OTC Markets Group Welcomes Trillium Gold Mines Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, September 9, 2020 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:TGM) (OTC:TGLDF), a company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX(R) Best Market. Trillium Gold Mines Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink(R) market.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "TGLDF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Russell Starr, President and CEO, emphasized, "We are very pleased to provide this additional trading venue to further enhance liquidity particularly for our current, and future, US Shareholders. Trillium Gold will continuously evolve to enhance shareholder value."

Securities Law USA, PC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the highly prospective Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX(R) Best Market, the OTCQB(R) Venture Market and the Pink(R) Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link(R) ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.