Karora Resources Announces New Gold Footwall Zone and Nickel Zone at the Beta Hunt Mine; Regional Gravity Survey at Higginsville

Underground drilling has identified a new gold footwall zone and high grade nickel intercepts at the northern end of the Western Flanks resource 1 . Significant gold intersections include:

New Footwall Zone

. Significant gold intersections include: New Footwall Zone WFN-106exp: 4.6 g/t over 9.4 m WFN-115: 6.0 g/t over 5.3 m WFN-134: 2.4 g/t over 23.3 m, including 6.3 g/t over 6.0 m; WFN-131exp: 7.0 g/t over 8.6 m



Infill Drilling

WFN-130: 8.1 g/t over 6.6 m, including, 13.7g/t over 3.3 WFN-090: 3.8 g/t over 9.9 m;

New nickel drilling highlights at Western Flanks North 1. :

: WFN-103A: 7.2% over 1.2 m; WFN-135: 5.2% over 0.8 m; WFN-118: 4.1% over 2.2 m



Estimated true thickness

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2020 - Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR) ("Karora" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide an update on drilling activities at its Beta Hunt Mine, including new high-grade gold and nickel drilling intercepts over wide zones at Western Flanks North.

Drilling on the northern margin of the Western Flanks resource has discovered new gold mineralization in the footwall striking parallel to and at the top of the existing resource. The new mineralized zone, which has a strike length of over 160 metres, remains open to the north and up-dip, and occurs beneath the basalt / ultramafic contact where new high grade nickel mineralization has also been discovered.

Paul Andre Huet, Chairman & CEO, commented: "Following a short pause in drilling at Beta Hunt due to COVID-19 precautions, we now have two drills operating full time on both gold and nickel targets. We are extremely pleased to announce the early success in expanding our potential mineral resource base. Our drilling in the Western Flanks shear zone, which is one of two gold production zones at Beta Hunt, has returned very strong results to the north, upgrading the existing resource and expanding the known mineralization with the discovery of a new footwall zone. Encouragingly, both of our production zones, Western Flanks and A Zone, remain open to the north and at depth.

Our restarted drilling has also returned some very strong nickel drilling results which sit just above the gold zone at the basalt / ultramafic contact. These strong nickel intercepts could expand our potential nickel resource base and build the case for continued robust nickel by-product credits to our gold AISC costs at Beta Hunt.

Given the excellent results in our early drilling at Beta Hunt, we have increased our underground drilling budget by 4,100 metres. We plan to continue to test the Western Flanks zone to the north, with the aim of adding up to another 280 metres of strike and 80 metres of depth to the zone.

At Higginsville we were also busy during the period where drilling was paused due to COVID-19 precautions. We recently received the results of a regional gravity survey over a large area of HGO ground which has very little historical exploration. Although still at an early stage, a preliminary review of the data has identified multiple gold targets including typical Higginsville-style primary deposits and potentially large scale paleochannel deposits. A detailed desktop study is underway to rank these target areas to allow for systematic, priority-based drill testing later this year. It is evident from the gravity survey and ongoing exploration target definition that the Higginsville area has one of the most exciting unexplored land packages within the region. We are also continuing an aggressive drill program at HGO with two drills currently turning and plan to add additional drilling capacity in the near future.

Overall I am extremely pleased with our team's response to the necessary restrictions in place during the first half of the year and look forward to continued drilling results as we get back to exploration drilling at both of our properties."

Gold Drill Results – Western Flanks North

The Western Flanks North drilling program totaled 36 holes for 6,779 metres comprised of both resource definition and grade control holes. Drilling tested over 240 metres of strike and was aimed at upgrading the existing Inferred mineral resource at the top of northern end of the Western Flanks Resource Model.

Red intervals on drill traces represent +2g/t Au intersections.

Results to date have generally confirmed the existing mineral resource model dominated by a steep west-dipping main shear and east-dipping hanging wall zones. In addition, drilling has now discovered a new, parallel footwall zone of mineralization at the top of the existing resource.

