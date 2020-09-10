Jaguar Mining Expands Resource Potential at Turmalina and Pilar Mines, Brazil
In-Mine High-Grade Intercepts Include
Turmalina: Orebody C-SE, 9.22g/ Au over 15.3m (ETW 4.94m)
Orebody C-Central 5.98g/t Au over 12.1m (ETW 11.5m)
Pilar: Orebody BF2, 29.07 g/t Au over 4.00m (ETW 3.50m),
Orebody SW 12.39 g/t Au over 8.4m (ETW 7.68m)
Definitions: ETW - estimated true width g/t Au - grams per tonne gold m - metres
TORONTO, September 10, 2020 - Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) today announced drill results from underground diamond drill hole programs conducted at Turmalina Gold Mine ("Turmalina") and at Pilar Gold Mine ("Pilar") both located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Drilling continues to confirm expanding resource potential with high-grade intersections from both mines, highlighting significant extensions at depth and laterally across the vertical extents of the mines. These drill campaigns were completed subsequent to the most recent Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves ("MRMR") update at Turmalina (as at December 31, 2019 - see press-release dated 20, April, 2020) and at Pilar (as at May 30, 2020 - see press-release dated August 18, 2020).
At Turmalina, drilling has focused on targeting the down-plunge and lateral continuity of the structure hosting the C-SE and C-Central ore shoots at shallow levels while drilling at Pilar drilling has focused on evaluation of the lateral extensions of the banded iron formation ("BIF") hosted mineralization (SW-Sao Jorge-BIF, BIF2, BA, LFW, LPA and BA Orezones) close to underground development throughout the entire vertical extent of the mine.
Turmalina Highlights
- Orebody C-Central drilling focused on tracing the structurally controlled high-grade mineralization discovered in March 2019 down plunge and beyond the current mineral resources and mineral reserves limits, at shallow levels between level 3 and level 6;
- Drilling and geological mapping on the Orebody C-Central structure has delineated four higher-grade mineralized zones within the overall host rock package. These zones are separated by lower grade or waste intervals, which, are currently being assessed for geotechnical characteristics. (See figures 1 and 2);
- Orebody C-Central high-grade continuity has been demonstrated by recent drilling with a series of eight intercepts with grade X thickness (GT) intervals of >25, Intercepts include: (See figures 1 and 2, table 1 and appendix 1)
- 5.98 g/t Au over 12.1m (ETW 11.5m), 39.85 g/t Au over 1.6m (ETW 1.54m), and 10.55 g/t Au over 4.25m (ETW 4.12m).
- Drilling on Orebody C-SE focused on improving the definition of the high-grade plunging mineralisation currently being mined on level 5 to below levels 8 where access development recently intersected this orebody. Intercepts include: (See figure 3 and table 1.)
- 9.22 g/t Au over 15.29m (ETW 4.94m) and 10.36 g/t Au over 2.76m (ETW 2.55m).
- Ongoing in-mine drilling remains focused on defining near surface and down plunge depth extensions to the structures hosting the A, B and C mineralization targeting additional mineral resource inventory and ounce per vertical meter profile.
Pilar Highlights
- Drilling remains focused on defining extensions to the various structurally controlled, BIF hosted mineralization at shallow levels in the mine and down plunge beyond the current mineral resources and mineral reserves limits;
- Recent drilling intercepted high-grade intervals with grade x thickness (GT) values > 25 in some 20 holes targeting the SW, BF, BF2, BA, LPA, and LFW structures, below are selected best intercepts: See figures 4 and 5, table 2 and appendix 2);
- SW Orebody: 12.39 g/t Au over 8.40m (ETW 7.68m) and 7.05 g/t Au over 10.95m (ETW 9.03m);
- BF2 Orebody: 29.07 g/t Au over 4.00m (ETW 3.5m);
- BF Orebody: 6.88 g/t Au over 33.35m (ETW 4.12m);
- BA Orebody: 7.42 g/t Au over 9.00m (ETW 6.94m);
- Orebody LPA: 10.66 g/t Au over 6.00m (ETW 3.40m); and
- Orebody LFW: 5.57 g/t Au over 8.50m (ETW 7.60m).
- Ongoing in-mine drilling remains focused on defining near surface, lateral and down plunge depth extensions to the structures hosting the various mineralized zones targeting additional mineral resource inventory and ounce per vertical meter profile.
Vernon Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Mining commented, "The significant results released today from on-going in-mine drilling at our operations continue to support sustained MRMR growth beyond recently reported limits. Of particular interest are results from the high-grade, wide intersections from Pilar's shallow level SW Orebody. This Orebody is becoming a significant contributor to that mine´s MRMR inventory and adds operational flexibility due to its shallow position and closeness to existing infrastructure in the mine. Similarly, at the Orebody C structure at Turmalina, increased high-grade intercepts and ounce per vertical meter at shallow depths continue to enhance sustainable operational flexibility. We are committed to investing in growth exploration at our core assets as results to date continue to support our belief that both Pilar and Turmalina are important long-life assets for Jaguar's future."
Jon Hill, Expert Advisor, Geology and Exploration, to the Jaguar Mining Management Committee commented: "These drilling results again highlight the long-term upside endowment potential both within and contiguous to our main operating assets. In-Mine Exploration continues to deliver very positive results which are not only important to Jaguar's future but will underpin plans to ramp up exploration over the coming months to test the next generation of growth exploration targets within our strategic tenement portfolio."
Figure 1
Figure 1 shows the relative location of diamond drill holes reported since the last MRMR report at Turmalina Mine (December 31, 2019) note focus on C-Central at shallow levels.
Figure 2
Figure 2 shows the location of diamond drill holes reported since the last MRMR report at Turmalina Mine over the Orebody C-Central Area (December 31, 2019). The four images show intersections separated by zone within the C-Structure.
Figure 3
Figure 3 shows the location of diamond drill holes reported since the last MRMR report at Turmalina Mine (December 31, 2019) over the Orebody C-SE Area
Figure 4
Figure 4 shows the relative location of diamond drill holes reported since the last MRMR report at Pilar Mine (April 30, 2020).
Figure 5
Figure 5 shows the location of diamond drill holes reported since the last MRMR report at Pilar Mine (April 30, 2020).
