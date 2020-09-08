Unigold Inc. Announces the Commencement of OTCQX Trading

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2020 - Unigold Inc. Corp. (the “Company") (TSXV: UGD) (FSE: UGD1) (OTCQX: UGDIF) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of UGDIF. Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. Unigold’s common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol UGD, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol UGD1.



The OTCQX Best Market provides value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade UGDIF. The OTCQX Best Market is OTC Markets Group's premier market for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time Level 2 quotes for the company on the OTC website.

"We are pleased to be trading on the OTCQX,” said Joe Hamilton, Chairman & CEO of Unigold. “This will facilitate trading for our U.S. shareholders, and allow us to potentially expand our shareholder base in the U.S. In conjunction with our Frankfurt Stock Exchange and TSX-V listings, we can now reach the largest pools of capital in the world. Our investors can now find corporate information and pricing quotes on multiple platforms. More importantly, on-going information about our exploration efforts will be readily available to a larger audience.”

About Unigold Inc. – Discovering Gold in the Caribbean

Unigold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol UGD, focused primarily on exploring and developing its gold assets in the Dominican Republic.