This new zone extends over 160 metres of strike and 50 metres high above the northern end of the drilled area with potential to extend a further 50 metres up-dip to the basalt/ultramafic contact, at depth and further along strike to the north. Drill intersection highlights are listed below:

Main Shear and Hanging wall zone positions1.:

WFN-090: 3.8 g/t over 9.9 m;

WFN-100: 3.0 g/t over 17.8 m;

WFN-106exp: 5.1 g/t over 7.6 m;

WFN-109: 3.9 g/t over 9.9 m;

WFN-124: 3.0 g/t over 12.9 m, including 7.5 g/t over 3.6 m;

WFN-130: 8.1 g/t over 6.6 m, including, 13.7g/t over 3.3 m;

Footwall (new zone)1.:

WFN-106exp: 4.6 g/t over 9.4 m;

WFN-115: 6.0 g/t over 5.3 m;

WFN-119A: 4.6 g/t over 6.0 m;

WFN-123: 2.4 g/t over 4.2 m;

WFN-125: 4.5 g/t over 3.4 m;

WFN-128exp: 4.3 g/t over 4 m;

WFN-131exp: 7.0 g/t over 8.6m;

WFN-132: 2.2 g/t over 26.7m, including 9.4 g/t over 1.8m;

WFN-134: 2.4g/t over 23.3m, including 6.3g/t over 6.0m;

1. Drillhole intervals are estimated true widths

Nickel Drill Results – Western Flanks North

Selected holes aimed at upgrading the existing gold mineral resource were extended through the basalt/ultramafic contact to test the continuity of the Western Flanks nickel mineralization at this contact position. Drilling has intersected both massive and matrix nickel sulphides on the contact position and a thrusted ultramafic (lower) position within the basalt. Results to date have highlighted the potential for high grade nickel sulphide shoots to occur within the zone of nickel mineralization above the Western Flanks gold mineral resource.

Significant results from testing the nickel contact position are listed below:

Western Flanks Nickel-Upper1.:

WFN-103A: 7.2% over 1.2m;

WFN-096: 5.3% over 0.5 m;

WFN-135: 5.2% over 0.8 m;

WFN-134: 5.6% over 0.7 m;

WFN-118: 4.1% over 2.2 m

Western Flanks Nickel-Lower 1.:

WFN-132: 1.1% over 0.8 m;

WFN-134: 1.2% over 1.3 m;

WFN-114exp: 3.9% over 1.0 m and 4.3% over 0.6 m

1. Drillhole intervals are estimated true widths

Refer to Figure 1 for location of cross section shown in Figure 3 above

Western Flanks North Background

The Western Flanks Mineral Resource, Measured & Indicated, totals 7,448 kt @ 3.0g/t Au (710,000 ounces) and Inferred 2,481 kt @ 3.1 g/t Au (250,000 ounces) (see Technical Report on the Western Australian Operations – Eastern Goldfields: Beta Hunt Mine (Kambalda) and Higginsville Gold Operations (Higginsville), dated February 6, 2020). The bulk of the Inferred resource is located at the northern end of the resource model. The northern end represents an unrealized short-term mining opportunity given its proximity to the A Zone/AWF Decline. The 2020 resource definition drilling program was prioritized to upgrade and potentially extend the current resource in this area (Figure 1 and 2).

In addition to gold mineralization, the basalt/ultramafic contact above the Western Flanks mineral resource is recognized as a potentially economic nickel trough (see Karora news release dated September 16, 2019) and selected drill holes were designed to test the continuity of this mineralization identified from historic drilling. This mineralization is outside of any nickel mineral resources previously reported by Karora and occurs parallel to the historically-mined D Zone nickel trough (above A Zone gold Mineral Resource) 150 metres to the east.

Higginsville Regional Gravity Survey

As part of Karora's Higginsville strategy, a high density (200 metre X 100 metre) survey was conducted over a 400 km2 area east of the central Higginsville mine area (Figure 3). The area has little to no historic exploration yet is situated over prospective ground that covers the eastern margin of the Kalgoorlie Terrane. The area contains a number of the main regional faults and has similar geology to many of the major gold deposits within the Kalgoorlie-Kambalda-Norseman area.

The gravity survey covered large areas of the Zuleika shear zone and the western margin of the Boulder Lefroy shear zone. The Zuleika and Boulder Lefroy shear zones and associated subsidiary faults host most of the deposits mined at Higginsville and the adjacent and along strike St Ives gold operation to the north, which has produced over 14 million ounces since 1980.

The bulk of the eastern margin of the Higginsville project area is largely unexplored, sitting under the Lake Cowan salt lake. The impact of the salt lake on the location of historical mining at Higginsville shows a clear bias to land-based deposits compared to deposits located on salt lakes (under-cover). The higher cost and drill-access difficulties have previously deterred explorers from assessing the potential for new gold deposits under the salt lake. Recent salt lake discoveries in the region include Karora's Baloo deposit (2015 – 264,000 ounces)1 and St Ives' Invincible deposit (2012 – 1.3 million ounces)2 that highlight the potential that exists under this terrain.

