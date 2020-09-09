Pacific Empire Commences Drilling at Weedon Copper-Gold Property with Assays Pending from Worldstock Drilling

Vancouver, September 9, 2020 - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) (OTCQB: PEMSF) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a hybrid prospect generator focused in British Columbia, is pleased to announce the start of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling activities at the Weedon Property in central British Columbia, 80 kilometres north of the city of Prince George and 85 kilometres southeast of Centerra Gold Inc.'s Mount Milligan Copper-Gold Mine. In addition, Phase 1 drilling at Worldstock is now complete and assays are expected in the coming weeks.

At the Worldstock property, 10 RC holes were completed totaling 1,049 metres, with selected holes having been sent for laboratory analysis after positive on-site X-Ray Fluorescence spectrometer analyses. Several target areas were tested across the Worldstock property, with moderate to abundant sulphides being encountered in 8 out of 10 holes.. In multiple cases, the levels of copper anomalism increased with depth down-hole, supporting the interpretation that the Worldstock may represent the upper reaches of a porphyry copper-gold system.

At the Weedon property, the Company will be drill-testing the T1 target area and targets in the vicinity of T1 which were the focus of previous exploration campaigns by Cominco in 1991, Geoinformatics in 2007 and Teck Resources in 2010/2011. The T1 target area is covered by glacial overburden in excess of 50 metres, however through the use of passive seismometers Pacific Empire was able to outline areas where bedrock penetration is achievable with the Company's existing RC drill. The Company's intent is to be the first explorers in this area to successfully reach bedrock in this highly prospective area.

T1 Target Highlights at Weedon Property

1.5 x 1 km IP chargeability high

1 km diameter conductivity high

1.3 x 1 km magnetic high

500 m diameter Cu-Au-Mo Ah soil geochemical anomaly

"As we gear up to drill the Jean Marie property in the coming weeks, we are excited to test the highly compelling T1 target at Weedon," commented Pacific Empire's President and CEO, Brad Peters. "We expect to receive drill permits for Jean Marie in the coming weeks, and although Jean Marie will be our focus in 2020, Weedon remains untested with drilling, despite previous exploration programs by sophisticated groups. The Weedon Property demonstrates the potential to make a blind discovery in an easily-accessible area with robust existing infrastructure."







Figure 1 - Map of Weedon showing several coincident geophysical and geochemical targets, with T1 target highlighted.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/63517_f6120767a460fbf8_001full.jpg

Qualified Person

Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, serves as a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

About Pacific Empire Minerals Corp.

PEMC is an exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, that employs a "hybrid prospect generator" business model and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol PEMSF.

By integrating the project generator business model with low-cost reverse circulation drilling, the company intends to leverage its portfolio by identifying and focusing on the highest-quality projects for partnerships and advancement.

