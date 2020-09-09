American Creek's JV Partner Tudor Gold Discovers a Significant New Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralized System at the Perfectstorm (PSZ) at Treaty Creek, as Well as, Expands the Goldstorm Mineralization Along the Northeast Axis to 1100 Meters

Drill Hole GS-20-73 Expands the 300 Horizon with a 229.5 Meter Intercept Averaging 1.506 Gpt AuEq Within a 775.5 Meter Interval Averaging 0.932 Gpt AuEq.

Drill Hole GS-20-66 Expands the CS-600 System 100 Metres to the Southeast with a 75 Meter Intercept Averaging 2.150 Gpt AuEq.

Cardston, September 9, 2020 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation") is pleased to report that its JV partner Tudor Gold Corp. announced today that it has completed the third set of diamond drill holes at our JV flagship property, Treaty Creek located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. Diamond drilling is progressing very well with six diamond drill rigs currently working on the Goldstorm Zone which is on-trend from Seabridges' KSM Project to the southwest.



Three drill holes have intersected the newly discovered gold-dominant PSZ System located approximately 2 kilometers southwest of the Goldstorm Zone. These diamond drill holes targeted a 1.5 kilometer-wide geophysical anomaly (magnetometer high). Tudor Gold has discovered this new thrust-hosted porphyry-style gold-copper-silver bearing system on trend, and approximately 4 km northeast from Seabridges' Iron Cap Deposit, which is located at the southwestern boundary of the Tudor Claim block.



Furthermore, diamond drilling on the Goldstorm System has successfully expanded the mineralization to the northeast, southwest and southeast as well to depth. The Goldstorm System 300 Horizon has now been traced for 1100 meters along the northeast axis.



Goldstorm Drilling Highlights include:

Five diamond drill holes are reported from Goldstorm, all having hit their intended targets with favorable results listed in Table l.





The best intercept was from drill hole GS-20-73 on Section 110+00 NE that cut 775.5 metres (29.0m to 804.5 m) averaging 0.932 gpt AuEq containing an enriched portion that averaged 1.506 gpt AuEq over 229.5 meters (519.5m to 749.0 m). This was a southwest offset to drill hole GS-20-57 that averaged 1.40 gpt AuEq over 217.5 meters (544.5 to 762.0 meters) within an overall composite averaging 0.845 gpt AuEq over 973.05m (34.50 to 1007.55 meters). (GS-20-57 was collared on Section 110+00 but deviated drastically to the northeast and the lower portion plotted on Section 111+00 NE leaving a gap in the drill model which GS-20-73 has now filled).





A second longer intercept from GS-20-73 includes material that averaged 0.828 gpt AuEq from a 949.5 meter intercept (29.0 to 978.5 meters) but the hole was abandoned at 980 meters due to safety concerns with the drill platform so hole GS-20-73 WAS STOPPED IN MINERALIZATION. However, the results from entire hole composites are extremely consistent between GS-20-57 (0.845 gpt AuEq over 973.05 meters) and GS-20-73 (0.827 gpt AuEq over 949.5 meters).





Drill hole GS-20-73 is undercut by GS-20-65; a remarkable 348 meter intercept of 2.120 gpt AuEq within a larger 930 meter intercept of 1.161 gpt AuEq (Press Release July 27th, 2020), which is currently the best intercept on the project to-date.





Tudor expanded the CS-600 Zone 100m to the southeast on Section 109+00 NE with a 75 meter intercept averaging 2.150 gpt AuEq in hole GS-20-66.





GS-20-67 on Section 114+00 NE deviated drastically to the north thereby extending the length of the northeast axis of the 300 Horizon to 1100 meters. This hole also ended in mineralization with the last 15 meters (1325m to 1340m) averaging 0.905 gpt AuEq within a strong quartz stockwork zone similar to the DS-5 stockwork system found at the bottom of GS-19-47 (243 meters averaging 0.996 gpt AuEq). See Section 114+00 NE attached below.





Notable increase to silver grades occurred within GS-20-73. A 78 meter intercept (534.5m to 612.5m) had elevated silver grades averaging 26.3 gpt Ag associated with 1.588 gpt gold.

Tudor Gold's Vice President of Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo., states: "We are very pleased to have intersected significant gold-copper-silver porphyry-related mineralization within a large magnetic anomaly called Perfectstorm (PSZ). This magnetic anomaly is located along a relatively evenly spaced frequency of large deposits following the Treaty-Sulphuretes Thrust Fault, approximately mid-way between the Iron Cap Deposit to the southwest and our Goldstorm System to the northeast. Results obtained from PS-20-01 and PS-20-02 on Section 89+00 NE demonstrate the consistency within these two drill holes completed off the same drill pad. PS-20-01 intersected 0.594 gpt AuEq over 133.5 meters while PS-20-02 intersected 151 meters of 0.621 gpt AuEq. The third PSZ System drill hole was a 300 meter step-out to the southwest and this hole (PS-20-03) intersected 220.5 meters of 0.402 gpt AuEq on Section 86+00 NE. The results suggest that the system is open to expansion to the southwest and to the northwest. The exploration target area is at least 1.5 kilometers long and 500-800 meters wide. We are very excited to see the results confirming that large mineralized polymetallic systems occur at a predictable frequency along the Sulphuretes-Treaty Thrust Fault belt. We are planning an aggressive diamond drill-hole program for 2021 to further expand the limits of the PSZ System's potential mineralization, searching for the center of the metal pile as we have successfully done with the Goldstorm System."

