American Battery Metals Corporation Appoints Ryan Melsert to its Board of Directors

Leading the Company's Efforts on the Initial Construction Phase of its First Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility

INCLINE VILLAGE, September 9, 2020 - American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling and advanced extraction technology company with valuable mineral resources in Nevada, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Melsert to the Company's Board of Directors.

Melsert is American Battery Metals Corp.'s Chief Technical Officer and a fundamental, driving force behind the Company's lithium-ion battery recycling and extraction technologies.

"Ryan is uniquely qualified to be an officer of our company and to serve on our Board as a Director," stated, American Battery Metals Corporation, Chief Executive Officer Doug Cole. "He is one of the world's brightest minds in the battery metals and manufacturing industries, and he is also a strategic business thinker who knows how to turn market challenges into opportunities."

Melsert joined American Battery Metals Corp., which is currently in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company, in September of 2019. Upon his appointment as Chief Technology Officer, Melsert made an immediate impact, winning the coveted Greentown Labs/BASF Circularity Challenge award for the Company's first-of-kind lithium ion battery recycling process. Melsert has assembled a qualified technical team of experts in chemistry, battery engineering, and plant operations. Under his direction, American Battery Metals Corp. is rapidly advancing toward the initial construction phase of its first lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Nevada.

"I'm grateful for the appointment to the board," comments, Melsert. "Our team is motivated and eager to launch our battery recycling facility, to begin producing high quality, battery grade metals from end of life batteries and manufacturing scrap materials feedstock."

Prior to joining American Battery Metals Corp., Ryan Melsert was the R&D Manager for Tesla's Gigafactory Battery Materials Processing group. He founded and led the cross-functional team of mechanical and chemical engineers who implemented first principles design to develop novel first-of-kind systems for the extraction, purification, and synthesis of precursor and active battery materials. This development scope included the fundamental conceptual design, rigorous thermodynamic and process modeling, design and fabrication of bench-scale prototypes, construction and operation of integrated pilot systems, and implementation of commercial-scale systems for the processing of battery materials.

American Battery Metals Corp. is an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced extraction company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada. The company is focused on its lithium-ion battery recycling and resource production projects in Nevada, with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the rapidly growing electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