Preliminary observations from the images produced to date show significant, and well-recognised structural trends and fault-offsets known to be associated with economic primary mineralization plus substantial paleochannel systems linked with known resources.

A desktop targeting study has commenced with the aim of designing a drill program based on the interpreted priority targets. The targeting is planned for completion next quarter with drilling commencing in the fourth quarter of 2020.

1. Historical mineral resource - part of the Polar Bear Project (see technical report dated February 6, 2020 under Karora's profile at sedar.com, S2 Resources Ltd, ASX news release February 13, 2017). 2. Gold Fields Australia - Diggers & Dealers Presentation, 2014, https://www.goldfields.com/pdf/investors/presentation/2014/diggers-and-dealers/presentation

Image superimposed over WA_80m_Merge_1VD_v1_2014 aeromagnetic image sourced from the DMIRS

Compliance Statement (JORC 2012 and NI 43-101)

The disclosure of scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Devlin, FAusIMM, Group Geologist, Karora Resources Inc., a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

All drill core sampling is conducted by Karora personnel. Samples for gold analysis are shipped to SGS Mineral Services of Kalgoorlie for preparation and assaying by 50 gram fire assay analytical method. All gold diamond drilling samples submitted for assay include at least one blank and one Certified Reference Material ("CRM") per batch, plus one CRM or blank every 20 samples. In samples with observed visible gold mineralization, a coarse blank is inserted after the visible gold mineralization to serve as both a coarse flush to prevent contamination of subsequent samples and a test for gold smearing from one sample to the next which may have resulted from inadequate cleaning of the crusher and pulveriser. The lab is also required to undertake a minimum of 1 in 20 wet screens on pulverised samples to ensure a minimum 90% passing at -75µm. Samples for nickel analysis are shipped to SGS Australia Mineral Services of Kalgoorlie for preparation. Pulps are then shipped to Perth for assaying. The analytical technique is ICP41Q, a four acid digest ICP-AES package. Assays recorded above the upper detection limit (25,000ppm Ni) are re-analyzed using the same technique with a greater dilution (ICP43B). All samples submitted for nickel assay include at least one Certified Reference Material (CRM) per batch, with a minimum of one CRM per 20 samples. Where problems have been identified in QAQC checks, Karora personnel and the SGS laboratory staff have actively pursued and corrected the issues as standard procedure.

About the Gravity Survey

The regional gravity survey was designed to cover the eastern margin tenements covering Lake Cowan to the east of Higginsville mill. Data collection was undertaken by Atlas Geophysics Pty Ltd on a 200m by 100m grid using a Scintrex CG-5 gravity meter. The gravity data were reduced to the sea-level datum by standard reductions (Tide, drift, height, temperature, pressure, tilt, free air, and bouguer corrections) using a bouguer density of 2.67 g/cm3 to reflect the underlying geology. The collected data was processed by Resource Potentials Pty Ltd.

Table 1(a): Western Flanks North - Significant results (>1g/t Au over 1m) – Gold















Hole sub

interval From

(m) To

(m) Downhole

Interval (m) Estimated

True Width (m) Au (g/t)1. WFN-088exp

89.00 91.50 2.5 1.96 2.62

99.00 102.10 3.1 2.43 3.19 WFN-089exp

115.00 118.00 3 2.39 2.46

161.00 163.33 2.33 1.89 3.17

177.00 180.63 3.63 2.97 2.74 WFN-090

111.80 123.00 11.2 8.08 2.75 including 118.70 120.14 1.44 1.37 16.1

154.00 161.34 7.34 5.49 2.7 including 159.50 160.80 1.3 0.97 6.23

186.30 199.20 12.9 9.94 3.81 including 186.30 190.20 3.9 2.99 6.67

211.20 216.00 4.8 3.73 2.97 WFN-093

101.00 104.00 3 2.62 2.06 WFN-094

128.50 129.80 1.3 1.13 7.45

148.60 156.20 7.6 6.68 3.07 including 152.60 154.10 1.5 1.32 10.22 WFN-095

87.00 87.80 0.8 0.65 3

100.60 103.00 2.4 1.97 7.25

108.70 114.00 5.3 4.38 2.48

146.20 160.40 14.2 12.01 2.51 including 146.20 148.54 2.34 1.97 4.97 and 159.00 160.40 1.4 1.19 9.37

