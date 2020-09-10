Jupiter Gold Advances Its Apuí Gold Project

Belo Horizonte, September 10, 2020 - Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTCQB: JUPGF) ("Jupiter Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has concluded an important phase of geological studies of its Apuí Project located in the state of Amazonas in Brazil in the so-called "Amazon Gold Belt." As with all of the other projects of the Company, Apuí is 100% owned by Jupiter Gold and encompasses three mineral rights for gold with total surface area of approximately 69,330 acres. This project is reached from Apuí, a city of 19,000 in the southeast region of Amazonas state with the necessary infrastructure to support the setup of a mining project.

The Amazon region of Brazil in a relatively new gold frontier. Primary gold deposits identified in this region are usually greater than 1M ounces. The Apuí Project is inserted in the NW portion of the Juruena-Teles Pires Gold Province. According to geological studies, the area has great potential for epitermal, primary and secondary gold deposits. In fact, Jupiter Gold's technical team identified the existence of prior settler gold mining operations two miles from the Apuí Project.

The work performed at the Apuí Project geological mapping and target identification. Geochemical sample surveys were carried out near magnetic anomalies identified by available geophysical mapping, which can indicate viable gold deposits. However, there could be several other minerals present including copper.

In other news, Smallcaps Investment Research, based in Brussels, Belgium, has recently published its initial report on Jupiter Gold, which is available at Smallcaps' website at https://smallcaps.us/jupiter-gold-an-undiscovered-gold-gem-in-brazil/. Smallcaps has been retained by the Company to help increase the availability of its information to European and North American investors.

About Us:

Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTCQB: JUPGF) has 100% ownership in several gold projects in development and exploration in Brazil. In particular, Jupiter Gold owns 100% of both the Alpha Gold Project, with over 28,000 acres of mineral rights for gold is in the state of Minas Gerais, and the Alta Floresta Gold Project, with over 24,000 acres of mineral rights for gold in the state of Mato Grosso. Both of these projects are currently under geological exploration by the Company. More information on Jupiter Gold is available at www.jupitergoldcorp.com. Follow it on Twitter: @JupiterGoldCorp

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Jupiter Gold Corp.'s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: business conditions in Brazil, general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, availability of capital, Jupiter Gold Corp.'s ability to maintain its competitive position and dependence on key management. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. We advise U.S. investors that its projects, as of now, do not have measured "reserves" as such term is specifically defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Brian W. Bernier

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Jupiter Gold Corp.

(833) 661-7900

www.jupitergoldcorp.com

ir@jupitergoldcorp.com

@JupiterGoldCorp

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63554