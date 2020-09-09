Blue Thunder Commences Drilling at Fancamp Gold Property

Toronto, September 9, 2020 - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) ("Blue Thunder" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced diamond drilling on the Fancamp Gold Property ("Fancamp") over the previous weekend. Fancamp is part of the Company's 51,000 hectare Muus Gold Project (the "Project"), strategically located in the heart of the Chibougamau Gold District in central Québec.

"We are excited that diamond drilling has started at Fancamp for our inaugural, fully-funded drilling program. Fancamp is our first of many priority targets for drilling activities and the drilling is designed to not only substantiate selected historical results, but also to test projected extensions to the multiple mineralized veins and zones identified by historical exploration and uncovered during our recent trenching program."

-Robert Cinits, President and CEO

Historical drilling and trenching at Fancamp has outlined a north- to northeast-trending gold mineralized corridor comprising up to six subparallel veins, each spaced 15 to 30 metres apart, that have been intermittently traced for more than two kilometres along strike through the A-, B-, D- and E-Zones (Figure 1 and Figure 2). Historical drilling was focused at the two southernmost zones (A and B), returning several significant intercepts averaging between approximately 4 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") and 20 g/t Au over widths ranging between less than a metre to approximately 6 metres. Many of the veins were only tested by a few drill-holes and remain open in most directions. North-plunging mineralized shoots are interpreted to occur at both the A- and B-Zones, and these shoots were historically drilled to vertical depths of approximately 60 to 100 metres and remain open down-dip and along strike. The D-Zone occurs approximately 500 metres to the north of the B-Zone and has only been tested with six historical drill holes, the best returning 4.60 g/t Au over 3.05 metres.

The announced initial diamond-drilling program at Fancamp will consist of approximately 14 holes totaling 3,200 metres and is intended to test the depth and strike extensions of interpreted vein structures at the A-, B- and D-Zones, as well as other subparallel veins and geophysical anomalies along more than one and a half kilometres of strike length (refer to Figure 2 and the Company's press release dated August 25, 2020).

Following the completion of drilling at Fancamp, the Company intends to complete approximately 1,200 metres of drilling on the Company's Muus property at Target Areas 2 and 3, based on the results of the on-going prospecting, planned geophysical surveying (IP/resistivity) and data review, and is subject to the receipt of the appropriate permits.

Drilling on the Project is expected to continue through the fall and be completed before year-end.

The previously announced trenching program at Fancamp has been completed and the Company is currently compiling the geological mapping and channel sampling results.

To date, approximately 717 channel samples and 93 grab samples have been collected from the trenching and regional prospecting program and submitted to Activation Laboratories Ltd. ("Actlabs") in Sainte-Germaine-Boulé, Québec for gold and multi-element analyses. Results of this work will be reported once they become available.

The Company follows a rigorous quality assurance/quality control (QAQC) program for the sampling programs that includes the regular insertion of standards, blanks and duplicates into the sample stream.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information that forms the basis for parts of this press release was reviewed and approved by John Langton (P.Geo.), who is a Qualified Person "(QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Blue Thunder

Blue Thunder (TSXV: BLUE) is a gold exploration company that controls 100% of a large land position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Project covers approximately 51,000 hectares in five separate blocks of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Project is considered particularly prospective for gold mineralization, as a series of prominent ductile and brittle fault‐sets transect the Property, including the Guercheville and Fancamp Deformation Zones, both of which are associated with numerous past and currently producing precious‐ and base‐metal mines in the District.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Robert Cinits



President and CEO

Blue Thunder Mining Inc.

401 Bay Street, Suite 2100, P.O. Box 55, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2Y4

(647) 848-1009

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement, anticipated exploration program results, the ability to complete future financings, the ability to complete the required permitting, the ability to complete the exploration program and drilling, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, the analytical results from surface trenching and sampling program, including diamond drilling programs, the quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including TSXV acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the potential impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties. This news release contains information with respect to adjacent or similar mineral properties in the Chibougamau District in respect of which the Company has no interest or rights to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such properties, and that mineral deposits, and the results of any mining thereof, on adjacent or similar properties, are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties or any potential exploitation thereof.





Figure 1: Geology and Main gold mineralized zones at the Fancamp Property

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6951/63480_95accec9f447794d_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Map depicting Fancamp Veins, Main Zones, Phase 1 trench outlines and proposed Phase 2 drill hole traces

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6951/63480_95accec9f447794d_002full.jpg