Table 1. Drill Results and Intercepts -Turmalina with Grade X Thickness (GT) > 25
|
Summary of Significant Intersections, Drilling Program
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Down Hole Interval (m)
|
Estimated True Width (m)
|
Gold Grade (g/t Au)
|
GT (ETW)
|
Date (mm/dd/yyyy)
|
Orebody
|
FTS1840
|
92.74
|
95.50
|
2.76
|
2.55
|
10.36
|
26.42
|
April 22, 2020
|
CSE
|
FTS1849
|
175.40
|
190.69
|
15.29
|
4.94
|
9.22
|
45.55
|
May 26, 2020
|
CSE
|
FTS1851
|
161.30
|
168.36
|
7.06
|
4.04
|
9.21
|
37.21
|
June 1, 2020
|
C - Central
|
FTS1855
|
45.75
|
54.50
|
8.75
|
6.18
|
6.08
|
37.57
|
June 24, 2020
|
C - Central
|
78.80
|
80.40
|
1.60
|
1.54
|
39.85
|
61.37
|
C - Central
|
FTS1856
|
82.85
|
87.10
|
4.25
|
4.12
|
10.55
|
43.47
|
June 29, 2020
|
C - Central
|
FTS1857
|
84.45
|
90.85
|
6.40
|
5.95
|
5.38
|
32.01
|
July 3, 2020
|
C - Central
|
FTS1858
|
33.75
|
44.40
|
10.65
|
8.72
|
5.53
|
48.22
|
July 3, 2020
|
C - Central
|
FTS1859
|
43.40
|
54.05
|
10.65
|
8.39
|
3.95
|
33.14
|
July 7, 2020
|
C - Central
|
61.85
|
66.80
|
4.95
|
3.50
|
7.82
|
27.37
|
C - Central
|
FTS1865
|
27.25
|
39.35
|
12.10
|
11.50
|
5.98
|
68.77
|
August 3, 2020
|
C - Central
|
FTS1866
|
48.65
|
51.75
|
3.10
|
3.01
|
14.48
|
43.58
|
August 3, 2020
|
C - Central
Table 2. Drill Results and Intercepts - Pilar with Grade x Thickness (GT) > 25
|
Summary of Significant Intersections, Drilling Program
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Down Hole Interval (m)
|
Estimated True Width (m)
|
Gold Grade (g/t Au)
|
GT (ETW)
|
Date (mm/dd/yyyy)
|
Orebody
|
PPL661
|
174.00
|
178.00
|
4.00
|
3.50
|
29.07
|
101.75
|
5/4/2020
|
BFII
|
PPL579
|
206.48
|
218.40
|
11.92
|
4.26
|
7.39
|
31.48
|
5/15/2020
|
BF
|
PPL669
|
76.80
|
85.90
|
9.10
|
8.95
|
3.77
|
33.74
|
7/7/2020
|
SW
|
PPL665
|
35.55
|
40.65
|
5.10
|
3.00
|
11.26
|
33.78
|
5/15/2020
|
SW
|
FSB887
|
24.40
|
29.35
|
4.95
|
4.30
|
9.42
|
40.51
|
5/15/2020
|
LPA
|
PPL644
|
32.70
|
41.10
|
8.40
|
7.68
|
12.39
|
95.16
|
5/15/2020
|
SW
|
PPL664
|
231.00
|
237.00
|
6.00
|
3.40
|
10.66
|
36.24
|
5/15/2020
|
LPA
|
PPL687
|
56.90
|
65.00
|
8.10
|
6.20
|
5.69
|
35.28
|
5/22/2020
|
BFII Lente
|
208.00
|
216.50
|
8.50
|
7.60
|
5.57
|
42.33
|
LFW
|
PPL689
|
104.95
|
115.90
|
10.95
|
10.10
|
7.05
|
71.21
|
6/1/2020
|
SW
|
PPL629
|
13.20
|
19.00
|
5.80
|
5.44
|
7.42
|
40.36
|
6/1/2020
|
BA
|
PPL672A
|
47.00
|
49.35
|
2.35
|
2.10
|
12.51
|
26.27
|
6/12/2020
|
BFII
|
PPL581
|
46.00
|
55.00
|
9.00
|
6.94
|
4.74
|
32.90
|
6/22/2020
|
BA
|
PPL728
|
4.00
|
7.20
|
3.20
|
2.20
|
27.98
|
61.56
|
7/11/2020
|
SW
|
22.17
|
32.96
|
10.79
|
5.50
|
8.45
|
46.48
|
SW
|
PPL719
|
62.30
|
75.90
|
13.60
|
9.00
|
3.60
|
32.40
|
7/11/2020
|
SW
|
PPL703
|
37.10
|
70.45
|
33.35
|
9.03
|
6.88
|
62.13
|
7/11/2020
|
BF
|
PPL705
|
28.40
|
34.40
|
6.00
|
1.81
|
15.38
|
27.84
|
7/11/2020
|
BFII
|
PPL701
|
44.50
|
56.65
|
12.15
|
5.41
|
5.51
|
29.81
|
7/11/2020
|
BFII
|
PPL726
|
231.00
|
241.00
|
10.00
|
4.20
|
7.33
|
30.79
|
8/15/2020
|
LPA
Please see Table 3, Figure 3 and Appendix 2 for more details.
Qualified Person
Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), (FAUSIMM) Senior Expert Advisor Geology and Exploration to the Jaguar Mining Management Committee, who is also an employee of Jaguar Mining Inc., and is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
Quality Control
Jaguar continues to use a quality-control program that includes insertion of blanks and commercial standards in order to ensure best practice in sampling and analysis.
HQ, NQ, and BQ size drill core is sawn in half with a diamond saw. Samples are selected for analysis in standard intervals according to geological characteristics such as lithology and hydrothermal alteration. All diamond drill hole collars are accurately surveyed using a Total Station instrument and down-hole deviations are surveyed using non-magnetic equipment (SPT Stockholm Precision Tools with GyroMaster™ Solid State North Seeker).
Mean grades are calculated using a variable lower grade cut-off (generally 0.5 g/t Au). No upper gold grade cut has been applied to the data. However, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed during future resource work.
Half of the sawed sample is forwarded to the analytical laboratory for analysis while the remaining half of the core is stored in a secure location. The drill core samples are transported in securely sealed bags and sent for physical preparation to the independent ALS Brasil (subsidiary of ALS Global) laboratory located in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, Brazil. The analysis is conducted at ALS Global's respective facilities (fire assay are conducted by ALS Global in Lima, Peru, and multi-elementary analysis are conducted by ALS Global in Vancouver, Canada). ALS has accreditation in a global management system that meets all requirements of international standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015. All major ALS geochemistry analytical laboratories are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 for specific analytical procedures.
For a complete description of Jaguar's sample preparation, analytical methods and QA/QC procedures, please refer to the "Technical Report on the Roça Grande and Pilar Operations, Minas Gerais State, Brazil", a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
The Iron Quadrangle
The Iron Quadrangle has been an area of mineral exploration dating back to the 16th century. The discovery in 1699-1701 of gold contaminated with iron and platinum-group metals in the southeastern corner of the Iron Quadrangle gave rise to the name of the town Ouro Preto (Black Gold). The Iron Quadrangle contains world-class multi-million ounce gold deposits such as Morro Velho, Cuiabá, and São Bento. Jaguar holds the second largest gold land position in the Iron Quadrangle with just over 25,000 hectares.
About Jaguar Mining Inc.
Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes, and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims covering an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex, which combined produce approximately 95,000 ounces of gold annually. The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking information set forth in this news release is qualified by the cautionary statements below and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators in Canada. Forward-looking information contained in forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "are expected", "is forecast", "is targeted," "approximately," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "continue," "estimate," "believe," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be considered to be or include forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the dates of technical reports, as applicable. This news release contains forward-looking information regarding potential and, among other things, expected future mineral resources, potential mineral production opportunities, geological and mineral exploration statistics, ore grades, current and expected future assay results, and definition/delineation/exploration drilling at the Pilar Gold Mine and the Turmalina Gold Mine in Brazil, as well as forward-looking information regarding costs of production, capital expenditures, costs and timing of the development of projects and new deposits, success of exploration, development and mining activities, capital requirements, project studies, mine life extensions, and continuous improvement initiatives. The Company has made numerous assumptions with respect to forward-looking information contained herein, including, among other things, assumptions about the estimated timeline and for the development of the drill program at the Pilar Gold Mine (and its expanded exploration footprint) and the Turmalina Gold Mine; its mineral properties; the supply and demand for, and the level and volatility of the price of, gold; the accuracy of reserve and resource estimates and the assumptions on which the reserve and resource estimates are based; the receipt of necessary permits; market competition; ongoing relations with employees and impacted communities; and political and legal developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations including, without limitation, the impact of any potential power rationing, tailings facility regulation, exploration and mine operating licenses and permits being obtained and renewed and/or there being adverse amendments to mining or other laws in Brazil and any changes to general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking information involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including among others: the risk of Jaguar not meeting its plans regarding its operations and financial performance; uncertainties with respect to the price of gold, labor disruptions, mechanical failures, increase in costs, environmental compliance and change in environmental legislation and regulation, weather delays and increased costs or production delays due to natural disasters, power disruptions, procurement and delivery of parts and supplies to the operations; uncertainties inherent to capital markets in general (including the sometimes volatile valuation of securities and an uncertain ability to raise new capital) and other risks inherent to the gold exploration, development and production industry, which, if incorrect, may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described herein. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of gold exploration, development, mining and production, including without limitation environmental hazards, tailings dam failures, industrial accidents and workplace safety problems, unusual or unexpected geological formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding, chemical spills, and gold bullion thefts and losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or the inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks). Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Appendix 1
Drill hole location data for Turmalina holes reported in this Press-Release
|
Hole ID
|
Easting
(m)
|
Northing (m)
|
Elevation (m)
|
Total Depth (m)
|
Collar Dip (°)
|
Collar Azimuth (°)
|
Orebody
|
Drilling Company
|
FTS1822
|
7817175.83
|
513301.72
|
65.53
|
250.45
|
10.14
|
209.38
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1823
|
7817176.30
|
513300.92
|
65.49
|
240.55
|
9.73
|
225.87
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1824
|
7817175.29
|
513303.25
|
65.40
|
290.20
|
9.99
|
176.79
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1825
|
7817175.94
|
513301.68
|
65.68
|
280.25
|
16.04
|
208.47
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1826
|
7817176.21
|
513301.31
|
65.76
|
270.00
|
17.45
|
218.99
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1827
|
7817176.33
|
513301.15
|
66.26
|
326.45
|
25.64
|
222.99
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1828
|
7817175.95
|
513301.73
|
65.80
|
320.00
|
18.81
|
209.00
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1829
|
7817175.77
|
513301.94
|
64.85
|
210.15
|
-0.98
|
201.87
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1833
|
7817156.04
|
513168.67
|
69.39
|
170.65
|
3.46
|
272.00
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1834
|
7817155.48
|
513168.92
|
69.65
|
130.45
|
4.99
|
260.13
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1835
|
7817154.71
|
513169.05
|
69.44
|
100.00
|
3.71
|
241.08
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1836
|
7817153.23
|
513171.35
|
69.42
|
131.30
|
3.75
|
186.98
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1837
|
7817155.85
|
513168.92
|
69.92
|
178.60
|
10.00
|
268.16
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1838
|
7817155.38
|
513169.03
|
70.01
|
144.60
|
12.95
|
256.91
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1839
|
7817154.79
|
513169.26
|
69.93
|
133.65
|
12.21
|
242.90
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1840
|
7817154.04
|
513169.74
|
70.19
|
130.85
|
17.96
|
225.99
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1841
|
7817153.11
|
513170.68
|
70.16
|
132.40
|
15.34
|
198.99
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1842
|
7817155.71
|
513169.07
|
70.14
|
200.00
|
18.23
|
264.00
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1843
|
7817155.23
|
513169.19
|
70.42
|
170.55
|
23.04
|
253.00
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1844
|
7817154.37
|
513169.69
|
70.47
|
149.65
|
24.00
|
231.99
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1845
|
7817153.62
|
513170.21
|
70.76
|
143.85
|
27.59
|
211.99
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1846
|
7817153.20
|
