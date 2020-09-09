Clean Teq Provides Notice of Change of Director's Interest - Robert Friedland
MELBOURNE, Sept. 09, 2020 - Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd. (‘Clean TeQ’ or ‘Company’) (ASX/TSX: CLQ; OTCQX:CTEQF) advises that the Company’s Co-Chair and largest shareholder, Mr Robert Friedland, has increased his holding in Clean TeQ through on-market and off-market acquisitions of fully paid ordinary shares.
Mr Friedland’s shares are held under JP Morgan Nominees Australia Limited and Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited and he continues to remain the beneficial holder and controller of those shares.
An updated statutory disclosure is attached for Mr Friedland.
|For more information, please contact:
|Ben Stockdale, CFO and Investor Relations
|+61 3 9797 6700
This announcement is authorised for release to the market by the Board of Directors of Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd..
About Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (ASX/TSX: CLQ) – Based in Melbourne, Australia, Clean TeQ is a global leader in metals recovery and industrial water treatment through the application of its proprietary Clean-iX? continuous ion exchange technology. For more information about Clean TeQ please visit the Company’s website www.cleanteq.com.
About the Clean TeQ Sunrise Project – Clean TeQ is the 100% owner of the Clean TeQ Sunrise Project, located in New South Wales. Clean TeQ Sunrise is one of the largest cobalt deposits outside of Africa, and one of the largest and highest-grade accumulations of scandium ever discovered.
About Clean TeQ Water – Through its wholly owned subsidiary Clean TeQ Water, Clean TeQ is also providing innovative wastewater treatment solutions for removing hardness, desalination, nutrient removal and zero liquid discharge. The sectors of focus include municipal wastewater, surface water, industrial waste water and mining waste water. For more information about Clean TeQ Water please visit www.cleanteqwater.com.
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director’s Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX’s property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
|Name of entity
|Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd.
|ABN
|34 127 457 916
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|Name of Director
|Robert Martin Friedland
|Date of last notice
|5 July 2018
Part 1 - Change of director’s relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of “notifiable interest of a director” should be disclosed in this part.
|Direct or indirect interest
|Indirect
|Nature of indirect interest
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|Mr Friedland’s holdings are held under JP Morgan
Nominees Australia Limited and Canaccord Genuity
(Australia) Limited (registered holders). Mr Friedland
continues to remain the beneficial holder and controller
of those shares.
|Date of change
|1. 4 September 2020
2. 4 September 2020
3. 7 September 2020
4. 8 September 2020
5. 9 September 2020
|No. of securities held prior to change
|96,600,896 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|Class
|Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|Number acquired
|1. 2,765,020
2. 975,609
3. 3,252,432
4. 2,544,692
5. 1,604,365
|Number disposed
|Nil
|Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|1. $606,645
2. $200,000
3. $944,831
4. $841,530
5. $534,093
|No. of securities held after change
|Indirect:
JP Morgan Nominees Australia Limited:
96,600,896 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited:
11,142,118 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
|Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|1. On-market acquisition.
2. Off-market acquisition.
3. On-market acquisition.
4. On-market acquisition.
5. On-market acquisition.
Part 2 – Change of director’s interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of “notifiable interest of a director” should be disclosed in this part.
|Detail of contract
|N/A
|Nature of interest
|N/A
|Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
|N/A
|Date of change
|N/A
|No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
6. Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
|N/A
|Interest acquired
|N/A
|Interest disposed
|N/A
|Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
|N/A
|Interest after change
|N/A
Part 3 – +Closed period
|Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|No
|If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|N/A
|If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
|N/A