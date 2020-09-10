Aurelius Grants Stock Options

Toronto, September 9, 2020 - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") wishes to announce the granting of incentive stock options to eight employees and consultants who have recently joined the Company, including the team at its Aureus Gold Project, to purchase up to an aggregate of 850,000 common shares under the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan. The options were granted for a period of five (5) years, commencing on September 9, 2020, are exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share and vest immediately. This grant reflects the Company's practice of granting stock options when new personnel join the Company.

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing gold projects in Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt along with the just acquired and renamed Aureus Gold Properties, including Aureus West, the Tangier Gold Project and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia and described in detail in the Company's press release of November 18, 2019. The high-grade Aureus Gold Project and mill in Nova Scotia completed initial gold extraction from test milling of a bulk sample in March 2017. The Aureus Gold Project covers 1,684 hectares in 104 mineral claims with a gold-bearing vein system defined by diamond drilling over a strike length of 1.4 km and to a depth of 400 m.

Aurelius is also focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world's most prolific mining districts; the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend. In 2018, Ontario converted its manual system of ground and paper staking and maintaining unpatented mining claims to an online system. All active, unpatented claims were converted from their legally defined location to a cell-based provincial grid. The Mikwam Property is comprised of 9 legacy claims consisting of 69 Cell Claims including 29 Single Cell Mining Claims ("SCMC's") and 40 Boundary Cell Mining Claims ("BCMC's"). The Lipton Property is now comprised of 57 legacy claims consisting of 721 Cell Claims, 563 SCMC's, 143 BCMC's, and 30 "internal" and overlapping (i.e., two occupying the same space) BCMC's.