171.00 173.40 2.4 2.06 2.11 WFN-096

89.00 92.20 3.2 3.2 2.1 WFN-097exp

78.00 83.60 5.6 5.37 3.55 including 78.00 79.00 1 0.96 16 WFN-098

91.59 94.31 2.72 2.72 2.26

99.80 107.00 7.2 7.2 2.07

114.20 121.30 7.1 6.85 3.76 including 115.00 117.50 2.5 2.41 8.73

138.00 154.50 16.5 16.01 2.54 WFN-099exp

97.00 107.00 10 9.58 2.74 including 102.43 103.00 0.57 0.55 22.29

133.50 144.00 10.5 10.11 4.72 including 139.00 143.00 4 3.84 7.7 WFN-100

83.40 93.69 10.29 9.29 2.99 including 86.40 89.80 3.4 3.07 6.59

132.80 152.30 19.5 17.83 3.03 including 146.20 148.00 1.8 1.46 12.42

170.90 171.60 0.7 0.65 28.2

189.80 191.00 1.2 1.11 7.82 WFN-103A

NO SIGNIFICANT ASSAYS





WFN-104A

59.00 64.00 5 4.26 2.46 WFN-105

39.00 43.60 4.6 3.95 2.32

47.00 49.40 2.4 2.06 2.27

52.75 55.60 2.85 2.85 2.12

73.00 80.20 7.2 6.29 2.05

92.50 96.40 3.9 3.44 3.46

106.60 117.30 10.7 9.7 2.74 including 107.40 111.00 3.6 3.07 5.98 WFN-106exp

46.80 59.00 12.2 9.41 4.62 including 56.40 58.30 1.9 1 21.49

66.63 78.20 11.57 8.99 2.79

100.00 109.60 9.6 7.56 5.13 WFN-107

NO SIGNIFICANT ASSAYS





WFN-108

54.36 57.30 2.94 2.9 3.44 WFN-109

36.00 37.40 1.4 1.33 3.1

41.40 45.50 4.1 3.88 2.65

52.20 63.80 11.6 11.02 2.98

93.60 104.00 10.4 9.93 3.88 WFN-111

83.20 86.60 3.4 2.94 2.75 WFN-112

39.60 41.90 2.3 2.21 2.78

57.00 58.40 1.4 1.34 2.53

62.60 71.00 8.4 8.06 2.89

94.55 98.69 4.14 3.97 2.86

107.20 117.60 10.4 9.97 4.69 WFN-114exp

27.71 29.74 2.03 1.72 6.89 WFN-115

44.30 49.80 5.5 5.26 6

67.15 87.00 19.85 18.24 2.31 including 70.50 73.20 2.7 2.58 6.72

103.70 113.80 10.1 9.7 2.48 WFN-118

45.00 49.00 4 3.71 3.08

73.20 77.90 4.7 4.36 2.18 WFN-119A

43.40 49.56 6.16 5.95 4.58

66.20 78.40 12.2 11.77 2.63

96.40 109.30 12.9 12.42 2.59

126.45 128.00 1.55 1.49 5.32 WFN-123

53.00 57.60 4.6 4.23 2.44

75.00 79.00 4 3.68 4.72

91.75 93.30 1.55 1.43 5.55 WFN-124

20.25 22.20 1.95 1.85 4.16

74.90 88.50 13.6 12.9 3.03 including 75.80 79.60 3.8 3.61 7.51

101.00 104.00 3 2.85 2.28 WFN-125

44.30 48.00 3.7 3.36 4.49

81.00 92.40 11.4 10.32 2.38

101.00 103.70 2.7 2.43 3.22 WFN-128exp

23.57 26.50 2.93 2.45 2.65

46.45 51.24 4.79 4.01 4.33

91.51 92.86 1.35 1.13 2.23

103.30 117.30 14 11.73 2.81 WFN-130

22.00 24.20 2.2 1.9 3.77

46.90 53.70 6.8 5.89 2.39

85.60 93.20 7.6 6.6 8.13 including 87.82 91.60 3.78 3.28 13.66

130.00 132.40 2.4 2.08 3.89 WFN-131exp

45.00 55.05 10.05 8.59 7.01 including 46.20 52.45 6.25 5.86 9.4

86.00 91.40 5.4 4.58 2 WFN-132

26.85 56.65 29.8 26.7 2.22 including 41.50 43.50 2 1.79 9.42 and 46.53 50.00 3.47 3.2 5.16 WFN-134

