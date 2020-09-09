HPQ Silicon Confirms Closing of $2.7M Private Placement at 50% Premium to Market

MONTREAL, Sept. 09, 2020 - HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (“HPQ” or “the Company”) TSX-V: HPQ; FWB: UGE; Other OTC : URAGF; is issuing this press release in response to recent market activity. HPQ does not usually comment on stock price and trading activity, however, given recent activity and inquiries from investors, the Company would like to confirm that everything material about the Company’s operations has been disclosed and that HPQ is on target to produce our strongly sought-after nano silicon powders and nanowires for delivery and testing to battery industry parties in December.

The Company also confirms the September 3, 2020 closing of the $2,700,000 at $0.60, non-brokered private placement, announced on September 1, 2020. As a result of this financing, HPQ has never been as well funded to push forward on our nano silicon initiatives for the battery sector and others renewable energy applications, from which HPQ has currently announced two (2) NDA’s (Non-Disclosure Agreements).

“HPQ PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactor (QRR) and HPQ NANO PUREVAPTM Nano Silicon Reactor (NSiR) processes are unique processes that will allow us to deliver to advanced materials companies and battery manufacturers a cost competitive, tailor-made product, that can replace graphite in batteries and thereby allow the deployment of truly powerful next generation Li-ion batteries,” said Bernard Tourillon, President & CEO of HPQ Silicon. “These processes open up unique multibillion-dollar business opportunity for HPQ and PyroGenesis, as we strive to deliver the critical Silicon nano-materials required by the surging Li-ion battery market and other large renewable energy markets.”

INTEREST IN PUREVAPTM NSiR GAME CHANGING LOW COST POTENTIAL

Research indicates that replacing graphite with Nano Silicon (Si) Powders could allow the manufacturing of high-performance Li-ion batteries to deliver an almost tenfold (10x) increase in anode capacity, inducing a 20-40% gain in the energy density of the next generation of Li-Ion batteries. Silicon Nanomaterial potential to meet energy storage demand of the future is undeniable and is generating massive investments.

Despite the strong research and investment in Silicon nanomaterial, current manufacturing processes to make Nano Silicon powders are not scalable or commercially viable. By December of this year, HPQ will be on the starting blocks of demonstrating a process that can address both the scalability and cost hurdles required by the industry.

About Silicon

Silicon (Si), also known as silicon metal, is one of today’s strategic materials needed to fulfil the Renewable Energy Revolution (“RER”) presently under way. Silicon does not exist in its pure state; it must be extracted from quartz (SiO 2 ), in what has historically been a capital and energy intensive process.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (TSX-V: HPQ) is a Canadian producer of Innovative Silicon Solutions, based in Montreal, building a portfolio of unique high value specialty silicon products needed for the coming RER.

Working with PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSX-V: PYR), a high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma - based processes, HPQ is developing:

The PUREVAP TM “Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR), an innovative process (patent pending), which will permit the one step transformation of quartz (SiO 2 ) into high purity silicon (Si) at reduced costs, energy input, and carbon footprint that will propagate its considerable renewable energy potential;

? HPQ believes it will become the lowest cost (Capex and Opex) producer of silicon (Si) and high purity silicon metal (3N – 4N Si);

? HPQ believes it can also become the lowest cost manufacturer of spherical Si nanopowders and silicon-based composites needed by manufacturers of next-generation lithium-ion batteries;

? During the coming months, spherical Si nanopowders and nanowires silicon-based composite samples requested by industry participants and research institutions’ will be produced using PUREVAPTM SiNR.

HPQ is also working with industry leader Apollon Solar of France to:

Use their patented process and develop a capability to produce commercially porous silicon (Si) wafers and porous silicon (Si) powders;

? The collaboration will allow HPQ to become the lowest cost producer of porous silicon wafers for all-solid -state batteries and porous silicon powders for Li-ion batteries.

? The plan is to deliver porous Si wafer to a battery manufacturer (under NDA) for testing in 2020.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum, a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

