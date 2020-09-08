Gold X Receives $6.82 Million From Exercise of Warrants and Announces OTCQX Ticker Change to GLDXF

VANCOUVER, Sept. 08, 2020 - Gold X Mining Corp. (TSX.V: GLDX, OTCQX: GLDXF) (“Gold X” or the “Company”) reports that since July 1, 2020, 3,614,163 warrants held by various security holders have been exercised for net proceeds of $6,824,274. The Company currently has 51,374,573 million common shares issued and outstanding and 77,053,154 on a fully diluted basis.



The Company currently has 710,832 warrants with an exercise price of $2.40 outstanding, that will expire Friday September 11, 2020. Warrant holders are reminded to submit the appropriate exercise notice and funds no later than end of day of September 11, 2020.

Further, the Company currently has 639,473 warrants with an exercise price of $ 1.30 outstanding, that will expire Thursday September 24, 2020. Warrant holders are reminded to submit the appropriate exercise notice and funds no later than end of day of Thursday September 24, 2020.

If all warrants set to expire in September 2020 are exercised, the Company will receive an additional $2,537,312.

The Company is also pleased to announce that FINRA has approved a change in the Company's stock symbol trading on the OTC Markets. Effective September 1, 2020, the Company's common shares began trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol "GLDXF". The previous trading symbol was "SSPXF".

About Gold X Mining Corp.

Gold X Mining Corp. is a Canadian junior mining company developing the Toroparu Gold Project in Guyana, South America. Gold X has spent more than US$150 million on the Project to date to both classify 7.35 million ounces of Measured and Indicated and 3.15 M-oz of Inferred Gold Resources1, develop engineering studies for use in a feasibility study, and define a number of exploration targets around Toroparu on its 53,844 hectare (538 km2) 100% owned Upper Puruni Concession. Gold X has 51.3 million issued and outstanding common shares with more than 40% of the shares closely held by Insiders and the Company’s executive management team.

A Preliminary Economic Assessment study (Preliminary Economic Assessment Report, Toroparu Gold Project, Upper Puruni River Area, Guyana, dated July 18, 2019 completed by SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc.) (the "Technical Report") defined a 5.02 M-oz Potentially Mineable Gold Resource producing 188 thousand ounces of gold per year over a 24-year mine-life.

