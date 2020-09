Tri Origin Announces Revisions to Terms of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Aurora, September 9, 2020 - Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:TOE) (the "Company") announces that it has adjusted the terms of the non-brokered private placement financing which was initially announced on August 24, 2020. It is now intended that gross proceeds of up to C$2,100,000 will be raised through the issuance of up to 3,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.32 per Common Share and 3,000,000 flow-through shares ("Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.38 per Flow-Through Share (the "Offering"). The Offering is expected to close on or about September 30, 2020. The revisions reflect the Company's current market conditions and allow for additional Flow-Through Shares to be offered. The Offering is available to all qualified investors.

The gross proceeds raised from the sale of the Common Shares and Flow-Through Shares (collectively the "Offered Shares") will be used by the Company for mineral exploration and drilling on the Company's key gold projects in the Province of Ontario including the Sky Lake gold project in the Pickle Lake Mining District and the North Abitibi gold project located on the Casa Berardi gold trend and for general working capital purposes.

The Flow-Through Share will qualify as a "flow-through share" as such term is defined in s. 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and will entitle the holders to receive the tax benefits applicable to the flow-through shares, in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada). All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

In addition to qualified investors the Offering is open, as explained below, to all shareholders of record of the Company as at September 8, 2020 (the "Record Date") resident in Canada who are eligible to participate under the exemption from prospectus requirement set out in Ontario Securities Commission Rule 45-501 - Exemption from prospectus requirement for certain trades to existing security holders (the "Existing Shareholder Exemption") and who continue be shareholders of the Company immediately prior to the closing of the Offering.

Subscribers proposing to purchase Offered Shares under the Existing Shareholder Exemption may not purchase more than $15,000 value of securities from the Company in any twelve month period unless such subscriber has obtained 'suitability advice' from a registered investment dealer, as such term issued in Ontario Securities Commission Rule 45-501. The Offering will remain open until 4:30 p.m. (EDT) on September 28, 2020 subject to earlier cut-off if the Offering is over-subscribed or in the event of a material change in the affairs of the Company.

If the Offering is over-subscribed, it is possible that a subscription may not be accepted by the Company even though it is received. Additionally, in the event of an imbalance of large subscriptions compared to smaller subscriptions management of the Company reserves the right in its discretion to reduce large subscriptions in favour of smaller shareholder subscriptions. There is no minimum amount that will be required to be raised pursuant to the Existing Shareholder Exemption portion of the Offering.

Any person who becomes a shareholder of the Company after the Record Date is not permitted to participate in the Offering using the Existing Shareholder Exemption but other exemptions may still be available to them. Shareholders who became shareholders after the Record Date should consult their professional advisors when completing their subscription form to ensure that they use the correct exemption.

Those interested in participating in the Offering should contact the Company as noted below or legal counsel to the Company, Peterson McVicar LLP, attention: Andrey Shamis (E:ashamis@petelaw.com. T: (647) 259-1786).

About Tri Origin

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol TOE. Tri Origin is a leading Canadian exploration company with gold and base metal projects in Canada.

Forward Looking Statements:

