Sonoro Metals Corp. Announces Name Change and New Ticker Symbol

VANCOUVER, Sept. 09, 2020 - Sonoro Metals Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated August 26, 2020, it has changed its name from “Sonoro Metals Corp.” to “Sonoro Gold Corp.”



At the opening of the markets on September 9, 2020, the Company’s common shares will commence trading under the new name Sonoro Gold Corp. and the new ticker symbol “SGO”. The Company’s new CUSIP number is 83571A102 and its new ISIN is CA83571A1021.

There is no consolidation of the Company’s share capital in connection with the name change. As a result, shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company’s new name. The name change does not affect the Company’s share structure or the rights of the Company’s shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

About Sonoro Gold Corp.

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development company with a portfolio of exploration-stage precious metal properties in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

