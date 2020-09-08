Xtra-Gold Defines New Gold Zone Located over 1,500 Metres to SW of Zone 2 Resource Footprint at Its Kibi Gold Project in Ghana

Toronto, September 8, 2020 - Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSX: XTG) (OTCBB: XTGRF) ("Xtra-Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce assay results for an additional 29 drill holes from its current resource expansion target generation program within the Zone 2 - Zone 3 maiden mineral resource footprint area, on the Company's wholly-owned Kibi Gold Project, located in the Kibi - Winneba greenstone belt (the "Kibi Gold Belt"), in Ghana, West Africa. The 29 diamond core boreholes totaling 3,848 metres were completed by the Company's in-house drilling crew on an intermittent basis from mid-February to early August 2020; with a total of 45 holes (5,491 metres) drilled to date since the program's initiation in September 2019.

Assay results reported today are provided in Table 1 below and include the following highlights:

- 43.5 metres grading 1.21 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold, including 2.16 g/t gold over 7.5 metres and 4.3 g/t gold over 6.0 metres, from a down-hole depth of 3.0 metres in #KBDD20335; undercutting trench #TAH015 returning 18.0 metres grading 1.52 g/t gold, including 2.35 g/t gold over 9.0 metres (Boomerang Zone)

- 24.0 metres grading 1.35 g/t gold, including 1.99 g/t gold over 9.0 metres, from a down-hole depth of 56.5 metres in undercut hole #KBDD20338; approximately 30 metres downdip of the #KBDD20335 gold intercept

- Typical Kibi-type (Zone 2) Granitoid-hosted gold mineralization; with auriferous zone exhibiting prospective litho-structural setting in the form of a pronounced protrusion along the granitoid body

- Follow up trenching / drilling currently underway at newly defined Boomerang Zone

James Longshore, President and CEO, remarked: "The confirmation of yet another typical Granitoid-hosted gold zone located over 1,500 metres to the southwest of the current Zone 2 gold resource footprint is of considerable exploration significance and highlights the discovery potential of the relatively untested Zone 3 of the Kibi Gold Project. With the recent addition of our second in-house diamond drill rig, the Company is well positioned to significantly accelerate resource growth opportunities along the over 2.5 kilometre trend-length of the Zone 2 - Zone 3 Granitoid-hosted gold system."

