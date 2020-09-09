Secret Pass Gold Project Airborne Geophysics Results

Vancouver, September 9, 2020 - Northern Lights Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Northern Lights") (CSE:NLR) (CNSX:NLR.CN) is pleased to announce the results of the airborne geophysics surveys at the Company's Secret Pass Gold Project ("Secret Pass" of the "Project") located in Mohave County, northwestern Arizona. The airborne geophysics surveys are part of the Company's Phase 1 exploration program for the Project announced on February 10, 2020.

MWH Geo-surveys International Inc of Reno Nevada were commissioned by Northern Lights to undertake digital orthophotography, Digital Surface Model (DSM) and magnetic surveys of the project area using UAV drone aircraft. The surveys were completed in two sorties in May and July 2020. The interpretation of the airborne geophysics survey results were completed by SR McMullan, P.Geo, Consultant Geophysicist.

The airborne magnetic survey has identified 11 geophysical targets on the Secret Pass property. (See Figures 1 and 2 - targets M01 to M11).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Geology and Magnetics Targets



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Potential Tilt Magnetics and Spectral Anomalies

The southern anomalies, M-05 and M-06 are considered the highest priority and show a close relationship with the Frisco Fault. The northern anomalies are associated with west-northwest riedel structures developed between the Frisco and Union Pass Faults. These structures have controlled the emplacement of Tertiary felsic dykes that often host both disseminated and vein controlled gold mineralization.

Fault related, magnetite destructive alteration is commonly associated with gold mineralization at Secret Pass. The alteration comprises an assemblage of chlorite-sericite-clay-silica +- adularia and is expressed by strong magnetic lows. This type of alteration is well exposed in outcrop along the Frisco Fault and observed in drill holes at the Tin Cup and FM prospects.

With reference to Figure 2, a number of weak to moderate spectral anomalies were defined on the Secret Pass property by a USGS spectral survey. The anomalies may in part be related to silica-sericite altered felsic dyke swarms which show a close spatial relationship with gold mineralization on a property scale.

The geophysical interpretation results show five key observations that are significant with respect to the potential for gold mineralization at Secret Pass.

1. The host rocks in the Secret Pass area have a low magnetic response. Epithermal alteration associated with gold mineralization in the Oatman Gold District is exclusively magnetite-destructive.

2. The Frisco Mine Fault has a distinct magnetic response manifested by a strong susceptibility low at the FM prospect. This magnetic low developed at anomalies M-05 and M-06, can be traced for approximately 1200 meters and is confined to the Tertiary andesite and basalt units.

3. The FM gold zone is located at a higher elevation compared to Tin Cup. Based on the Oatman model, the FM zone could have potential for high grade gold mineralization developed in boiling zones located below the limits of the historical shallow drilling.

4. At Tin Cup, the gold mineralization is related to a weak magnetic high which appears to reflect the propylitically altered andesitic host rock. This alteration feature is thought to represent the deeper, higher temperature roots of the Oatman epithermal gold model.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Contour Magnetic Susceptibility Figure 4: Digital Terrain Elevation

5. Magnetic anomalies M-01 to M-04 and M-07, are localized along regional faults and occur at low elevations. The magnetic anomalies may be related to fault controlled silica-sericite alteration. There has been no historic exploration work completed along these regional faults."

Chief Geologist Mr Gary Artmont commented "The results for historical exploration at Secret Pass show a clear association between gold mineralization, structure and alteration. The magnetic survey work just completed has identified 11 targets for potential gold mineralization at Secret Pass. With the exception of the Tin Cup and FM zones, virtually no exploration work has been conducted on any of these targets. Potential for the discovery of additional gold mineralization outside of the Tin Cup and FM prospect is considered high."

Over 30 shafts, adits and surface gold workings have been identified on the 856 hectare Secret Pass license area. The identified geological and geophysical targets will be subject to a detailed exploration program over the coming months that includes surface mapping, rock and soil sampling. The significant anomalies will be followed up with trenching and IP geophysics to define targets for drilling.

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gary Artmont (Fellow Member AUSIMM #312718), Head of Geology and qualified person to Northern Lights Resources, who is responsible for ensuring that the geologic information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information, please contact:

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President

Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Or

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp. is a growth oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead property located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights is earning 100%.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.