Bookmark: (LIVE Webinar) Rockcliff Metals Corporation to Present at TakeStock Mini-Conference Today

September 9, 2020 - The Newswire - Rockcliff Metals Corp. (CSE:RCLF) (FRANKFURT: RO0, WKN: A2H60G) - will be presenting LIVE today at 2:15 MDT as part of TakeStock LIVE's weekly Mini Webinar Series.

Each Weekly Wednesday Webinar starts 15 minutes after market close and features three corporate managers explaining their near-term goals and objectives in 6 minute presentations, followed by a moderated panel discussion and audience questions.



This is part of TakeStock *Mining Month* in association with Calgary MEG & CIM.

Alistair Ross will be presenting, and you are invited to attend and ask questions online.

Company Highlights will Include:

- Advancing Towards a Production Decision

- Hub and Spoke Strategy with multiple advanced stage, near surface deposits feeding existing centralised mill.

- Adopting technology on the Mine Design

- Exploration Upside: 4,500km2 of underexplored land package in the largest VMS district in the world.