The maiden Kibi Gold Project mineral resource estimate (October 26, 2012) encompasses the Big Bend, East Dyke, South Ridge and Mushroom deposits in Zone 2 and the Double 19 deposit in Zone 3. In aggregate, these five gold deposits lying within approximately 1.6 kilometres of each other are estimated to encompass an indicated mineral resource of 3.38 million tonnes grading 2.56 g/t gold for 278,000 ounces of contained gold and an additional inferred mineral resource of 2.35 million tonnes grading 1.94 g/t gold for 147,000 ounces of contained gold (@ base case 0.5 g/t cut-off). The Zone 2 - Zone 3 maiden mineral resource represents the first ever mineral resource generated on a lode gold project within the Kibi Gold Belt. Gold mineralization is characterized by auriferous quartz vein sets hosted in Belt-type granitoids geologically analogous to other "Granitoid-hosted" gold deposits of Ghana, including Kinross Gold's Chirano and Newmont Mining's Subika deposits in the Sefwi gold belt. The above mineral resource estimate was filed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) requirements with the Technical Report entitled "Independent Technical Report, Apapam Concession, Kibi Project, Eastern Region, Ghana", prepared by SEMS Explorations and dated October 31, 2012, filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Table 1: Significant Drill Intercepts Zone 2 - Zone 3 Resource Expansion Target Generation Program (#KBDD20310 - #KBDD20338 / February - August 2020) Hole ID From (metres) To (metres) Core Length (metres) Gold Grams Per Tonne Zone ID / Target KBDD20310 No Significant Results South Ridge -SE Target KBDD20311 No Significant Results South Ridge -SE Target KBDD20312 0.0 23.5 23.5 0.31 Road Cut including 20.5 23.5 3.0 1.12 and 53.0 67.0 14.0 0.24 KBDD20313 102.5 104.5 2.0 0.74 Road Cut KBDD20314 72.9 85.2 12.3 0.66 Road Cut including 77.0 81.0 4.0 1.09 KBDD20315 75.2 78.0 2.8 2.23 Road Cut including 75.2 76.0 0.8 5.52 KBDD20316 86.2 93.0 6.8 0.63 Road Cut including 90.0 92.0 2.0 1.33 and 130.1 131.2 1.1 1.82 KBDD20317 No Significant Results Road Cut KBDD20318 1.0 4.0 3.0 0.89 Road Cut KBDD20319 112.0 114.0 2.0 0.51 Road Cut and 154.0 155.0 1.0 0.90 KBDD20320 169.8 181.0 11.2 0.44 Road Cut including 178.9 181.0 2.1 1.70 and 196.0 200.5 4.5 0.33 KBDD20321 165.0 182.0 17.0 0.48 Road Cut including 165.0 172.4 7.4 0.83 KBDD20322 No Significant Results Upper Central KBDD20323 18.0 19.5 1.5 4.55 Upper Central KBDD20324 No Significant Results Upper Central KBDD20325 114.3 115.0 0.7 27.87 Mushroom and 124.0 132.8 8.8 1.87 including 127.0 129.0 2.0 3.57 KBDD20326 118.0 129.4 11.4 0.99 Mushroom including 118.0 120.0 2.0 3.67 KBDD20327 No Significant Results Mushroom KBDD20328 39.0 48.0 9.0 0.26 Mushroom and 106.0 111.0 5.0 1.62 including 107.8 110.2 2.4 2.90 KBDD20329 33.0 34.5 1.5 1.71 Mushroom KBDD20330 No Significant Results Gatehouse KBDD20331 36.0 37.5 1.5 1.26 Gatehouse and 107.0 109.0 2.0 1.17 KBDD20332 72.0 75.0 3.0 0.63 Gatehouse KBDD20333 79.5 92.2 12.7 0.25 Boomerang including 88.5 92.2 3.7 0.57 KBDD20334 No Significant Results Boomerang KBDD20335 3.0 46.5 43.5 1.21 Boomerang including 15.0 22.5 7.5 2.16 including 36.0 42.0 6.0 4.30 and incl. 37.5 39.0 1.5 11.41 KBDD20336 28.0 32.5 4.5 0.51 Boomerang and 70.0 71.5 1.5 3.57 KBDD20337 No Significant Results Boomerang KBDD20338 25.0 31.0 6.0 0.82 Boomerang and 41.5 43.0 1.5 22.95 and 56.5 80.5 24.0 1.35 including 61.0 70.0 9.0 1.99 and 89.5 91.0 1.5 3.41 Notes: Reported intercepts are core-lengths; true width of mineralization is unknown at this time. Unless otherwise indicated intercepts constrained with a 0.25 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold minimum cut-off grade at top and bottom of intercept, with no upper cut-off applied, and maximum of five (5) consecutive samples of internal dilution (less than 0.25 g/t gold). All internal intervals above 10 g/t gold indicated.



The present drill results correspond to the latest 29 boreholes (3,848 metres) of an ongoing exploration initiative geared towards the generation of new resource expansion targets within the Zone 2 - Zone 3 maiden mineral resource footprint area of the Kibi Gold Project. With the drilling designed to follow up on early stage gold shoots / showings discovered by previous drilling / trenching efforts (2008 - 2012) and to test prospective litho-structural gold settings identified by recently completed 3D geological modelling. The diamond core boreholes ranging in length from 61 metres to 228 metres were completed by the Company's in-house drilling crew on an intermittent basis from mid-February to early August 2020.

