GoldHaven Receives Upgrade to Trade on OTCQB(R) Exchange

Vancouver, September 9, 2020 - GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: ATUMF) (formerly Altum Resources Corp.) (the "Company" or "GoldHaven"), Mr. David Smith, President and CEO reports that GoldHaven has been accepted for trading on the OTCQB, a United States stock market that is based in New York and operated by OTC Markets Group. The shares will trade on OTCQB under the ticker symbol OTC: ATUMF.

"We are very pleased to begin trading on OTCQB and continue our outreach into the U.S," said David Smith, President and CEO of the Company. "Further, it will provide liquidity in the trading of its shares and create an opportunity for American investors to participate in the company's investment in the Maricunga Gold Belt. We look forward to providing the market with frequent updates as we plan on the implementation of an aggressive drill program in the first quarter of the coming year."

About OTCQB®

The OTCQB® Venture Marketplace is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company active in the Maricunga Gold Belt of northern Chile. The Maricunga measures 150 km north-south and 30 km. east-west and is host to discoveries in the last ten years of 100M oz. gold; 450M Oz. Silver and 13 Billion lbs. copper. The company has agreements in place to acquire seven projects with extensive surface study. GoldHaven has identified four of its seven properties as being "High Priority targets," three of which the company plans to drill commencing in January,2021. These priority targets were designated as such, firstly due to the analytical work that has been completed on all the properties, and secondly owing to their relative location in respect of existing deposits. One project being Coya which is approx.16 km. northeast of the La Coipa mine where Kinross extracted over 6.2 million oz.; the second and third being Rio Loa and Alicia which are respectively 25 km. and 30 km. away from GoldField's Salares Norte deposit with a discovery of 5 M oz. gold; 450 M oz. silver; and 13 B oz. copper.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7246/63468_514d2640f4b49bc8_002full.jpg

The Company has 24,597,845 common shares issued and outstanding and trades also trades on the CSE under the symbol GOH.

We Seek Safe Harbor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

David C. Smith, President and Director

For further information, please contact:

David Smith

President and CEO

GoldHaven Resources Corp.

#2300 - 1177 West Hastings St.

Vancouver, B.C.

V6K 2E3

www.goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 638-5938

Cell Direct: (778) 834-1141

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, the Company's expectation that it will be successful in enacting its business plans and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of the Company's projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the exploration and development of the Company's projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63468