New Dimension Resources Closes Private Placement with lead order from Palisades Goldcorp

VANCOUVER, Sept. 8, 2020 - New Dimension Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NDR) (the "Company", "NDR", or "New Dimension") is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement, for proceeds of $3,624,992, with a lead order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. The Company had anticipated a placement of 60,000,000 units for gross proceeds of $3,600,000, however, the Company has successfully completed the sale and conversion of 60,416,531 units. The units are comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share at $0.12 until expiry September 3, 2023. The warrants contain specific language restricting exercise that would create a new insider or control person.

Proceeds will be used for exploration activities and general working capital. The Company's immediate priorities will be to advance its recently-acquired Scandinavian projects (the Løkken and Kjøli high grade copper projects in Norway, and the Southern Gold Line Project in Sweden) to drilling. The Løkken and Kjøli licences both cover past-producing, high-grade copper(-zinc-silver-gold) mines as well as drill-ready regional exploration targets, whilst the Southern Gold Line project consists of a group of licences located adjacent to Dragon Mining Limited's Fäboliden gold development project and the Svartliden gold mine.

The Company paid an aggregate of $128,503.80 and issued 2,081,730 brokers warrants under the same terms and conditions of the unit warrants. All securities issued under the placement are subject to a four month hold period trade restriction expiring January 4, 2021.

Insiders of the Company participated in the Offering acquiring, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 3,595,841 units representing 2.83% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted basis and 2.75% on a partially diluted basis. The participation by insiders in the private placement is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61- 101"). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities being issued nor the consideration being paid exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About New Dimension Resources

New Dimension is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of quality mineral resource properties in favourable jurisdictions with a focus on high-grade gold and base metal deposits. The Company's current focus is on the discovery through exploration of high-grade gold deposits on its newly-acquired 100%-owned Southern Gold Line Project (Sweden), as well as on its existing 100%-owned Savant Lake project in Ontario and its 29.6% interest in the Domain Joint Venture with Yamana Gold in Manitoba (Canada). In addition, the Company has acquired 100% interests in two large properties covering the past-producing Løkken and Kjøli copper-rich massive sulfide deposits in central Norway and in which drill-ready targets have already been identified.

About Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.

Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. is Canada's new resource focused merchant bank. Palisades' management team has a demonstrated track record of making money and is backed by many of the industry's most notable financiers. With junior resource equities valued at generational lows, management believes the sector is on the cusp of a major bull market move. Palisades is positioning itself with significant stakes in undervalued companies and assets with the goal of generating superior returns.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the the anticipated use of proceeds of the Private Placement Financing, receipt of all necessary regulatory and third-party approvals required in connection with the acquisition and the Private Placement Financing, future results of operations, performance and achievements of New Dimension, including the timing, completion of and results from the drill programs described in this release. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct. All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by New Dimension in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in New Dimension's most recently filed MD&A. New Dimension does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

