Golden Independence Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, September 9, 2020 - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (the "Company") announces today that Joel Leonard has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Leonard is the founding Partner of JCL Partners Chartered Professional Accountants and has acted as a consultant for various public companies.

David Grandy has resigned as a director and officer of the Company to pursue other endeavours. The Company would like to sincerely thank Mr. Grandy for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

In connection with the name change and rebranding to Golden Independence Mining Corp., the Company has launched a new website and corporate presentation accessible at www.goldenindependence.co. Shareholders, investors and other interested parties are invited to visit the website for further information on Golden Independence and its gold projects.

Tim Henneberry, CEO & Director, stated "The rebranding to Golden Independence solidifies the Company's focus within the gold exploration and development space, with two significant gold-focused projects located within mining-friendly jurisdictions. Our focus is to create shareholder value by advancing our projects through systematic exploration and making new discoveries."

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is an exploration company currently focused on exploring the advanced-stage Independence Gold Property located in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend, Nevada and the Champ precious metal property near Castlegar, British Columbia.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

R. Tim Henneberry, Chief Executive Officer, 66 Resources Corp.

Telephone: 1.604.569.1955 Email: tim@mammothgeological.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63467