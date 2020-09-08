Camino to Commence Drilling in September at Its Los Chapitos Copper Project in Peru

Vancouver, September 8, 2020 - Camino Corp. (TSXV: COR) (OTC Pink: CAMZF) (WKN: A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a drilling contract with Peruvian based drilling company, AK Drilling International S.A. ("AK"), to commence core drilling at its Los Chapitos copper project, near the coastal town of Chala in Arequipa Department, Peru (the "Chapitos Project"). AK was part of the team that drilled at the Chapitos Project during the discovery drilling in 2017. Camino has received authorization from the Ministry of Energy and Mines to start drilling and plans to commence exploration drilling at the end of September. Camino plans to drill up to 3,000 metres this fall.

"Our fall drill program at Los Chapitos is going to have two main objectives:



- extend the down dip and along strike limits of the known mineralization around the Adriana Zone drilled in 2017 and 2018. We have a good handle on the current mineralization and this phase of the drilling campaign is designed to add potential tonnes to an eventual maiden resource.

- turn undrilled targets into discovery holes. The COVID 19 pandemic has given us time to reinterpret the dataset on the property. We have reworked geochemistry, geophysics, spectral imagery and carried out detailed 1:5000 scale mapping and resampling over the entire approximately 1000 Ha area covered by the current EIA drilling permit. This has given us a number of priority drill targets.



We are confident that these exploration drillholes are based on the best available data and have the possibility of discovering new mineralization at Chapitos in our permitted drill area," said Owen Miller, the Company's Exploration Manager in Peru.

"We are ready to start drilling again at Los Chapitos to follow up on our copper discovery made in 2017 and 2018. We will operate under our COVID-19 operating policies filed with the Peru Ministry of Health and will endeavour to continue our copper discovery efforts in a safe manner," said Jay Chmelauskas, President & CEO. "Our geological team is back in the field with the goal to determine the potential size of the copper system at Los Chapitos."





Figure 1. EIA Permitted Drilling Area, Copper Geochemistry and Target Areas



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1384/63246_caminoimage1.JPG

About Camino Corporation

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. The Company is focused on advancing its high-grade, Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru, towards potential resource delineation and new discoveries. The Company seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminominerals.com.

Owen D. W Miller, Ph.D FAusIMM(CP) a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this document.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this release constitute forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking disclosures in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information in the release includes the prospectivity of the Chapitos Project for future exploration, drilling planned on the Chapitos Project in September and that actual results of exploration and engineering activities are consistent with management's expectations. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Such risk factors include, among others, delays due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, that actual results of the Company's exploration activities will be different than those expected by management, that the Company will be unable to obtain or will experience delays in obtaining any required approvals and the state of equity and commodity markets. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

