Capitan Mining Inc. to Commence Trading on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Vancouver, September 9, 2020 - Capitan Mining Inc. (TSXV: CAPT) ("Capitan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has now received final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and its shares will commence trading on Thursday, September 10, 2020 under the symbol "CAPT".

Capitan's CEO, Alberto Orozco, stated: "We are very excited to achieve this milestone. Our team has been working hard to get the Company to this point and we feel very excited to start trading. Capitan will now focus its efforts on the exploration of the Peñoles project in Durango, Mexico where we plan to begin our drill program in the coming weeks."

Options Granted:

The Company has granted 2,085,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain Directors, Officers and Consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.25 per share, exercisable for a period of five years. The Options were granted pursuant to the Company's shareholder-approved stock option plan.

About Capitan Mining Inc.:

Capitan is an exploration company focused on the 100% owned gold and silver Peñoles project in Durango, Mexico. More information for the Company can be found at www.capitanmining.com.

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g., "expect"," estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans"). Such information involves known and unknown risks -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, or unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Capitan in its public securities filings that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