513171.19
|
70.59
|
157.20
|
24.78
|
190.00
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1847
|
7817154.83
|
513169.54
|
70.76
|
173.10
|
30.10
|
242.00
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1848
|
7817155.46
|
513169.25
|
70.67
|
219.90
|
28.20
|
258.00
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1849
|
7817155.00
|
513169.51
|
70.83
|
242.70
|
31.43
|
245.00
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1850
|
7817155.18
|
513169.40
|
70.73
|
200.85
|
28.13
|
250.00
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1851
|
7817185.71
|
512902.61
|
288.83
|
190.10
|
22.99
|
243.08
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1852
|
512902.04
|
7817186.12
|
288.86
|
220.20
|
20.73
|
253.99
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1853
|
7817185.20
|
512903.12
|
288.91
|
180.60
|
24.65
|
225.99
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1854
|
7817185.11
|
512903.08
|
288.07
|
136.20
|
9.82
|
224.91
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1855
|
7817185.67
|
512902.74
|
288.02
|
149.70
|
9.21
|
240.00
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1856
|
7817186.02
|
512902.07
|
288.02
|
185.65
|
7.88
|
251.94
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1857
|
7817186.49
|
512901.71
|
287.98
|
187.20
|
5.99
|
261.99
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1858
|
7817185.97
|
512902.26
|
287.04
|
125.80
|
-15.49
|
250.18
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1859
|
7817186.65
|
512901.73
|
287.07
|
146.75
|
-11.88
|
265.01
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1860
|
7817187.01
|
512901.72
|
287.19
|
181.45
|
-9.12
|
271.00
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1861
|
7817185.05
|
512902.95
|
287.06
|
106.45
|
-15.98
|
225.99
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1862
|
7817184.80
|
512904.70
|
287.25
|
113.65
|
-13.91
|
184.99
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1863
|
7817184.41
|
512903.95
|
287.05
|
103.35
|
-16.07
|
202.00
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1864
|
7817187.48
|
512901.23
|
287.18
|
211.30
|
-7.48
|
277.99
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1865
|
7817186.05
|
512902.44
|
286.32
|
105.95
|
-37.70
|
251.12
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1866
|
7817185.11
|
512903.31
|
286.35
|
98.30
|
-41.99
|
221.53
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1867
|
7817184.37
|
512904.47
|
286.40
|
113.80
|
-39.04
|
189.99
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1868
|
7817186.95
|
512901.94
|
286.46
|
143.50
|
-28.85
|
270.00
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1869
|
7817187.45
|
512901.47
|
286.48
|
181.30
|
-23.14
|
277.99
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1961
|
7817183.84
|
512905.57
|
286.32
|
131.25
|
-30.00
|
167.99
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1962
|
7817187.96
|
512900.79
|
286.44
|
214.80
|
-18.16
|
284.00
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1963
|
7817188.27
|
512903.51
|
286.63
|
281.70
|
-46.46
|
313.00
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
|
FTS1964
|
7817184.65
|
512903.78
|
289.00
|
194.60
|
25.36
|
207.99
|
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
Appendix 2
Drill hole location data for Pilar holes reported in this Press-Release.
|
Hole ID
|
Easting
(m)
|
Northing (m)
|
Elevation (m)
|
Total Depth (m)
|
Collar Azimuth (°)
|
Collar Dip (°)
|
Orebody
|
Drilling Company
|
FSB816
|
662740.63
|
7788567.07
|
26.85
|
60.40
|
270.40
|
-0.13
|
BFII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB817A
|
662737.12
|
7788543.83
|
26.18
|
69.85
|
270.43
|
0.49
|
BFIII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB819
|
662729.72
|
7788514.94
|
25.71
|
35.25
|
109.88
|
-0.45
|
BFII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB822
|
662707.93
|
7788478.17
|
24.82
|
20.00
|
90.66
|
0.62
|
TOR
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB831A
|
662808.10
|
7788434.08
|
27.38
|
70.75
|
99.81
|
0.92
|
L7S
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB837
|
662716.88
|
7788498.78
|
25.23
|
60.20
|
109.70
|
-0.98
|
BFII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB838
|
662750.66
|
7788595.97
|
27.54
|
50.25
|
54.74
|
-0.59
|
BFII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB842
|
662746.34
|
7788594.14
|
27.60
|
50.20
|
270.10
|
-0.04
|
BFII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB843
|
662740.57
|
7788567.01
|
26.44
|
70.15
|
270.10
|
-15.78
|
BFII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB858
|
662782.69
|
7788438.84
|
27.14
|
45.25
|
190.00
|
19.47
|
BF
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB865
|
662720.88
|
7788804.97
|
265.57
|
45.75
|
100.30
|
13.64
|
BF
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB866
|
662718.53
|
7788788.10
|
265.68
|
47.10
|
99.62
|
14.15
|
BF
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB867
|
662714.38
|
7788775.63
|
266.31
|
50.20
|
100.40
|
14.37
|
BF
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB879
|
662741.14
|
7788833.85
|
263.48
|
36.65
|
276.27
|
25.20
|
BFII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB880
|
662741.55
|
7788820.85
|
263.28
|
40.10
|
276.50
|
18.11
|
BFII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB882
|
662740.17
|
7788855.82
|
263.18
|
12.45
|
320.09
|
28.67
|
BF
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB883
|
662843.44
|
7788504.74
|
263.65
|
32.20
|
151.00
|
-1.76
|
TOR
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB884A
|
662844.80
|
7788506.31
|
263.65
|
25.90
|
88.26
|
-0.35
|
TOR
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB885
|
662844.72
|
7788507.98
|
263.72
|
28.95
|
46.78
|
0.42
|
TOR
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB886
|
662787.16
|
7788463.61
|
27.69
|
35.05
|
193.72
|
24.53
|
L7S
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB887
|
662787.58
|
7788463.86
|
26.08
|
38.00
|
183.49
|
-17.99
|
L7S
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB888
|
662713.07
|
7788500.66
|
25.16
|
50.10
|
291.66
|
0.03
|
BFIII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB891
|
662775.85
|
7788461.92
|
47.52
|
21.45
|
71.08
|
-0.69
|
L7S
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB892
|
662780.05
|
7788452.10
|
48.36
|
30.80