The two tables below provide the complete list of composite results from the eight drill holes reported, as well as the drill hole data including hole location, elevation, depth, dip and azimuth. Perfectstorm Sections 86+00 NE and 89+00 NE with Goldstorm Sections 109+00 NE, 110+00 NE and 114+00 NE are attached below along with corresponding plan maps (also available on the Company's website).

Table l Gold equivalent composite values from five Goldstorm Zone holes and three PSZ drill holes.





Section HOLE Horizon From To Interval

(m) Au

(gpt) Ag

(gpt) Cu

(ppm) AuEq

(gpt) 109+00 NE GS-20-66 300H+CS600 6.0 529.5 523.5 0.673 1.86 425 0.758 109+00 NE GS-20-66 including 300H 7.5 156.5 149.0 0.941 3.29 190 1.008 109+00 NE GS-20-66 including CS-600 454.5 529.5 75.0 2.075 1.87 352 2.150 109+00 NE GS-20-68 300 4.85 798.0 793.15 0.521 1.73 127 0.561 109+00 NE GS-20-68 including 300H 4.85 62.0 57.15 1.026 1.11 60 1.048 109+00 NE GS-20-68 & including 300H 221.0 536.0 315.0 0.744 1.82 135 0.785 109+00 NE GS-20-72 300H 4.5 730.5 726.0 0.475 1.53 97 0.507 110+00 NE GS-20-73 330H 29.0 804.5 775.5 0.842 5.47 160 0.932 110+00 NE GS-20-73 or 330H 29.0 978.5 949.5 0.749 4.67 152 0.828 110+00 NE GS-20-73 including 29.0 80.0 51.0 1.276 6.52 168 1.379 110+00 NE GS-20-73 & including 519.5 749.0 229.5 1.338 11.94 170 1.506 114+00 NE GS-20-67 300H 62.0 68.0 6.0 1.799 0.88 100 1.824 114+00 NE GS-20-67 and 300H 126.5 908.0 781.5 0.486 2.99 238 0.557 114+00 NE GS-20-67 including 300H 321.5 591.5 270.0 0.618 5.20 492 0.754 114+00 NE GS-20-67 and 300 1325.0 1340.0 15.0 0.860 1.64 175 0.905 89+00 NE PS-20-01 Main 240.0 373.5 133.5 0.483 2.75 527 0.594 89+00 NE PS-20-01 including 240.0 320.5 80.5 0.573 4.11 775 0.737 89+00 NE PS-20-02 Main 265.5 416.5 151.0 0.514 3.16 469 0.621 89+00 NE PS-20-02 including 300.5 350 49.5 0.781 6.71 648 0.957 86+00 NE PS-20-03 Main 152.0 372.5 220.5 0.293 1.78 591 0.402 86+00 NE PS-20-03 including Upper 152.0 171.5 19.5 0.885 0.82 160 0.919 86+00 NE PS-20-03 including Lower 348.5 371 22.5 0.846 3.73 340 0.942

All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals

The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1322/oz, Ag: $15.91/oz, Cu: $2.86/lb. Calculations used the formula Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.012) + (Cu% x 1.4835). All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries. True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.





Table lI Drill Hole Data

To view an enhanced version of Table II, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/63476_e21cb07954b74aa3_002full.jpg

Walter Storm, President and CEO, stated: "We are delighted to see continued success from the Treaty Creek drill program. Not only are we getting excellent results from all the drill holes completed this year, we have also discovered a new mineralized system at Perfectstorm. This demonstrates the remarkable potential that our flagship property holds. However, we must now focus all our exploration efforts on completing the drilling at Goldstorm. We intend to continue our 150 meter step-outs to the northeast on Section 115+50 NE as well as expand the drilling to the southeast and northwest along Sections 110+00 NE, 111+00 NE, 112+50 NE and 114+00 NE. The Goldstorm System remains open in all directions and at depth."



Tudor Gold Corp. and our associated service companies have taken extreme measures to maintain the highest professional standards while working within COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Only essential personnel are permitted to enter the camp and staging areas. Of those who are at the project site and staging site, we have strict daily monitoring of the workers' temperatures and general health conditions. We have a certified paramedic at the staging area to examine all in-coming and out-going Tudor personnel and all service providers.



QA/QC



Drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.



Qualified Person



The Qualified Person for Tudor's news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Tudors Vice President Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for their disclosure contained in their news release. The Qualified Person for this news release is James A. McCrea, P. Geo., for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. While American Creek has not independently confirmed Tudors information, Mr. McCrea has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.



Treaty Creek JV Partnership



The Treaty Creek Project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek. American Creek and Teuton are both fully carried until such time as a Production Notice is issued, at which time they are required to contribute their respective 20% share of development costs. Until such time, Tudor is required to fund all exploration and development costs while both American Creek and Teuton have "free rides".

Treaty Creek Background



The Treaty Creek Project lies in the same hydrothermal system as Pretium's Brucejack mine and Seabridge's KSM deposits with far better logistics.





Sulphurets Hydrothermal System



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/63476_e21cb07954b74aa3_003full.jpg

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia.

Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek JV with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm, the D-1 McBride, and the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

See additional images of drill locations in this press release at www.americancreek.com.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

