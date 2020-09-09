Brigadier Provides Update on Exploration Programs Planned for Picachos and Killala Lake Properties

Vancouver, September 9, 2020 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. (TSXV: BRG) (FSE: B7LM) (the "Company" or "Brigadier") is pleased to provide the following update from its President and CEO, Ranjeet Sundher.

"Dear shareholders, thank you for your continued support as the Company prepares to undertake a first-ever drill program on our Picachos gold-silver property in Sinaloa State, Mexico and initiate exploration of the Killala Lake South property in Ontario.

"In just a little over two months, Brigadier has assembled a strong leadership group, identified, conducted due diligence on, and acquired two projects, closed financings for gross $4.2 million and significantly enhanced shareholder value.

"We augmented our Board of Directors with the addition of industry veteran Mr. Garry Clark, as well as added Mr. Geoffrey Fielding as a Special Advisor to the Board of Directors. Mr. Clark and Mr. Fielding are joining Mr. Oscar Mendoza as the Company's Special Advisor, Mexico and Ms. Michelle Robinson as the Company's Geologist, to support Brigadier's plan in transitioning from exploration, to development of high grade gold and silver projects in Mexico.

"The Picachos property, an approximate two-hour drive from Mazatlán, has all permits in place and a recently renewed surface access agreement with the local community. The project has never been diamond drill tested and boasts over 160 historic workings and mines, which are accessible by more than 20 km of roads internal to the property.

"Recent and ongoing bonanza grade discoveries produced by neighbouring explorers to the north (Vizsla Resources) and south (GR Silver Mining) underscore the untapped potential of this particular region of Sierra Madre Occidental epithermal belt.

"Brigadier intends to approach Picachos with a strategy similar to our neighbours. We are preparing a fully financed, 5,000 meter drill program in approximately 40 holes, targeting four high-grade gold-silver veins found within the Colomeca Vein system.

"The Cocolmeca Vein system is comprised of several sub-parallel veins over a 1.5 kilometer wide zone. San Agustin is the best understood of these veins, mainly because it has been historically exposed underground by approximately 670 line meters of tunnels, stopes and shafts. Geologically, it appears to be disrupted by the NW trending Genardo Fault. On the northeast side of the fault, the Tejones veins might correlate to San Agustin. Collectively, this first round of drilling is designed to test approximately 1 kilometer of vein strike between the past-producing San Agustin Mine and the Tejones Prospects.

"Additionally, the Company is planning approximately 3 line kilometers of trenching across several historic sample sites to systematically sample the anomalies identified by the historic work and formalize the drill targets.

"Brigadier's focus is proving:

the potential for multiple high-grade gold-silver veins the depth, strike length and continuity of the veins understanding the source of the vein hosted mineralization and its potential relationship to copper porphyry mineralization identified on the property

"Priority targets include the historic San Agustin mine (values of up to 185 g/t Au were cut across the bottom of a production shaft), the Mochomos vein where historic rock chip sample 26409 yielded 18.5 g/t Au and 570 g/t Ag across approximately 0.5 m; Los Tejones vein with values of 28.6 g/t Au, and 114 g/t Ag across approximately a meter (historic rock chip-channel sample 17873) and the Fermin vein with values of 268 ppm Ag and 0.3 g/t Au across 1 m (see press release dated August 13, 2020).

"The Company has every confidence in Ms. Robinson's leadership with her team on site, who are intimately familiar with Picachos, having assembled and worked on the project for the past 10 years.

"Brigadier intends to have drills turning by the third week of September and look forward to providing updates as results become available."

Brigadier also holds an option to acquire 100% of the Killala Lake South diamond property located in the Thunder Bay, Ontario mining district (see press releases dated May 11, 2020 and June 24, 2020). The Company is planning to initiate exploration in Q1-2021 and will provide updates in due course.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical content of this new release has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Underground and surface rock chip-channel samples were cut across oriented structures using a hammer and chisel. Approximately 5 kg of material was collected onto a drop-bag, then rolled and quartered. From this, roughly 2 kg of roughly homogenized rock chips were collected in a double-plastic bag with the numbered tag facing outwards between the bags.

Rock samples were sent either to Acme's preparation laboratory in Guadalajara, Jalisco, or to SGS Laboratories in Durango. At either lab, the, the samples were crushed and split. A one kg split of each sample was pulverized to -200 mesh. For Acme, prepared pulps were sent to the North Vancouver lab for multi-element analysis using ICP-MS methods (code 1DX) and fire assay methods for gold values over 10,000 ppb using a gravimetric finish (code Group 6Gr). For SGS, the samples were analyzed in Durango using multi-element ICP methods for base metals and silver, and fire assays for gold with either an AA or gravimetric finish. It is the Qualified Person's opinion that the geochemical results are reliable.

About Brigadier Gold Limited

Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