|
281.47
|
14.07
|
BF
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB893
|
662780.13
|
7788445.09
|
47.72
|
14.55
|
240.49
|
-2.02
|
BF
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB894
|
662788.53
|
7788463.83
|
26.15
|
50.00
|
154.43
|
-16.11
|
L7S
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB895
|
662839.09
|
7788510.69
|
263.64
|
10.40
|
302.68
|
-0.97
|
TOR
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB902
|
662720.85
|
7788523.91
|
45.80
|
30.85
|
93.87
|
-0.86
|
BFII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB903
|
662716.59
|
7788522.89
|
45.75
|
41.30
|
93.87
|
-0.86
|
BFIII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB906
|
662802.22
|
7788436.09
|
48.39
|
29.35
|
54.21
|
-0.72
|
L7S
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB909
|
662698.05
|
7788734.41
|
266.82
|
87.70
|
99.25
|
9.90
|
BFII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB911
|
662708.99
|
7788753.90
|
267.11
|
65.40
|
97.10
|
9.46
|
SW
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB912
|
662799.14
|
7788432.65
|
49.37
|
26.00
|
188.97
|
26.69
|
BFIII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB914
|
662817.95
|
7788409.74
|
50.04
|
27.55
|
230.87
|
26.85
|
BFIII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
FSB915
|
662818.93
|
7788424.77
|
48.59
|
20.20
|
59.59
|
1.32
|
L7S
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL416
|
662849.39
|
7788544.42
|
286.22
|
116.20
|
254.90
|
-36.46
|
BA
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL562
|
662602.35
|
7788349.27
|
32.53
|
230.50
|
70.22
|
-36.44
|
BF
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL564
|
662602.62
|
7788349.11
|
33.25
|
251.90
|
76.51
|
0.39
|
BF
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL565
|
662602.69
|
7788349.49
|
33.56
|
257.80
|
73.69
|
5.68
|
BF
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL566
|
662602.67
|
7788350.08
|
33.29
|
250.80
|
81.17
|
-1.64
|
BF
|
MAJOR
|
PPL568
|
662601.81
|
7788350.08
|
33.08
|
266.50
|
76.58
|
-14.39
|
BF
|
MAJOR
|
PPL579
|
662602.37
|
7788349.19
|
32.37
|
339.95
|
103.22
|
-36.04
|
BF
|
MAJOR
|
PPL580
|
662768.13
|
7788471.74
|
105.65
|
201.45
|
74.67
|
19.92
|
TOR
|
MAJOR
|
PPL581
|
662767.80
|
7788471.71
|
106.88
|
200.50
|
73.08
|
36.43
|
TOR
|
MAJOR
|
PPL585
|
662767.14
|
7788469.85
|
106.52
|
200.50
|
118.58
|
35.68
|
TOR
|
MAJOR
|
PPL587
|
662767.01
|
7788469.33
|
105.32
|
199.20
|
130.43
|
16.09
|
TOR
|
MAJOR
|
PPL591
|
662767.27
|
7788469.56
|
104.07
|
216.45
|
124.65
|
-11.41
|
TOR
|
MAJOR
|
PPL592
|
662767.81
|
7788471.41
|
103.42
|
250.10
|
79.51
|
-31.76
|
TOR
|
MAJOR
|
PPL597
|
662767.05
|
7788469.04
|
104.20
|
276.90
|
134.31
|
-9.66
|
TOR
|
MAJOR
|
PPL599
|
662602.70
|
7788350.03
|
33.47
|
251.60
|
83.91
|
2.84
|
BF
|
MAJOR
|
PPL629
|
662754.26
|
7788542.90
|
264.09
|
120.20
|
94.91
|
11.47
|
TOR
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL640
|
662639.47
|
7788788.67
|
218.80
|
123.05
|
349.55
|
-17.02
|
SW
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL641
|
662638.50
|
7788788.27
|
219.40
|
130.40
|
322.78
|
5.18
|
SW
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL642
|
662638.63
|
7788788.10
|
218.68
|
74.95
|
322.67
|
-21.40
|
SW
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL643
|
662637.77
|
7788787.59
|
219.42
|
62.90
|
299.45
|
3.77
|
SW
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL644
|
662637.78
|
7788787.26
|
218.67
|
80.70
|
292.97
|
-17.82
|
SW
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL648
|
662686.36
|
7788560.64
|
-0.46
|
56.60
|
123.32
|
10.22
|
BFII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL653
|
662685.93
|
7788560.38
|
-1.41
|
65.85
|
134.16
|
-18.40
|
BFII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL654
|
662602.69
|
7788349.63
|
33.01
|
251.40
|
90.44
|
-10.19
|
BF
|
MAJOR
|
PPL655
|
662602.38
|
7788349.39
|
32.74
|
263.70
|
98.60
|
-20.88
|
BF
|
MAJOR
|
PPL661
|
662602.45
|
7788348.75
|
33.04
|
262.05
|
83.10
|
-10.99
|
BF
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL662
|
662602.68
|
7788349.86
|
32.84
|
315.70
|
84.95
|
-17.15
|
BF
|
MAJOR
|
PPL664
|
662602.46
|
7788348.96
|
33.12
|
257.95
|
77.07
|
-12.94
|
BF
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL665
|
662636.96
|
7788786.51
|
219.50
|
100.15
|
272.69
|
4.62
|
SW
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL666
|
662637.13
|
7788787.00
|
219.55
|
89.30
|
282.75
|
5.25
|
SW
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL667
|
662637.15
|
7788786.57
|
218.76
|
95.35
|
274.41
|
-16.83
|
SW
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL668
|
662637.11
|
7788785.50
|
218.48
|
128.05
|
257.97
|
-15.86
|
SW
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL669
|
662637.45
|
7788785.46
|
219.20
|
180.75
|
255.96
|
-0.52
|
SW
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL670
|
662637.79
|
7788785.08
|
219.34
|
188.35
|
246.08
|
1.93
|
SW
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL672A
|
662685.50
|
7788560.38
|
-0.63
|
50.80
|
143.18
|
10.83
|
BFII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL673
|
662685.77
|
7788560.40
|
-1.13
|
57.35
|
136.07
|
-8.14
|
BFII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL680
|
662602.71
|
7788350.01
|
33.77
|
277.75
|
83.34
|
10.87
|
BF
|
MAJOR
|
PPL684
|
662752.60
|
7788440.70
|
-10.90
|
119.90
|
182.54
|
-12.97
|
BFII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL686
|
662752.95
|
7788440.66
|
-11.29
|
125.70
|
180.37
|
-24.25
|
BFII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL687
|
662752.67
|
7788440.74
|
-11.25
|
250.40
|
180.34
|
-25.23
|
BFII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL689
|
662637.76
|
7788785.31
|
219.36
|
182.10
|
251.16
|
2.75
|
SW
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL690
|
662637.83
|
7788787.00
|
218.09
|
80.40
|
288.06
|
-43.35
|
SW
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL691
|
662640.10
|
7788788.65
|
217.89
|
80.30
|
2.01
|
-45.78
|
SW
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL693
|
662602.65
|
7788349.77
|
32.87
|
253.55
|
89.59
|
-16.94
|
BF
|
MAJOR
|
PPL694
|
662602.34
|
7788348.94
|
32.22
|
320.50
|
109.93
|
-38.54
|
BF
|
MAJOR
|
PPL701
|
662753.78
|
7788440.57
|
-11.44
|
94.00
|
161.09
|
-26.74
|
BFII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL702
|
