HAWKEYE Oversubscribes Its Non-Brokered Financing with a Lead Order from Palisades Goldcorp

VANCOUVER, September 9, 2020 - Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSXV:HAWK) (Frankfurt Ticker: HGT; WKN: A12A61 ISIN: CA42016R3027): is pleased to announce that subsequent a news release dated August 24, 2020 (release No. 346 - 2020) whereby the Issuer announced it had arranged to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 16,000,000 common units at a price of $0.025 per Unit with a lead order from Palisades Goldcorp, the Company will be submitting final documentation to the TSX Venture Exchange to close the financing by issuing 20,900,000 Units for total proceeds of $522,500,

Each unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.05 per common share for a period of thirty-six (36) months following closing of the offering.

Finder's fees totaling $15,575 is payable in cash and the Company will issue 623,000 finders warrants on the same terms as the warrants attached to the private placement Units.

The Offering and payment of finders fees is subject to regulatory approval and the units will be subject to a four month hold period from closing of the offering.

Proceeds will be used for work programs, possible acquisition(s) and general working capital purposes.

About Palisades Goldcorp

Palisades Goldcorp is Canada's new resource focused merchant bank. Palisades' management team has a demonstrated track record of making money and is backed by many of the industry's most notable financiers. With junior resource equities valued at generational lows, management believes the sector is on the cusp of a major bull market move. Palisades is positioning itself with significant stakes in undervalued companies and assets with the goal of generating superior returns.

About HAWKEYE

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwest BC, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with discovery potential, and to manage its business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc.

Per:

"Greg Neeld"

President & CEO

Vancouver: (604) 908-8511

Email: greg@hawkeyegold.com

Web Site: www.hawkeyegold.com

