons under National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101.

Quality Assurance-Quality Control (“QA/QC”)

QA/QC protocols followed at the Valentine Gold Project include the insertion of blanks and standards at regular intervals in each sample batch. Drill core is cut in half with one half retained at site, the other half tagged and sent to Eastern Analytical Limited in Springdale, NL. All reported core samples are analyzed for Au by fire assay (30g) with AA finish. All samples above 0.30 g/t Au in economically interesting intervals are further assayed using metallic screen to mitigate the presence of coarse gold. Significant mineralized intervals are reported in Table 1 as core lengths and estimated true thickness (70 - 95% of core length), and reported with and without a top-cut of 30 g/t Au applied.

Acknowledgments

Marathon acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

About Marathon

Marathon (TSX:MOZ) is a Toronto based gold company advancing its 100%-owned Valentine Gold Project located in the central region of Newfoundland and Labrador, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Project comprises a series of four mineralized deposits along a 20-kilometre system. An April 2020 Pre-Feasibility Study outlined an open pit mining and conventional milling operation over a twelve-year mine life with a 36% after-tax rate of return. The Project has estimated Proven Mineral Reserves of 1.3 Moz (26.3 Mt at 1.52 g/t) and Probable Mineral Reserves of 0.6 Moz (14.8 Mt at 1.23 g/t). Total Measured Mineral Resources (inclusive of the Mineral Reserves) comprise 1.9 Moz (31.7 Mt at 1.86 g/t) with Indicated Mineral Resources (inclusive of the Mineral Reserves) of 1.19 Moz (23.2 Mt at 1.60 g/t). Additional Inferred Mineral Resources are 0.96 Moz (16.77 Mt at 1.78 g/t Au). Please see the Technical Report dated April 21, 2020 for further details and assumptions relating to the Valentine Gold Project.

