Red Chris Drill Hole Returns 3.0 g/t Gold and 1.5% Copper Over 166 Metres

VANCOUVER, Sept. 09, 2020 - Imperial Metals Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports on Red Chris drill results which continue to validate the East zone high grade pod. Partial results from drill hole RC634, located in the East zone, returned 394 metres grading 1.6 g/t gold and 0.86% copper starting at 650 metres, and include a 166 metre interval grading 3.0 g/t gold and 1.5% copper from 806 metres down the hole.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas, said “Drilling results at Red Chris have returned 166 metres grading 3.0 g/t gold and 1.5% copper, which is significantly higher than we would expect to find in porphyry systems. Red Chris’ results also confirm the presence of multiple discrete high grade pods of mineralization within the East Zone.” Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited (“NRC”) is operator of the Red Chris Joint Venture (Newcrest 70%; Imperial 30%).

Two drill programs are active, with eight diamond drills in operation. The East Zone Resource Definition program is designed to obtain geological, geotechnical, and metallurgical data to support future studies for underground block cave mining. The Brownfields Exploration program is searching for additional zones of higher grade mineralization within the Red Chris porphyry corridor.

A total of 67,690 metres of drilling has been completed since NRC acquired its interest in the joint venture in August 2019. NRC confirmed they are on track to commence an underground decline into the East zone by the end of 2020 or early 2021, and remain on track to announce an initial resource for Red Chris in the March 2021 quarter.

The 10 follow up infill holes added to further define the high grade pod in the vicinity of high grade intervals intercepted in RC09-350 and RC611 are now complete. Results from these holes continue to confirm the continuity of discrete high grade pods of mineralization.

Drilling to confirm the footprint of the new high grade zone (western pod), which was first intersected in hole RC616, continues. Results of step-out hole RC631, located 200 metres south west of RC616, returned a broad zone of 486 metres grading 0.39 g/t gold and 0.33% copper from 612 metres, including 104 metres grading 0.55 g/t gold and 0.43% copper from 758 metres, and 82 metres grading 0.58 g/t gold and 0.54% copper from 886 metres, which has confirmed the extent of the +0.5 g/t gold halo which surrounds the RC616 high grade pod. Final results for step-out hole RC625, located 100 metres south west of RC616, returned 426 metres^ grading 0.62 g/t gold and 0.48% copper from 640 metres, including 60 metres^^ grading 2.2 g/t gold and 1.3% copper from 736 metres. Drilling to define the extend of this new high grade zone is ongoing.

The Brownfields Exploration program has been expanded with drilling underway for the first time beneath the Main Zone, and property wide Airborne Electro-Magnetic (AEM) and Gravity survey was completed this summer.

Significant Red Chris intercepts include:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold (g/t) Copper (%) RC625 640 1066 426^ 0.62 0.48 including 734 810 76^^ 1.9 1.2 including 736 796 60^^ 2.2 1.3 RC626 560 1056 496 0.55 0.45 including 742 838 96 0.95 0.75 including 746 784 38 1.1 0.90 including 828 838 10 2.1 0.97 including 918 1006 88 1.2 0.92 including 920 970 50 1.6 1.2 including 1028 1048 20 0.65 0.60 and 1068 1234 166 0.40 0.34 including 1082 1144 62 0.82 0.56 including 1082 1106 24 1.0 0.78 RC627 600 1172 572 0.56 0.48 including 752 898 146 0.86 0.57 including 778 822 44 1.2 0.71 including 910 1034 124 0.64 0.68 including 1048 1156 108 0.64 0.53 including 1074 1086 12 1.1 0.92 RC628 497 1071 574 0.43 0.42 including 631 763 132 0.79 0.64 including 663 697 34 1.0 0.70 including 923 943 20 1.0 0.66 RC631 612 1098 486 0.39 0.33 including 758 862 104 0.55 0.43 including 886 968 82 0.58 0.54 RC632 698 1260 562 0.48 0.42 including 856 1012 156 0.71 0.49 including 984 1010 26 1.1 0.81 including 1024 1038 14 0.76 0.94 RC633 582 1156 574 0.53 0.44 including 792 914 122 0.83 0.69 including 822 870 48 1.3 0.97 including 1016 1084 68 1.7 1.3 including 1018 1084 66 1.8 1.3 RC634 522 628 106 0.33 0.41 and 650 1044 394** 1.6 0.86 including 802 1004 202 2.7 1.3 including 806 972 166 3.0 1.5 including 888 914 26 8.8 3.4 including 890 902 12 12 4.4 including 988 1000 12 1.5 0.93 including 1022 1032 10 1.0 0.71

**partial intercept, assays pending; ^ updated intercept; ^^ previously reported July 22, 2020 news release

Jim Miller-Tait, P.Geo., Imperial VP Exploration, is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the Red Chris exploration program and has reviewed this news release. Red Chris samples for the 2020 drilling reported were analysed at Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Vancouver. A full QA/QC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was completed for all diamond drilling samples submitted to the labs. Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Insufficient geological information is available to confirm the geological model and true width of significant assay intervals.

Plan view map and cross sections are available on imperialmetals.com.

As released by Newcrest, “Newcrest Mining Ltd. has implemented and maintained measures to reduce and mitigate the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic to its project workforce and key stakeholders. Potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the drilling activity at all of Newcrest’s exploration projects are being actively managed. There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19.”

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine, and a 100% interest in both the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. Imperial also holds a 45.3% interest in the Ruddock Creek lead/zinc property.

