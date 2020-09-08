Gold Bull Resources Partner Raiden Resources Commences Drilling at Kalabak Project

VANCOUVER, Sept. 08, 2020 - Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (“Gold Bull”) is pleased to announce that Raiden Resources Limited (“Raiden” or the “Company”) reports it has commenced drilling at the Kalabak project in Bulgaria. Two targets will be drill tested as part of the program, including Sbor, a gold-copper porphyry target and Belopoltsi, an epithermal gold target. As detailed in the Company’s 15 July 2019 TSX-V announcement, the Company has an option to earn up to a 75% project interest in the Kalabak project.



Kalabak drilling - Sbor gold porphyry target

The Sbor target is defined by a coherent gold in soil anomaly, measuring approximately 400m by 400m. The gold anomaly is also coincidental with both molybdenum and copper soil anomalies, as well as strong argillic and phylic alteration at surface. Sheeted and stockwork quartz veining (refer figure 1 and 2), which has been mapped over the target area is indicative of a porphyry system at depth. The target remains untested at depth, despite significant evidence of potential mineralisation.

Figure 1 - sheeted and stockwork veining on the Sbor target is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d160fa68-edaa-489e-bcc9-67070a69c013

Figure 2 - outcropping veining on the Sbor porphyry target is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2294beb-d9b5-4b80-9826-10ce704e5bd6

Further information on the Sbor target can be found in the Company’s ASX releases on the 22nd November 2019 and the 5th of May 2020.

Kalabak drilling - Belopoltsi epithermal gold target

The Belopoltsi epithermal gold target is located within the eastern perimeter of the Kalabak project area. The prospect was mapped out by Raiden geologists in 2019. Follow up soil sampling defined several anomalous zones, which correlated with outcropping quartz veins and elevated gold in rock samples. Management believe that the outcropping chalcedony veins may contain higher gold values at depth and the drilling program will aim to test the structures at 100-200m below the surface.

Figure 3 - Hydrothermal / tectonic breccia on the contacts of rhyolitic dykes at Belopoltsi target is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9849093-d475-4cfa-8fb1-321af36e693e

Further information on the Belopoltsi target can be found in the Company’s ASX release on the 18th November 2019.

Figure 4 - Kalabak project in relation to Ada Tepe gold mine (Dundee Precious Metals) and the Rozino gold deposit (Velocity Minerals) is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c32940a4-124e-4971-9312-21c0c9bc99c0

Qualified Person

Cherie Leeden, B.Sc Applied Geology (Honours), MAIG, a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release.

