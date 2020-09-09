Galantas Appoints Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2020 - Galantas Gold Corp. (TSXV & AIM: Symbol GAL) (the Company or Galantas) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alan Buckley FCA, Dip IOD, as Chief Financial Officer. The appointment, as of September 30, 2020, follows the reducing of work commitments by Leo O’Shaughnessy, the current non-board CFO. Mr. Buckley’s appointment is similarly non-board.



Mr. O’Shaughnessy has kindly agreed to act as a consultant for a further six months, following his departure, to ensure a seamless hand-over. The Board of Directors of Galantas wish to thank Leo for his many years of excellent service to the company and wish him well for the future.

Alan Buckley (49) is a Fellow of the Irish Institute of Chartered Accountants. During his career, Mr.Buckley has held the positions of Chief Financial Officer and General Manager at Vedanta Lisheen Holdings Ltd and was Chief Financial Officer for Anglo American Lisheen Mining Ltd. Alan also has a continuing role as a Director of Shanoon Resources Ltd, an early stage mining and exploration company, founded in 2016, which has operating licenses in County Kilkenny, Republic Of Ireland.

Roland Phelps, President & Chief Executive Officer of Galantas Gold Corp., said, “Leo has made a significant contribution to Galantas, which is much appreciated. I am delighted to welcome Alan into the CFO role. Galantas is at an exciting time in its development and I know that Alan’s strong financial experience and extensive corporate background will be a great assistance to the company going forward.”

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

