Theta Appoints Two Ex-Harmony Gold Specialists To Leadership Team

Mitford Mundell appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Africa - he has extensive experience with Africa's largest miners including Harmony Gold, De Beers Mining Corporation and Anglo American

Jacques Du Triou appointed as Chief Operating Officer, Africa - Mr Du Triou has over 28 years experience in the South African mining industry, including 17 years with Harmony Gold

Both have proven track record of project delivery and optimisation and will assist Theta in transitioning from developer to near term, low cost gold producer

Multiple near term value catalysts pending

SYDNEY, September 9, 2020 - Theta Gold Mines Limited ("Theta Gold" or "Company") (ASX:TGM, TGMO)(OTCQB:TGMGF) is pleased to advise that it has strengthened its management team with the appointment of Mitford Mundell as Chief Executive Officer - Africa and Jacques Du Triou as Chief Operating Officer - Africa, effective 1 October 2020.

Mr Mundell has extensive experience in the mining sector and specialises in asset optimisation, strategic planning, stakeholder management, project building, and change management in open pit and underground mining contexts. He has worked and consulted to some of Africa's largest mining companies including Harmony, De Beers Mining Corporation, Namakwa Diamonds and Anglo American.

At Harmony, Africa's largest gold company, Mr Mundell gained extensive hands-on experience beginning as a miner and rising through to Shift Boss, Mine Captain, Mine Manager, General Manager and Business Coach. Amongst others, Mr Mundell was Mine Manager at the Kalgold Project, Harmony's open-pit gold operation in South Africa. He was responsible for commissioning multiple mines and establishing one of Harmony's mines as the lowest cost producer in the group.

Most recently as CEO of Namakwa Diamonds, Mr Mundell led the commissioning and expansion of its Kao Diamond Mine. He delivered a new plant and took Namakwa to profitability, increased plant throughput and extended the initial three-year mine life to +20 years, tripling the company's valuation.

Mr Du Triou has over 28 years experience in the South African mining industry across all stages of a mine's lifecycle. He specialises in project and financial evaluations, construction, mine expansion, risk assessments, due diligence, execution and commissioning to full nameplate capacity.

He began his career with Harmony and progressed to General Manager (2009-2015). During this time, he led the Doornkop South Reed deepening project which had an estimated capital cost of R1.2Bn (~A$990m) from feasibility to peak production. He also worked extensively on Harmony's Kalgold project.

Following his time with Harmony, Jacques founded Qmotion Mining. As Managing Director, he developed and implemented business strategies that established the company as a successful contracting services provider. Qmotion has successfully delivered contracts for the Evander Gold Mine, Sibanye Stillwater, Anglo Platinum, Royal Bafokeng Platinum and Murray and Roberts. The company has 377 full time employees servicing the mining industry.

Both executives have extensive proven track records in project development and project delivery. Mr Mundell and Mr Du Triou's appointments strengthen the Company's in country operations team and their skill sets align to the Company's near term development and pending production activities.

Chairman, Mr Bill Guy said: "The appointment of Mitford and Jacques is a major coup for Theta Gold. Both have a strong skill sets and proven experience in the South African mining sector and these could not be more aligned to our requirements, especially as we transition from mine developer to low cost gold producer. Both Mitford and Jacques have operated at all levels of the mining industry and are skilled in both open cut and underground mining. This is imperative for our project development, as it will allow the Company to continue its work on the open pit, while simultaneously assessing underground mining opportunities on already granted mining rights. This will also allow the Company to further refine and potentially extend its life of mine. Theta Gold has considerable optionality across our vast asset base and the upside value is significant. More updates on mine development activities are pending and we are at a very exciting stage in the Company's evolution. We have a number of near term value catalysts pending that have the potential to be significant rerating events."

Mr Mitford's remuneration package includes 4,100,000 incentive options and performance rights and Mr Du Triou's remuneration package includes 2,460,000 incentive options and performance rights, both with operational performance hurdles linked to the successful development and operation of the Company's Theta Project. The securities will be issued on 1 October 2020.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Theta Gold Mines Ltd..

-ENDS-

For more information please visit www.thetagoldmines.com

Bill Guy, Chairman

Theta Gold Mines Ltd.

+ 61 2 8046 7584

billg@thetagoldmines.com

Investor Relations:

Australia - Ben Jarvis, Six Degrees Investor Relations: +61 (0) 431 271 538

United States - Michael Porter, Porter, LeVay & Rose Inc: +1 212 564 4700

theta@plrinvest.com

ABOUT THETA GOLD MINES LIMITED

Theta Gold Mines Ltd. (ASX: TGM, TGMO | OTCQB: TGMGF) is a gold development company that holds a range of prospective gold assets in a world-renowned South African gold mining region. These assets include several surface and near-surface high-grade gold projects which provide cost advantages relative to other gold producers in the region.

Theta Gold's core project is located next to the historical gold mining town of Pilgrim's Rest, in Mpumalanga Province, some 370km northeast of Johannesburg by road or 95km north of Nelspruit (Capital City of Mpumalanga Province). Following small scale production from 2011 - 2015, the Company is currently focussing on the construction of a new gold processing plant within its approved footprint at the TGME plant, and for the processing of the Theta Open Pit oxide gold ore. Nearby surface and underground mines and prospects are expected to be further evaluated in the future.

The Company aims to build a solid production platform to over 160kozpa based primarily around shallow, open-pit or adit-entry shallow underground hard rock mining sources. Theta Gold has access to over 43 historical mines and prospect areas that can be accessed and explored, with over 6.7Moz of historical production recorded.

Theta Gold holds 100% issued capital of its South African subsidiary, Stonewall Mining (Pty) Ltd ("Stonewall"). Stonewall holds a 74% shareholding in both Transvaal Gold Mining Estates Limited ("TGME") and Sabie Mines (Pty) Ltd ("Sabie Mines"). The balance of shareholding is held by Black Economic Empowerment ("BEE") entities. The South African Mining Charter requires a minimum of 26% meaningful economic participation by the historically disadvantaged South Africans ("HDSAs"). The BEE shareholding in TGME and Sabie Mines is comprised of a combination of local community trusts, an employee trust and a strategic entrepreneurial partner.

