Bookmark: (LIVE Webinar) Rockcliff Metals Corporation to Present at TakeStock Mini-Conference Today

September 9, 2020 - The Newswire - Rockcliff Metals Corp. (CSE:RCLF) (FRANKFURT: RO0, WKN: A2H60G) - will be presenting LIVE today at 2:15 MDT as part of TakeStock LIVE's weekly Mini Webinar Series.
Each Weekly Wednesday Webinar starts 15 minutes after market close and features three corporate managers explaining their near-term goals and objectives in 6 minute presentations, followed by a moderated panel discussion and audience questions.
This is part of TakeStock *Mining Month* in association with Calgary MEG & CIM.
Alistair Ross will be presenting, and you are invited to attend and ask questions online.
Company Highlights will Include:
- Advancing Towards a Production Decision
- Hub and Spoke Strategy with multiple advanced stage, near surface deposits feeding existing centralised mill.
- Adopting technology on the Mine Design
- Exploration Upside: 4,500km2 of underexplored land package in the largest VMS district in the world.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!