Holes reported today encompass #KBDD20310 - #KBDD20338, including: 2 holes (352 metres) on the South Ridge - SE Extension target; 10 holes (1,655.5 metres) on the Road Cut zone; 3 holes (227 metres) on the Upper Central zone; 5 holes (731 metres) on the Mushroom zone; 3 holes (361 metres) on the Gatehouse zone; and 6 holes (521.5 metres) on the Boomerang zone. Exploration significant auriferous intercepts are presented in Table 1 above and a drill / compilation plan with collar details depicted in Figure 1, available at:

(Figure 1 Zone 2 - Zone 3 Drill Plan September 8 2020)

The Boomerang Zone was originally identified during a 2012 scout drilling program designed to test geophysical targets located along the approximately 2.5 km long by 0.5 km to 1.2 km wide Zone 3 anomalous gold-in-soil trend. The single diamond drill hole (#KBDD12224) returned a near-surface mineralized intercept of 19.5 metres grading 0.63 g/t gold, including 2.37 g/t gold over 1.5 metres, from a down-hole depth of 6 metres (see the Company's news release of August 21, 2012). Subsequent trenching efforts delineated an arcuate shaped mineralization zone exhibiting a close spatial relationship with a pronounced protrusion developed along a granitoid body.

The present Boomerang Zone drilling included six follow up boreholes (#KBDD20333 - #KBDD20338) designed to further define the geometry / attitude of the host granitoid body and of the gold-bearing vein system. Mineralized intercept highlights include 43.5 metres grading 1.21 g/t gold, including 2.16 g/t gold over 7.5 metres and 4.3 g/t gold over 6.0 metres, from a down-hole depth of 3.0 metres in #KBDD20335 and 24.0 metres grading 1.35 g/t gold, including 1.99 g/t gold over 9.0 metres, from a down-hole depth of 56.5 metres in undercut hole #KBDD20338; approximately 30 metres downdip of the #KBDD20335 gold intercept. The upper portion of hole #KBDD20338 also returned mineralized intercepts of 6.0 metres grading 0.82 g/t gold and 1.5 metres grading 22.95 g/t gold from down-hole depths of 25.0 metres and 41.5 metres, respectively. Recently excavated trench #TAH015 extending across the granitoid - metasedimentary rock contact, approximately 40 metres southwest of the hole #KBDD20335 collar, returned a mineralized intercept grading 1.52 g/t gold over an 18.0 metre trench-length, including 2.35 g/t gold over 9.0 metres (0.0 m - 18.0 m).

QA/QC

Yves P. Clement, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration for Xtra-Gold is acting as the Qualified Person in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") with respect to this announcement. He has prepared and or supervised the preparation of the scientific or technical information in this announcement and confirms compliance with NI 43-101. All samples in this news release were analyzed by standard fire assay fusion with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish at the ISO 17025:2005 accredited Intertek Minerals Limited's laboratory in Tarkwa, Ghana. Xtra-Gold has implemented a rigorous quality assurance / quality control (QA/QC) program to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core, trench channel, and saw-cut channel samples, the details of which can be viewed on the Company's website at www.xtragold.com.

About Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.

Xtra-Gold is a gold exploration company with a substantial land position in the Kibi Gold Belt. The Kibi Gold Belt, which exhibits many similar geological features to Ghana's main gold belt, the Ashanti Belt, has been the subject of very limited modern exploration activity targeting lode gold deposits as virtually all past gold mining activity and exploration efforts focused on the extensive alluvial gold occurrences in many river valleys throughout the Kibi area.

Xtra-Gold holds 5 Mining Leases totaling approximately 226 sq km (22,600 ha) at the northern extremity of the Kibi Gold Belt. The Company's exploration efforts to date have focused on the Kibi Gold Project located on the Apapam Concession (33.65 sq km), along the eastern flank of the Kibi Gold Belt. The Kibi Gold Project (Zone 2 - Zone 3) maiden mineral resource estimate produced by Xtra-Gold in October 2012 represents first ever mineral resource generated on a lode gold project within the Kibi Gold Belt. The NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled "Independent Technical Report, Apapam Concession, Kibi Project, Eastern Region, Ghana", prepared by SEMS Explorations and dated October 31, 2012, is filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