662602.53
|
7788349.37
|
32.76
|
331.20
|
98.83
|
-18.20
|
BF
|
MAJOR
|
PPL703
|
662754.41
|
7788440.54
|
-11.15
|
141.85
|
131.47
|
-13.31
|
BFII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL704
|
662751.56
|
7788440.79
|
-10.30
|
78.65
|
210.47
|
9.80
|
BFII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL705
|
662752.85
|
7788440.69
|
-10.09
|
77.25
|
151.79
|
14.88
|
BFII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL707
|
662753.16
|
7788440.59
|
-11.41
|
98.45
|
168.79
|
-27.13
|
BFII
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL719
|
662638.21
|
7788784.59
|
218.11
|
116.95
|
238.92
|
-47.12
|
SW
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL724
|
662637.80
|
7788787.71
|
219.73
|
100.85
|
314.43
|
9.93
|
SW
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL725
|
662602.77
|
7788350.27
|
33.44
|
252.60
|
78.69
|
4.38
|
BF
|
MAJOR
|
PPL726
|
662602.58
|
7788349.66
|
32.68
|
330.95
|
91.79
|
-20.99
|
BF
|
MAJOR
|
PPL727
|
662637.35
|
7788786.89
|
221.03
|
182.20
|
293.64
|
31.89
|
SW
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL728
|
662637.75
|
7788787.33
|
221.16
|
161.10
|
306.79
|
34.94
|
SW
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL729
|
662637.43
|
7788785.66
|
221.57
|
221.00
|
267.70
|
38.67
|
SW
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL731
|
662753.52
|
7788440.60
|
-11.11
|
164.30
|
139.00
|
-12.77
|
BF
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL750
|
662683.86
|
7788280.09
|
-51.79
|
221.65
|
55.62
|
-3.18
|
BF
|
MAJOR
|
PPL767
|
662838.20
|
7788507.69
|
262.60
|
101.70
|
270.08
|
-34.78
|
BA
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL769
|
662838.16
|
7788507.18
|
262.01
|
122.50
|
262.97
|
-56.99
|
BA
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL772
|
662838.51
|
7788508.27
|
262.13
|
132.80
|
301.26
|
-60.91
|
BA
|
Jaguar Mining
|
PPL800
|
662683.98
|
7788280.20
|
-51.61
|
239.45
|
54.79
|
5.66
|
BFIII
|
MAJOR
Appendix 3
Turmalina Drill Intercepts 2020
|
Summary of Significant Intersections, Drilling Program
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
DownHole Interval (m)
|
Estimated True Width (m)
|
Gold Grade (g/t Au)
|
GT (ETW)
|
Date (mm/dd/yyyy)
|
Orebody
|
FTS1822
|
205.80
|
207.60
|
1.80
|
1.70
|
13.46
|
22.88
|
January 7, 2020
|
CSE
|
FTS1823
|
190.80
|
191.90
|
1.10
|
1.00
|
1.88
|
1.88
|
January 7, 2020
|
CSE
|
FTS1824
|
No impact
|
January 23, 2020
|
CSE
|
FTS1825
|
No impact
|
February 14, 2020
|
CSE
|
FTS1826
|
232.90
|
233.90
|
2.00
|
1.90
|
3.57
|
6.78
|
February 18, 2020
|
CSE
|
FTS1827
|
264.80
|
269.00
|
4.20
|
3.95
|
2.83
|
11.18
|
March 18, 2020
|
CSE
|
294.00
|
295.00
|
1.00
|
0.90
|
5.29
|
4.76
|
CSE
|
FTS1828
|
199.38
|
200.48
|
1.10
|
1.00
|
6.77
|
6.77
|
March 18, 2020
|
CSE
|
FTS1829
|
113.12
|
114.15
|
1.03
|
1.00
|
2.50
|
2.50
|
May 12, 2020
|
CSE
|
FTS1833
|
73.75
|
75.59
|
1.84
|
1.75
|
7.01
|
12.27
|
April 6, 2020
|
CSE
|
95.35
|
97.45
|
2.10
|
2.00
|
1.29
|
2.58
|
CSE
|
124.09
|
130.87
|
6.78
|
6.68
|
2.49
|
16.63
|
CSE
|
FTS1834
|
98.33
|
100.06
|
1.73
|
1.68
|
6.28
|
10.55
|
April 6, 2020
|
CSE
|
FTS1835
|
76.10
|
78.99
|
2.89
|
2.75
|
4.04
|
11.11
|
April 8, 2020
|
CSE
|
FTS1836
|
88.20
|
89.25
|
1.05
|
0.98
|
3.22
|
3.16
|
April 20, 2020
|
CSE
|
FTS1837
|
81.40
|
83.15
|
1.75
|
1.20
|
20.72
|
24.86
|
April 28, 2020
|
CSE
|
136.00
|
140.90
|
4.90
|
4.80
|
1.95
|
9.36
|
CSE
|
FTS1838
|
113.62
|
116.45
|
2.83
|
2.63
|
2.08
|
5.47
|
March 25, 2020
|
CSE
|
FTS1839
|
89.45
|
93.00
|
3.55
|
3.39
|
5.32
|
18.03
|
March 30, 2020
|
CSE
|
FTS1840
|
92.74
|
95.50
|
2.76
|
2.55
|
10.36
|
26.42
|
April 22, 2020
|
CSE
|
FTS1841
|
94.18
|
95.13
|
0.95
|
0.85
|
1.09
|
0.93
|
May 6, 2020
|
CSE
|
FTS1842
|
88.65
|
89.75
|
1.10
|
0.85
|
9.40
|
7.99
|
May 5, 2020
|
CSE
|
FTS1843
|
141.60
|
143.55
|
1.95
|
1.85
|
4.54
|
8.40
|
May 7, 2020
|
CSE
|
FTS1844
|
103.00
|
104.20
|
1.20
|
1.05
|
1.25
|
1.31
|
May 6, 2020
|
CSE
|
FTS1845
|
49.40
|
50.40
|
1.00
|
0.90
|
1.11
|
1.00
|
May 6, 2020
|
CSE
|
117.66
|
118.56
|
0.90
|
0.75
|
1.58
|
1.19
|
CSE
|
FTS1846
|
86.66
|
88.89
|
2.23
|
2.10
|
1.77
|
3.72
|
May 6, 2020
|
CSE
|
127.62
|
131.65
|
4.03
|
3.85
|
1.46
|
5.62
|
CSE
|
FTS1847
|
154.91
|
158.73
|
3.82
|
2.10
|
10.77
|
22.62
|
May 19, 2020
|
CSE
|
FTS1848
|
182.85
|
184.74
|
1.89
|
1.81
|
3.18
|
5.76
|
May 18, 2020
|
CSE
|
204.00
|
206.91
|
2.91
|
1.30
|
10.99
|
14.29
|
CSE
|
FTS1849
|
175.40
|
190.69
|
15.29
|
4.94
|
9.22
|
45.55
|
May 26, 2020
|
CSE
|
FTS1850
|
122.80
|
125.80
|
3.00
|
1.26
|
7.99
|
10.07
|
May 27, 2020
|
CSE
|
161.25
|
166.30
|
5.05
|
2.34
|
6.07
|
14.20
|
CSE
|
FTS1851
|
72.79
|
92.85
|
20.06
|
11.50
|
1.39
|
15.99
|
June 1, 2020
|
C - Central
|
113.88
|
116.90
|
3.02
|
1.73
|
2.62
|
4.53
|
C - Central
|
161.30
|
168.36
|
7.06
|
4.04
|
9.21
|
37.21
|
C - Central
|
FTS1852
|
88.65
|
89.75
|
1.10
|
0.85
|
9.40
|
7.99
|
June 8, 2020
|
C - Central
|
FTS1853
|
141.35
|
146.45
|
5.10
|
3.66
|
3.29
|
12.04
|
June 17, 2020
|
C - Central
|
FTS1854
|
96.70
|
97.70
|
1.00
|
0.89
|
4.64
|
4.13
|
June 24, 2020
|
C - Central
|
FTS1855
|
45.75
|
54.50
|
8.75
|
6.18
|
6.08
|
37.57
|
June 24, 2020
|
C - Central
|
78.80
|
80.40
|
1.60
|
1.54
|
39.85
|
61.37
|
C - Central
|
110.80
|
114.95
|
4.15
|
3.97
|
4.75
|
18.86
|
C - Central
|
118.08
|
121.30
|
3.22
|
3.10
|
1.75
|
5.43
|
C - Central
|
FTS1856
|
82.85
|
87.10
|
4.25
|
4.12
|
10.55
|
43.47
|
June 29, 2020
|
C - Central
|
139.70
|
141.70
|
2.00
|
1.85
|
2.01
|
3.72
|
C - Central
|
FTS1857
|
65.40
|
69.75
|
4.35
|
4.15
|
3.27
|
13.57
|
July 3, 2020
|
C - Central
|
84.45
|
90.85
|
6.40
|
5.95
|
5.38
|
32.01
|
C - Central
|
FTS1858
|
33.75
|
44.40
|
10.65
|
8.72
|
5.53
|
48.22
|
July 3, 2020
|
C - Central
|
77.20
|
86.85
|
9.65
|
6.82
|
3.07
|
20.94
|
C - Central
|
93.05
|
96.50
|
3.45
|
1.72
|
4.10
|
7.05
|
C - Central
|
FTS1859
|
43.40
|
54.05
|
10.65
|
8.39
|
3.95
|
33.14
|
July 7, 2020
|
C - Central
|
61.85
|
66.80
|
4.95
|
3.50
|
7.82
|
27.37
|
C - Central
|
118.15
|
123.90
|
5.75
|
4.40
|
5.60
|
24.64
|
C - Central
|
FTS1860
|
43.00
|
46.75
|
3.75
|
2.41
|
1.84
|
4.43
|
July 7, 2020
|
C - Central
|
147.55
|
151.00
|
3.45
|
2.63
|
2.20
|
5.79
|
C - Central
|
FTS1861
|
55.00
|
57.25
|
2.25
|
1.84
|
3.16
|
5.81
|
July 14, 2020
|
C - Central
|
80.70
|
83.45
|
2.75
|
1.76
|
2.74
|
4.82
|
C - Central
|
FTS1862
|
85.10
|
87.10
|
2.00
|
2.00
|
1.30
|
2.60
|