18.00 19.00 1 0.87 2.99

27.46 54.30 26.84 23.32 2.39 including 27.46 34.30 6.84 5.95 6.3

102.63 107.50 4.87 4.24 3.02 WFN-135

48.00 53.20 5.2 5 2.46

80.90 82.00 1.1 1.06 4.04

1. Uncut gold assays; NSA = No significant assays

Table 1(b): Western Flanks North - Significant results (>1% Ni) - Nickel

Hole sub

interval From

(m) To

(m) Downhole

Interval(m) Est. True

Width

(m) Ni pct (%) WFN-092

87.98 88.63 0.65 0.60 1.93 WFN-096

131.10 131.64 0.54 0.50 5.27 WFN-103A

95.50 96.30 0.80 0.80 1.54

102.02 103.18 1.16 1.16 7.20 WFN-108

67.90 68.27 0.37 0.27 2.83 WFN-114exp

60.79 62.00 1.21 1.00 3.86

68.55 69.26 0.71 0.59 4.29 WFN-118

96.40 99.05 2.65 2.2 4.08 WFN-132

76.24 77.04 0.8 0.8 1.13

99.50 100.87 1.37 1.37 1.50 WFN-134

102.63 103.34 0.71 0.7 5.60 WFN-135

97.05 98.01 0.96 0.8 5.17

Table 2(a): Western Flanks North















HOLE ID EASTING NORTHING mRL AZI DIP Total

Length

(m) WFN-088exp 374727.9 544253.4 -197.9 193.1 14.3 155.7 WFN-089exp 374728.9 544251.5 -203 194 -1.8 197.7 WFN-090 374727.8 544253.2 -202.2 192.6 -14.9 257.9 WFN-091exp 374728.8 544251.1 -203.4 193.4 -22.7 252 WFN-092 374729.9 544251.6 -198.9 202.7 17 143.8 WFN-093 374728.8 544251.5 -200.9 200.6 7.7 155.7 WFN-094 374728.9 544251.6 -203 201.1 -3.4 192 WFN-095 374727.4 544252.4 -202.4 201.4 -14.1 242.8 WFN-096 374729.8 544251.7 -198.8 214.3 21.9 167.7 WFN-097exp 374728.7 544251.6 -200.9 215.8 13.3 152.8 WFN-098 374728.8 544251.7 -201 214.7 5 165 WFN-099exp 374728.7 544251.6 -203 215.4 -2.5 201 WFN-100 374727.8 544253.8 -202.1 213.1 -13.1 233.8 WFN-101exp 374727.7 544253.5 -202.2 214.3 -23.6 207.1 WFN-103A 374674.2 544252.1 -190.1 198.3 26.5 110.6 WFN-104exp 374674.3 544252.1 -191 199.1 13 135 WFN-105 374674.1 544251.7 -192.3 202.1 -4.3 146.8 WFN-106exp 374674.4 544252.4 -192.8 203.2 -19.6 198 WFN-107 374673.9 544252.3 -189.6 221.9 31.1 107.5 WFN-108 374674 544252.4 -191.1 225.6 14.4 110.6 WFN-109 374673.8 544252.1 -192.3 221 -7 128.9 WFN-111 374673.3 544253.2 -189.4 246.7 38.1 104.8 WFN-112 374673.2 544253.1 -192.2 237.4 -8.3 149.9 WFN-114exp 374653.5 544292.7 -188.5 224.2 37.5 109.9 WFN-115 374653 544293.2 -192.4 220.7 -7.1 147.2 WFN-118 374652 544293.1 -189.4 241 28.8 122.8 WFN-119A 374651.7 544292.7 -192.4 236 -6.8 135 WFN-123 374650.9 544294.2 -189.7 252.3 23.6 128.8 WFN-124 374652.4 544295.2 -191.4 250.3 11.6 170.8 WFN-125 374651.4 544294.8 -192.3 252.3 -8 116.9 WFN-128exp 374650.7 544294.7 -189.5 265.2 24.5 161.6 WFN-130 374650.1 544295.2 -191.1 265.1 9.5 176.9 WFN-131exp 374651.1 544295.2 -192.1 264.8 -1.6 188.8 WFN-132 374651.9 544293.4 -188.4 233.1 34.4 110.7 WFN-134 374652.1 544294.7 -189.9 254.6 32.2 113.8 WFN-135 374652.8 544293.8 -190.1 230.6 23.8 110.8

