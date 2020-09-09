Aurelius Reports Assays of 0.77 m at 37.10 g/t Gold within 3.0 m at 20.52 g/t Gold in Hole 10-SR-115 - Aureus West Previously Unsampled Drill Core

Toronto, Sept. 9, 2020 - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is pleased to report assay results from Holes 10-SR-114 and 10-SR-115 from its wholly owned Aureus Gold Project in Nova Scotia. Assays reported are from unsampled and unassayed core from 2010 drilling located following the acquisition of the Aureus Gold Project. Several samples returned values above grade thresholds and are being subjected to additional metallic screening for more extensive analysis. The Company has now released 6 of 18 holes from the Aureus West Gold Project. All of the located core, from programs in 2009 and 2010, has now been sampled and shipped to the assay lab; these results will be released as they become available.

Highlighted Gold Intersections (all intersections located below in Table 1)

Hole 10-SR-114

Intersected 11.10 metres (m) @ 1.75 grams per tonne (g/t) gold 16.90 to 28.00m Including 0.64m @ 26.40 g/t gold, from 24.36 to 25.00m



Hole 10-SR-115

Intersected 3.00m @ 20.52 g/t gold, from 15.50 to 18.50m Including 0.50m @ 47.95 g/t gold, from 15.50 to 16.00m Including 0.54m @ 15.90 g/t gold, from 16.46 to 17.00m Including 0.77m @ 37.10 g/t gold, from 17.73 to 18.50m



Visible gold was observed in a mineralized vein at 16.00m

Holes 10-SR-114 and 10-SR-115 are drilled on the same section and are the most westerly holes of the core sampled from this program (See Figure 1). Hole 10-SR-114 was drilled across the fold hinge towards the north and successfully intersected gold mineralization in the bedding parallel quartz veins starting at 16.9m down the hole. Hole 10-SR-115 was designed to drill down the axis of the fold and perpendicular to the targeted saddles. Gold mineralization was encountered in three zones with the first starting at 15.5m. Both holes encountered void spaces in their pathways. Hole 10-SR-115 was stopped due to the voids encountered. (See Figure 2).

To date Aurelius has confirmed the presence of gold bearing quartz veins over 300m of strike length between holes 10-SR-110 (see release dated August 31, 2020) and the currently reported holes, within a broad mineralized trend stretching to over 2km. The saddle-reef veins have also been encountered to at least 300m depth. Assays are pending for an additional twelve holes or approximately 1800m from existing core.

Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P.Eng, President and CEO of Aurelius, stated, "The results in Holes 114 and 115 continue to demonstrate the potential at the Aureus Gold Project. The high-grade mineralization continues to be hosted within broad mineralized intervals, and the emergence of this previously unknown pattern of mineralization gives us a new perspective on advancing the project." Mr. Ashcroft continued, "It is also noteworthy that these robust mineralized intervals occur very close to surface."







Figure 1. Plan map of Aureus West Project area showing known gold mineralization and drilling on top of Lidar imagery.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/63428_33b6132f54513abb_002full.jpg

Figure 2. Aureus West cross-section showing reported holes 10-SR-114 and 10-SR-115 with gold intercepts, bedding geometry and target anticline axis hinge highlighted.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/63428_33b6132f54513abb_003full.jpg

Table 1. Gold intersections from Aureus West holes 10-SR-114 and 10-SR-115

Drillhole From To Length Au g/t 10-SR-114 16.90 28.00 11.10 1.75 including 24.36 25.00 0.64 26.40 10-SR-114 33.50 36.00 2.50 0.21









10-SR-115 15.50 18.50 3.00 20.52 including 15.50 16.00 0.50 47.95 including 16.46 17.00 0.54 15.90 including 17.73 18.50 0.77 37.10 10-SR-115 22.72 26.40 3.68 0.81 10-SR-115 40.00 44.18 4.18 0.91 including 42.90 44.18 1.28 2.57

Gold grades are not capped and intervals may not reflect true width.

Table 2. Hole location, final depth and orientation for reported holes.

Hole ID Easting Northing Length (m) Azimuth Dip 10-SR-114 547,642 4,978,742 64 350 -45 10-SR-115 547,638 4,978,770 51 180 -80

COVID-19 Precautions

Aurelius has developed and implemented compliant precautions and procedures that are in line with guidelines for the Province of Nova Scotia. Protocols were put in place to ensure the safety of our employees and contractors, thereby reducing the potential for community contact and spreading of the virus.

Mr. Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of Aurelius and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Individual drill core samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped by courier for analyses to ALS Geochemistry, Moncton, New Brunswick. Sample preparation occurs at ALS in Moncton where samples are weighed, dried, crushing one kilogram to 70 percent less than two millimeters and then pulverized to create a one kilogram sample with 85 percent less than seventy-five microns. Potential high-grade gold samples are sent for metallic screen fire assay and remaining material is assayed for 50 gram fire assay and samples grading more than 10 parts per million have a gravimetric finish performed. The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed. The Company inserted control samples (accredited gold standards, blanks and duplicates) at least every 20 samples and monitors the control samples inserted by ALS.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing its recently acquired and renamed Aureus Gold Properties, including Aureus East and West, the Tangier Gold Project and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia and described in detail in the Company's press release of November 18, 2019. The high-grade Aureus Gold Project and mill in Nova Scotia completed initial gold production from test milling of a bulk sample in March 2017. The Aureus Gold Project covers 1,684 hectares in 104 mineral claims with a gold-bearing vein system defined by diamond drilling over a strike length of 1.4 km and to a depth of 400 meters (m), with 14 different east-west trending "saddle reef" quartz vein structures recognized each with free-milling gold. The stacked gold reefs are open at depth and extend along trend for over 3.2 kilometers (km) within the Aureus East and Aureus West projects, with additional strike length up to a total of 11 km of strike length. Underground development completed to date has extended to approximately 600m in length and to a depth of only 150m. The Aureus Gold Project is on care and maintenance to be accessible for underground exploration drilling. The Company has commenced underground diamond drilling at the Aureus East Gold Project with the objectives of identifying high-grade saddles at depth and completing additional drilling to upgrade current Inferred Mineral Resources and intends to extend Aureus West along strike and at depth and complete an updated Mineral Resource estimate and engineering review for the Aureus Gold Project.

Aurelius is also focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world's most prolific mining districts; the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend. The Mikwam Property is comprised of 9 legacy claims consisting of 69 Cell Claims including 29 Single Cell Mining Claims ("SCMC's") and 40 Boundary Cell Mining Claims ("BCMC's"). The Lipton Property is comprised of 57 legacy claims consisting of 721 Cell Claims, 563 SCMC's, 143 BCMC's, and 30 "internal" and overlapping (i.e., two occupying the same space) BCMC's.

The Company has a sound management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in Nova Scotia, the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

