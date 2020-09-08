Puma Announces the Results of Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Appointment of Christian Tweedy as Head of Capital Markets Communications

RIMOUSKI, Sept. 08, 2020 - Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held on September 3th, 2020 in Rimouski, Quebec. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company’s Circular dated July 20, 2020 were approved. A total of 15,044,954 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 26% of the issued common shares of the Company. These matters included the appointment of directors and auditors.



The following Directors have been elected with an approval rate of 91.4% or more: Marcel Robillard, Richard Thibault, and Michel Fontaine. Mallette L.L.P. were appointed as the auditors for the financial year ending February 28, 2021 with an approval rate of 99.8%.

In addition, during the meeting of the Board of Directors that followed the AGM, Marcel Robillard was re-elected as President, CEO and Chairman of the Board and Ginette G. Brisson was re-elected to the positions of CFO and Secretary. Richard Thibault, Marcel Robillard, and Michel Fontaine will form the audit committee. The Board of Directors also reappointed R?jean Gosselin as Director effective immediately.

“The Board of Directors would like to thank Raphael Fournier for his support and contribution to the restructuration of the company within the last year. Mr. Fournier could not renew his position within the Board of Directors and his role as Director of Corporate Communications. I personally want to wish Raphael good luck with his new challenges and opportunities with Investissement Qu?bec” notes Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration.

CAPITAL MARKETS COMMUNICATIONS

Puma Exploration welcomes Christian Tweedy as Head of Capital Markets Communications within the Company. Mr. Tweedy is a Capital Markets professional with 4 years of Investor Relations experience. Prior to joining Puma Exploration, he was a relationship manager at Invesco (IVZ:NYSE), a global asset management firm with one trillion dollars assets under management. Previously to that, Christian spent three years in the United Kingdom working for a high growth real estate investment trust where he played a key role in helping grow the firm's assets under management and helped lead the Investor Relations team. Christian holds the Chartered Investment Manager designation and has a B.A. in Communications from Simon Fraser University. Mr. Tweedy will enhance the synergy between all marketing and communications stakeholders and available tools such as the advertising products and publications, social media and website updates, and the overall communications with shareholders. Christian is based out of Vancouver and can be reached by email at: ctweedy@explorationpuma.com.

STOCK OPTION PLAN

The Company further announces that it has increased its fixed less than 10% Stock Option Plan from 2,100,000 shares to 5,500,000 shares (the "Amended Plan"), which remains less than 10% of the Company's current issued and outstanding share capital. The Amended Plan is subject to receipt of acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

TRIPLE FAULT GOLD PROJECT

The Triple Fault Gold Project includes three (3) properties named Williams Brook Gold, Jonpol Gold, and Portage Lake properties covering more than 30,000 hectares of favorable gold exploration land package. The project is located about 60km west of Bathurst with the paved road cross-cutting the property.

Puma is currently focusing its field work on its first priority, the Williams Brook property. The Williams Brook Gold property includes selected drill results of 11.2 g/t over 2.8m, 2.1 g/t Au over 9.0m and 1.0 g/t over 23m, gold occurrences grading up to 109.0 g/t Au, 50.8 g/t Au, 38,9 g/t Au in bedrock, numerous gold soil anomalies and extremely anomalous till samples with up to 508 gold grains that occur over an area approximately 12 by 3 kilometres.

There has been very limited drilling and exploration in the area mapped to be part of The Dunnage Zone hosting major gold deposits and gold occurrences in siluro-devonian rocks and considered as an emerging gold exploration and development district.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Marcel Robillard, MSc., PGeo, qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the information reported in this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Mr. Robillard is President and CEO of the Company.

ABOUT PUMA EXPLORATION

Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious and base metals projects in early to advanced stages located in the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. Great efforts will be made by the Company in the coming years to deploy its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) in order to generate maximum value for shareholders with low shares dilution.

Marcel Robillard, President (418) 724-0901; president@explorationpuma.com

Christian Tweedy, Communications; ctweedy@explorationpuma.com