July 16, 2020
|
C - Central
|
FTS1863
|
58.85
|
62.75
|
3.90
|
3.38
|
2.02
|
6.83
|
July 16, 2020
|
C - Central
|
FTS1864
|
46.55
|
55.40
|
8.85
|
4.92
|
2.83
|
13.92
|
July 22, 2020
|
C - Central
|
192.05
|
197.45
|
5.40
|
2.74
|
4.69
|
12.85
|
C - Central
|
FTS1865
|
27.25
|
39.35
|
12.10
|
11.50
|
5.98
|
68.77
|
August 3, 2020
|
C - Central
|
45.60
|
47.55
|
1.95
|
1.94
|
4.84
|
9.39
|
C - Central
|
71.90
|
79.95
|
8.05
|
7.97
|
2.61
|
20.80
|
C - Central
|
85.30
|
87.70
|
2.40
|
2.39
|
3.86
|
9.23
|
C - Central
|
FTS1866
|
48.65
|
51.75
|
3.10
|
3.01
|
14.48
|
43.58
|
August 3, 2020
|
C - Central
|
FTS1867
|
56.20
|
58.20
|
2.00
|
2.00
|
6.31
|
12.62
|
August 3, 2020
|
C - Central
|
76.80
|
80.60
|
3.80
|
3.80
|
1.08
|
4.10
|
C - Central
|
FTS1868
|
39.20
|
45.80
|
6.60
|
6.60
|
2.46
|
16.24
|
August 5, 2020
|
C - Central
|
112.70
|
113.75
|
1.05
|
1.05
|
3.23
|
3.39
|
C - Central
|
FTS1869
|
38.45
|
41.75
|
3.30
|
3.30
|
1.78
|
5.87
|
August 5, 2020
|
C - Central
|
FTS1961
|
60.05
|
60.95
|
0.90
|
0.90
|
3.97
|
3.57
|
August 5, 2020
|
C - Central
|
FTS1962
|
48.60
|
52.85
|
4.25
|
3.25
|
2.90
|
9.43
|
August 15, 2020
|
C - Central
|
FTS1963
|
54.70
|
59.70
|
5.00
|
4.69
|
2.23
|
10.46
|
August 31, 2020
|
C - Central
|
75.90
|
79.10
|
3.20
|
2.01
|
2.50
|
5.03
|
C - Central
|
FTS1964
|
109.85
|
110.75
|
0.90
|
0.68
|
3.09
|
2.10
|
August 31, 2020
|
C - Central
Appendix 4
Pilar Drill Intercepts 2020
|
Summary of Significant Intersections, Drilling Program
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
DownHole Interval (m)
|
Estimated True Width (m)
|
Gold Grade (g/t Au)
|
GT (ETW)
|
Date (mm/dd/yyyy)
|
Orebody
|
PPL662
|
190.90
|
195.00
|
4.10
|
3.50
|
4.82
|
16.87
|
5/4/2020
|
BFII
|
218.00
|
227.00
|
9.00
|
7.30
|
1.46
|
10.66
|
BF
|
232.00
|
243.00
|
11.00
|
9.00
|
2.68
|
24.12
|
BF
|
278.00
|
280.00
|
2.00
|
1.70
|
5.65
|
9.61
|
LPA
|
PPL568
|
180.90
|
182.80
|
1.90
|
1.85
|
1.75
|
3.24
|
5/4/2020
|
BF
|
183.53
|
186.50
|
2.97
|
2.00
|
1.69
|
3.38
|
BF
|
188.50
|
195.20
|
6.70
|
2.75
|
2.19
|
6.02
|
BF
|
210.00
|
217.66
|
7.66
|
2.35
|
2.26
|
5.31
|
BF
|
230.00
|
234.50
|
4.50
|
3.50
|
1.80
|
6.30
|
LPA
|
PPL661
|
169.00
|
172.58
|
3.58
|
3.30
|
4.75
|
15.68
|
5/4/2020
|
BFII
|
174.00
|
178.00
|
4.00
|
3.50
|
29.07
|
101.75
|
BFII
|
194.00
|
199.83
|
5.83
|
2.30
|
2.22
|
5.11
|
BF
|
231.90
|
234.00
|
2.10
|
1.90
|
9.28
|
17.63
|
BF
|
FSB858
|
11.30
|
12.40
|
1.10
|
0.90
|
9.63
|
8.67
|
5/4/2020
|
BF
|
14.90
|
16.40
|
1.50
|
1.25
|
4.81
|
6.01
|
BF
|
18.55
|
20.15
|
1.60
|
1.30
|
12.46
|
16.20
|
BF
|
25.70
|
28.20
|
2.50
|
2.00
|
4.90
|
9.80
|
BF
|
PPL640
|
7.40
|
13.10
|
5.70
|
3.20
|
3.80
|
12.16
|
5/4/2020
|
LFW
|
14.85
|
16.35
|
1.50
|
0.86
|
11.39
|
9.80
|
LFW
|
FSB842
|
5.80
|
8.20
|
2.40
|
2.30
|
1.41
|
3.24
|
5/15/2020
|
BFII
|
40.70
|
43.10
|
2.40
|
2.00
|
2.44
|
4.88
|
LFW
|
PPL654
|
No impacts
|
5/15/2020
|
-
|
FSB886
|
17.50
|
22.00
|
4.50
|
3.45
|
5.40
|
18.63
|
5/15/2020
|
LPA
|
33.50
|
35.05
|
1.55
|
1.20
|
4.77
|
5.72
|
BF
|
PPL579
|
185.00
|
196.92
|
11.92
|
5.34
|
2.77
|
14.79
|
5/15/2020
|
BFIII
|
206.48
|
218.40
|
11.92
|
4.26
|
7.39
|
31.48
|
BF
|
227.00
|
232.10
|
5.10
|
4.60
|
2.47
|
11.36
|
BF
|
PPL566
|
227.85
|
229.85
|
2.00
|
1.90
|
2.16
|
4.10
|
5/15/2020
|
LPA
|
PPL669
|
72.80
|
74.80
|
2.00
|
1.85
|
9.91
|
18.33
|
5/15/2020
|
SW
|
76.80
|
85.90
|
9.10
|
8.95
|
3.77
|
33.74
|
7/7/2020
|
SW
|
PPL665
|
35.55
|
40.65
|
5.10
|
3.00
|
11.26
|
33.78
|
5/15/2020
|
SW
|
52.40
|
58.40
|
6.00
|
2.83
|
4.35
|
12.31
|
SW
|
62.25
|
65.25
|
3.00
|
1.40
|
6.00
|
8.40
|
SW
|
FSB887
|
24.40
|
29.35
|
4.95
|
4.30
|
9.42
|
40.51
|
5/15/2020
|
LPA
|
FSB894
|
31.70
|
36.70
|
5.00
|
3.30
|
6.02
|
19.87
|
5/15/2020
|
LPA
|
PPL644
|
32.70
|
41.10
|
8.40
|
7.68
|
12.39
|
95.16
|
5/15/2020
|
SW
|
15.70
|
18.70
|
3.00
|
3.00
|
0.95
|
2.85
|
LFW
|
PPL670
|
175.40
|
179.55
|
4.15
|
2.48
|
1.62
|
4.02
|
5/15/2020
|
-
|
PPL585
|
No impacts
|
5/15/2020
|
-
|
PPL690
|
35.40
|
42.40
|
7.00
|
5.35
|
2.41
|
12.89
|
5/15/2020
|
SW
|
PPL562
|
52.00
|
56.00
|
4.00
|
3.40
|
1.65
|
5.61
|
5/15/2020
|
-
|
128.00
|
130.00
|
2.00
|
1.65
|
5.43
|
8.96
|
BFII
|
FSB831A
|
40.85
|
48.95
|
8.10
|
3.95
|
1.00
|
3.95
|
5/15/2020
|
BA
|
PPL664
|
183.40
|
193.00
|
9.60
|
4.18
|
2.90
|
12.12
|
5/15/2020
|
LFW
|
204.00
|
227.00
|
23.00
|
8.55
|
2.08
|
17.78
|
BF
|
231.00
|
237.00
|
6.00
|
3.40
|
10.66
|
36.24
|
LPA
|
PPL587
|
6.80
|
11.70
|
4.90
|
1.70
|
1.83
|
3.11
|
5/15/2020
|
BF
|
90.00
|
91.00
|
1.00
|
0.90
|
1.00
|
0.90
|
TORRE
|
PPL592
|
1.50
|
7.50
|
6.00
|
5.00
|
1.81
|
9.05
|
5/15/2020
|
BF
|
FSB838
|
21.15
|
22.65
|
1.50
|
1.30
|
8.76
|
11.39
|
5/22/2020
|
BFII
|
PPL655
|
No impacts
|
5/22/2020
|
-
|
PPL565
|
No impacts
|
5/22/2020
|
-
|
PPL564
|
217.00
|
220.33
|
3.33
|
2.70
|
4.75
|
12.83
|
5/22/2020
|
-
|
PPL687
|
39.00
|
42.10
|
3.10
|
2.40
|
2.94
|
7.06
|
5/22/2020
|
BFII
|
47.50
|
49.00
|
1.50
|
1.15
|
2.84
|
3.27
|
BFII
|
56.90
|
65.00
|
8.10
|
6.20
|
5.69
|
35.28
|
BFII Lente
|
66.00
|
68.75
|
2.75
|
2.15
|
5.97
|
12.84
|
BFII
|
187.00
|
192.00
|
5.00
|
4.30
|
1.60
|
6.88
|
LFW
|
208.00
|
216.50
|
8.50
|
7.60
|
5.57
|
42.33
|
LFW
|
PPL653
|
No impacts
|
5/22/2020
|
-
|
PPL580
|
0.00
|
3.00
|
3.00
|
2.80
|
6.78
|
18.98
|
5/22/2020
|
BF
|
20.00
|
24.40
|
4.40
|
4.00
|
3.73
|
14.92
|
BF
|
29.34
|
34.00
|
4.66
|
4.30
|
3.65
|
15.70
|
-
|
FSB816
|
11.25
|
14.25
|
3.00
|
2.50
|
1.02
|
2.55
|
5/22/2020
|
-
|
31.75
|
38.25
|
6.50
|
5.50
|
1.17
|
6.44
|
BFIII
|
PPL689
|
104.95
|
115.90
|
10.95
|
10.10
|
7.05
|
71.21
|
6/1/2020
|
SW
|
PPL629
|
13.20
|
19.00
|
5.80
|
5.44
|
7.42
|
40.36
|
6/1/2020
|
BA
|
43.20
|
45.20
|
2.00
|
1.85
|
1.98
|
3.66
|
TORRE
|
55.70
|
61.70
|
6.00
|
5.50
|
2.39
|
13.15
|
TORRE
|
61.70
|
64.20
|
2.50
|
2.20
|
2.67
|
5.87
|
TORRE
|
PPL666
|
22.25
|
28.70
|
6.45
|
2.00
|
2.23
|
4.46
|
6/1/2020
|
SW
|
52.85
|
55.85
|
3.00
|
1.40
|
3.86
|
5.40
|
SW
|
PPL641
|
2.00
|
7.00
|
5.00
|
2.34
|
3.05
|
7.14
|
6/1/2020
|
LFW
|
9.82
|
13.00
|
3.18
|
1.10
|
5.56
|
6.12
|
LFW
|
61.00
|
65.38
|
4.38
|
1.47
|
1.94
|
2.85
|
SW
|
FSB819
|
No impacts
|
6/12/2020
|
-
|
FSB817A
|
45.75
|
47.75
|
2.00
|
1.50
|
2.15
|
3.23
|
6/12/2020
|
BFIII
|
FSB843
|
10.60
|
12.60
|
2.00
|
1.90
|
4.06
|
7.71
|
6/12/2020
|
BFII
|
23.55
|
26.60
|
3.05
|
2.90
|
2.09
|
6.06
|
BFIII
|
PPL643
|
13.00
|
19.00
|
6.00
|
2.36
|
1.21
|
2.86
|
6/12/2020
|
LFW
|
23.00
|
24.88
|
1.88
