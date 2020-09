Bookmark: (LIVE Webinar) Wolfden Resources Corporation to Present at TakeStock Mini-Conference Today

September 9, 2020 - The Newswire - Wolfden Resources Corp. (TSXV:WLF)- will be presenting LIVE today at 2:15 MDT as part of TakeStock LIVE's weekly Mini Webinar Series.

Click here to Attend or Bookmark



Each Weekly Wednesday Webinar starts 15 minutes after market close and features three corporate managers explaining their near-term goals and objectives in 6 minute presentations, followed by a moderated panel discussion and audience questions.



This is part of TakeStock *Mining Month* in association with Calgary MEG & CIM.

Ron Little, President and CEO will be presenting and you are invited to attend and ask questions online.

Company Highlights will Include:

- Developing Pickett Mountain - America's highest-grade Base Metal Deposit in Maine

- Recent Drill results include record grade of 44% ZnEq over 3.1 metres

- Current Drill Program includes new step-out targets with the potential to increase resources

- Preliminary Economic Assessment to be released in September 2020

For further information please contact TakeStock Organized Raj Joshi at 1-416-520-7679 or email office@takestockab.com

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.