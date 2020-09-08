Golden Arrow Reminds Shareholders of Proxy Voting Cut-Off and Teleconference Details

VANCOUVER, Sept. 8, 2020 - Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTC: GARWF)

The Meeting

Golden Arrow Resources Corp. ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company") is reminding all shareholders of the upcoming Annual General & Special Meeting (the "Meeting") to be held on September 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver Time). Unfortunately, we will not be holding an in person meeting this year in light of ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of the Company's shareholders, employees, communities and other stakeholders, the Company will be holding the Meeting entirely by teleconference.

The teleconference numbers are 1-800-319-4610 in North America and 1-604-638-5340 for International calls.

Shareholders are encouraged to read the meeting materials which provide more information on the resolutions. These have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and are on Golden Arrow's website at

www.goldenarrowresources.com/investors/shareholder-documents.

-----------------------

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT – PLEASE VOTE WELL IN ADVANCE OF THE PROXY VOTING DEADLINE ON SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 AT 10:00 a.m. (VANCOUVER TIME)

-----------------------

How to Vote



Beneficial Shareholders

Registered Shareholders









Shares held with a broker, bank or other intermediary

Shares held in own name and represented by a physical certificate







Internet: www.proxyvote.com

www.investorvote.com







Phone: Call the number(s) listed on the voting instruction

form and vote using the control number provided

therein

1–866–732–8683







Mail: Return the voting instruction form in the

enclosed postage paid envelope

Return the form of proxy in the enclosed postage paid envelope

Shareholder Questions and Assistance with Voting

If you have any questions or require assistance voting your shares, please contact Golden Arrow's proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group ("Laurel Hill"), at 1 877-452-7184 toll-free in North America, or call collect outside North America at 1 416-304-0211, or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com.

Golden Arrow has also elected to utilize Broadridge's QuickVote™ service which allows Laurel Hill to assist shareholders to conveniently vote their shares directly over the telephone.

About Golden Arrow

Golden Arrow Resources Corp. is a mining exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits. The Company is well-leveraged to the price of gold, having recently monetized its Chinchillas silver discovery into a significant holding in precious metals producer SSR Mining Inc.

Golden Arrow is actively exploring a portfolio that includes advanced projects in Chile, a district-scale frontier opportunity in Paraguay, and more than 185,000 hectares of properties in Argentina.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Joseph Grosso"

_______________________________

Mr. Joseph Grosso,

Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-arrow-reminds-shareholders-of-proxy-voting-cut-off-and-teleconference-details-301125505.html

SOURCE Golden Arrow Resources Corp.