|
1.00
|
2.14
|
2.14
|
LFW
|
PPL694
|
210.45
|
226.00
|
15.55
|
6.20
|
1.57
|
9.73
|
6/12/2020
|
LFW
|
229.00
|
241.80
|
12.80
|
5.09
|
4.51
|
22.96
|
LFW
|
253.10
|
272.10
|
19.00
|
6.14
|
3.62
|
22.23
|
BF
|
FSB888
|
No impacts
|
6/12/2020
|
-
|
FSB837
|
0.00
|
2.15
|
2.15
|
2.10
|
4.71
|
9.89
|
6/12/2020
|
BFII
|
6.00
|
9.00
|
3.00
|
1.42
|
1.31
|
1.86
|
BFII
|
33.00
|
35.05
|
2.05
|
1.32
|
4.53
|
5.98
|
BFII
|
PPL672A
|
47.00
|
49.35
|
2.35
|
2.10
|
12.51
|
26.27
|
6/12/2020
|
BFII
|
PPL667
|
25.10
|
29.80
|
4.70
|
4.30
|
2.01
|
8.64
|
6/22/2020
|
LFW
|
42.70
|
45.70
|
3.00
|
2.75
|
2.90
|
7.98
|
LFW
|
49.70
|
51.70
|
2.00
|
1.85
|
4.45
|
8.23
|
SW
|
PPL581
|
0.00
|
12.00
|
12.00
|
9.55
|
1.23
|
11.75
|
6/22/2020
|
BF
|
18.00
|
22.00
|
4.00
|
3.18
|
3.35
|
10.65
|
BF
|
46.00
|
55.00
|
9.00
|
6.94
|
4.74
|
32.90
|
BA
|
PPL642
|
2.95
|
11.50
|
8.55
|
3.50
|
2.71
|
9.49
|
6/22/2020
|
LFW
|
PPL668
|
55.60
|
61.25
|
5.65
|
4.97
|
3.99
|
19.83
|
6/22/2020
|
SW
|
PPL673
|
No impacts
|
6/22/2020
|
-
|
PPL691
|
2.80
|
19.05
|
16.25
|
9.22
|
2.65
|
24.43
|
6/22/2020
|
LFW
|
FSB882
|
No impacts
|
6/22/2020
|
-
|
PPL648
|
52.00
|
54.00
|
2.00
|
1.30
|
3.22
|
4.19
|
6/22/2020
|
SW
|
PPL591
|
9.00
|
12.50
|
3.50
|
2.80
|
3.18
|
8.90
|
6/22/2020
|
BF
|
24.00
|
33.25
|
9.25
|
2.60
|
1.83
|
4.76
|
BF
|
95.00
|
99.24
|
4.24
|
1.60
|
1.57
|
2.51
|
6/26/2020
|
BA
|
112.50
|
116.50
|
4.00
|
1.63
|
2.72
|
4.43
|
6/1/2020
|
BA
|
148.00
|
153.00
|
5.00
|
2.38
|
1.42
|
3.38
|
TORRE
|
PPL597
|
169.80
|
172.80
|
3.00
|
2.50
|
2.21
|
5.53
|
6/26/2020
|
BA
|
PPL599
|
No impacts
|
6/26/2020
|
-
|
FSB883
|
No impacts
|
6/26/2020
|
-
|
FSB884A
|
0.00
|
10.55
|
10.55
|
4.17
|
5.10
|
21.27
|
6/26/2020
|
TORRE
|
FSB895
|
No impacts
|
6/26/2020
|
-
|
FSB885
|
No impacts
|
6/26/2020
|
-
|
FSB866
|
21.00
|
25.00
|
4.00
|
3.50
|
3.55
|
12.43
|
7/1/2020
|
LFW/BF
|
FSB867
|
9.00
|
18.00
|
9.00
|
7.90
|
1.09
|
8.61
|
7/1/2020
|
BF
|
FSB822
|
0.00
|
12.20
|
12.20
|
5.70
|
2.76
|
15.73
|
7/1/2020
|
BFII
|
FSB865
|
20.55
|
23.00
|
2.45
|
2.10
|
4.73
|
9.93
|
7/1/2020
|
BF
|
PPL724
|
9.80
|
19.40
|
9.60
|
4.48
|
1.59
|
7.12
|
7/1/2020
|
LFW
|
31.90
|
35.95
|
4.05
|
2.79
|
6.34
|
17.69
|
SW
|
PPL725
|
No impacts
|
7/1/2020
|
-
|
PPL728
|
4.00
|
7.20
|
3.20
|
2.20
|
27.98
|
61.56
|
7/11/2020
|
SW
|
10.00
|
13.00
|
3.00
|
2.10
|
1.92
|
4.03
|
SW
|
22.17
|
32.96
|
10.79
|
5.50
|
8.45
|
46.48
|
SW
|
59.00
|
62.00
|
3.00
|
7.78
|
1.71
|
13.30
|
SW
|
105.00
|
110.00
|
5.00
|
4.00
|
2.57
|
10.28
|
SW
|
PPL719
|
53.35
|
60.60
|
7.25
|
5.04
|
1.61
|
8.11
|
7/11/2020
|
SW
|
62.30
|
75.90
|
13.60
|
9.00
|
3.60
|
32.40
|
SW
|
PPL703
|
37.10
|
70.45
|
33.35
|
9.03
|
6.88
|
62.13
|
7/11/2020
|
BF
|
PPL705
|
21.80
|
24.75
|
2.95
|
0.87
|
2.07
|
1.80
|
7/11/2020
|
BFII
|
28.40
|
34.40
|
6.00
|
1.81
|
15.38
|
27.84
|
BFII
|
49.25
|
66.05
|
16.80
|
5.80
|
2.78
|
16.12
|
LFW
|
PPL680
|
No impacts
|
7/11/2020
|
-
|
PPL701
|
44.50
|
56.65
|
12.15
|
5.41
|
5.51
|
29.81
|
7/11/2020
|
BFII
|
69.00
|
73.95
|
4.95
|
2.30
|
3.22
|
7.41
|
LFW
|
PPL686
|
52.50
|
55.50
|
3.00
|
2.86
|
2.36
|
6.75
|
7/11/2020
|
BFII
|
61.00
|
65.70
|
4.70
|
1.65
|
5.49
|
9.06
|
7/11/2020
|
BFII
|
86.10
|
90.00
|
3.90
|
3.25
|
3.32
|
10.79
|
7/18/2020
|
LFW
|
FSB911
|
13.00
|
15.00
|
2.00
|
1.90
|
1.96
|
3.72
|
7/18/2020
|
BF
|
PPL416
|
No impacts
|
7/18/2020
|
-
|
FSB909
|
16.00
|
29.49
|
13.49
|
4.32
|
2.62
|
11.32
|
7/18/2020
|
BF
|
FSB879
|
22.00
|
28.50
|
6.50
|
3.30
|
4.05
|
13.37
|
7/18/2020
|
BFII
|
PPL707
|
33.20
|
35.95
|
2.75
|
1.97
|
5.34
|
10.52
|
7/24/2020
|
BFII
|
46.70
|
49.40
|
2.70
|
2.00
|
1.90
|
3.80
|
BFII
|
67.60
|
70.15
|
2.55
|
1.88
|
5.63
|
10.58
|
LFW
|
PPL767
|
14.15
|
16.20
|
2.05
|
1.67
|
4.08
|
6.81
|
7/24/2020
|
TORRE
|
53.60
|
56.70
|
3.10
|
2.56
|
4.20
|
10.75
|
BA
|
FSB880
|
No impacts
|
7/24/2020
|
-
|
PPL704
|
33.00
|
39.91
|
6.91
|
1.60
|
3.66
|
5.86
|
7/24/2020
|
BFII
|
48.00
|
51.75
|
3.75
|
2.10
|
7.56
|
15.88
|
BFII
|
PPL693
|
171.62
|
181.85
|
10.23
|
4.20
|
4.58
|
19.24
|
8/10/2020
|
LFW
|
186.75
|
191.60
|
4.85
|
2.80
|
2.29
|
6.41
|
LFW
|
217.70
|
242.50
|
24.80
|
6.50
|
3.72
|
24.18
|
BF/LPA
|
PPL727
|
32.00
|
41.00
|
9.00
|
4.14
|
3.58
|
14.82
|
8/10/2020
|
SW
|
43.00
|
49.83
|
6.83
|
2.94
|
1.35
|
3.97
|
SW
|
69.00
|
73.00
|
4.00
|
3.57
|
2.24
|
8.00
|
SW
|
PPL772
|
8.30
|
12.35
|
4.05
|
1.80
|
3.06
|
5.51
|
8/10/2020
|
TORRE
|
106.45
|
110.50
|
4.05
|
2.33
|
1.14
|
2.66
|
BA
|
FSB902
|
No impacts
|
8/10/2020
|
-
|
PPL731
|
33.00
|
39.00
|
6.00
|
1.67
|
3.75
|
6.26
|
8/10/2020
|
BFII
|
40.10
|
53.00
|
12.90
|
3.57
|
4.15
|
14.82
|
BF
|
56.00
|
58.00
|
2.00
|
1.15
|
8.08
|
9.29
|
LPA
|
61.00
|
71.00
|
10.00
|
2.83
|
4.98
|
14.09
|
LPA
|
FSB903
|
0.00
|
9.40
|
9.40
|
3.58
|
3.84
|
13.75
|
8/10/2020
|
BFII
|
FSB906
|
No impacts
|
8/10/2020
|
-
|
PPL726
|
184.65
|
189.65
|
5.00
|
2.50
|
5.74
|
14.35
|
8/15/2020
|
LFW
|
197.50
|
202.90
|
5.40
|
2.50
|
4.80
|
12.00
|
BF
|
209.50
|
212.00
|
2.50
|
2.30
|
1.91
|
4.39
|
BF
|
214.00
|
220.00
|
6.00
|
5.30
|
2.29
|
12.14
|
BF
|
231.00
|
241.00
|
10.00
|
4.20
|
7.33
|
30.79
|
LPA
|
244.00
|
248.00
|
4.00
|
2.00
|
2.99
|
5.98
|
LPA
|
FSB912
|
1.00
|
3.00
|
2.00
|
1.65
|
3.29
|
5.43
|
8/15/2020
|
BF
|
FSB914
|
No impacts
|
8/15/2020
|
-
|
PPL769
|
12.05
|
16.75
|
4.70
|
2.81
|
2.75
|
7.73
|
8/15/2020
|
TORRE
|
17.70
|
21.55
|
3.85
|
2.30
|
2.05
|
4.72
|
TORRE
|
52.65
|
57.45
|
4.80
|
3.01
|
4.57
|
13.76
|
BA/TORRE
|
FSB891
|
No impacts
|
8/15/2020
|
-
|
FSB915
|
No impacts
|
8/23/2020
|
-
|
PPL800
|
106.05
|
110.90
|
4.85
|
4.70
|
1.11
|
5.22
|
8/28/2020
|
LFW
|
113.40
|
123.40
|
10.00
|
3.50
|
5.73
|
20.06
|
LFW
|
135.40
|
139.40
|
4.00
|
1.90
|
12.65
|
24.04
|
BF
|
148.40
|
159.40
|
11.00
|
4.00
|
4.05
|
16.20
|
BF
|
181.40
|
187.40
|
6.00
|
2.45
|
4.43
|
10.85
|
LPA
|
PPL729
|
No impacts
|
8/23/2020
|
-
|
FSB893
|
No impacts
|
8/23/2020
|
-
|
FSB892
|
18.00
|
26.00
|
8.00
|
2.90
|
6.56
|
19.02
|
8/23/2020
|
BF
|
27.00
|
30.80
|
3.80
|
1.95
|
4.27
|
8.33
|
BFII
|
PPL702
|
329.00
|
331.20
|
2.20
|
1.85
|
3.43
|
6.35
|
8/23/2020
|
BA
|
PPL684
|
39.80
|
43.10
|
3.30
|
2.70
|
2.76
|
7.45
|
8/28/2020
|
BFII
|
48.20
|
55.00
|
6.80
|
5.70
|
1.86
|
10.60
|
BFII
|
59.55
|
62.35
|
2.80
|
2.30
|
1.57
|
3.61
|
BFII
|
PPL750
|
117.80
|
121.05
|
3.25
|
1.88
|
8.81
|
16.56
|
8/28/2020
|
LFW
|
128.40
|
138.45
|
10.05
|
3.24
|
7.70
|
24.95
|
LFW
SOURCE: Jaguar Mining Inc.
