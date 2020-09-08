GSP Resource Corp. Commences Drilling at Alwin Mine Project

VANCOUVER, Sept. 08, 2020 - GSP Resource Corp. (TSX-V: GSPR) (FRA: 0YD) (the “Company” or “GSP”) is pleased to report that it has commenced a fully financed Phase 1 drill program at its Alwin Mine Copper-Silver-Gold Project. The Phase 1 program will consist of a minimum 1000 meters of diamond drilling designed to test both shallow targets, as well as deeper porphyry targets. GSP intends to utilize 3D modelling data to guide the upcoming shallow drilling program to both confirm historic intersections and improve definition of the zones (see news release dated July 23, 2020). GSP also expects to drill deeper targets to test beneath 2008 holes 5 and 6 which intersected 0.28% copper over a core width of 21.1 meters and 0.44% copper over a core width of 13.4 meters, respectively. Both holes also intersected smaller high-grade intersections within and outboard of these.1



GSP Resource Corp. President & CEO Simon Dyakowski commented: “The Phase 1 drilling program will be guided by our 3D modelling efforts that will allow us to efficiently target shallow mineralization in the Alwin Mine #4 North east and #4 North west zones and will be instrumental in targeting deeper mineralization encountered in drilling by previous operators where contact with unmapped old mine workings prevented drill testing the full extent of potential mineralization. With the price of Copper recently trading above US$3 per pound, GSP is well positioned to commence our Phase 1 drilling program at the Alwin Mine.”

The Alwin Mine Copper-Silver-Gold property is approximately 575.72 hectares and is located on the semi-arid, interior plateau in south-central British Columbia. The underground mine, which was developed over a 500 meters long by 300 meters deep by 150 meters wide area produced from 1916 to 1981 from six major subvertical zones 233,100 tonnes that milled 3,786 tonnes of copper, 2,729 kilograms of silver and 46.2 kilograms of gold. Gold and silver content associated with bornite increase with depth within the individual mineralized zones.

The property also hosts several incompletely explored deep porphyry copper exploration targets to the north and west of the mine. It is adjacent to the western boundary of Teck Corporation’s Highland Valley Mine, the largest open-pit porphyry copper- molybdenum mine in western Canada. Alteration and mineralization of the Highland Valley hydrothermal system extends westward onto the Alwin property (see GSP’s news release dated January 30, 2020).

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Leopold J Lindinger, P. Geo, a consultant of the Company and a “Qualified Person” as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Lindinger verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

About GSP Resource Corp.: GSP Resource Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on projects located in Southwestern British Columbia. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Alwin Mine Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Kamloops Mining Division, as well as an option to acquire 100% interest and title to the Olivine Mountain Property in the Similkameen Mining Division.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, future exploration work on the Company’s projects, improving the definition of the zones on the Alwin property, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company’s ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

1 Please see San Marco Resource Inc. News Release Dated September 8, 2008 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)