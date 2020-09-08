Jacques Trottier Joins Victor Cantore on the Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, September 8, 2020 - Infinite Ore Corp. ("ILI" or the "Company") (TSX:V:ILI)(OTCQB:ARXRF) is pleased to announce the addition of Jacques Trottier to its advisory board.

J.C. St-Amour, President of Infinite Ore commented, "Jacques will be a valuable addition to the advisory board. His experience and expertise with both VMS and gold deposits will be directly applicable to the Company's Eastern Vision properties and will benefit the company's technical team."

Mr. Trottier holds a PhD in economic geology from École Polytechnique of Montréal and has more than 30 years experience in mining exploration and has held senior positions with a number of public mining companies. He was most recently the CEO of Sulliden Exploration where he bought the Shahuindo Mines in Peru and grew the asset to approximately 3M ounces of gold. This transaction led to the merger between Sulliden and Rio Alto, transforming Rio Alto into a mid-tier producer which later merged with Tahoe Resources.

About Infinite Ore Corp.

Infinite Ore is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects globally. The company's current focus is on properties with the potential for VMS mineralization in the Confederation mineral belt near Red Lake, Ont., as well as the Jackpot lithium property located near Nipigon, Ont.

