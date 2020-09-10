Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Jaguar Mining Expands Resource Potential at Turmalina and Pilar Mines, Brazil

06:30 Uhr  |  Accesswire

In-Mine High-Grade Intercepts Include

Turmalina: Orebody C-SE, 9.22g/ Au over 15.3m (ETW 4.94m)

Orebody C-Central 5.98g/t Au over 12.1m (ETW 11.5m)

Pilar: Orebody BF2, 29.07 g/t Au over 4.00m (ETW 3.50m),

Orebody SW 12.39 g/t Au over 8.4m (ETW 7.68m)

Definitions: ETW - estimated true width g/t Au - grams per tonne gold m - metres

TORONTO, September 10, 2020 - Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) today announced drill results from underground diamond drill hole programs conducted at Turmalina Gold Mine ("Turmalina") and at Pilar Gold Mine ("Pilar") both located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Drilling continues to confirm expanding resource potential with high-grade intersections from both mines, highlighting significant extensions at depth and laterally across the vertical extents of the mines. These drill campaigns were completed subsequent to the most recent Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves ("MRMR") update at Turmalina (as at December 31, 2019 - see press-release dated 20, April, 2020) and at Pilar (as at May 30, 2020 - see press-release dated August 18, 2020).

At Turmalina, drilling has focused on targeting the down-plunge and lateral continuity of the structure hosting the C-SE and C-Central ore shoots at shallow levels while drilling at Pilar drilling has focused on evaluation of the lateral extensions of the banded iron formation ("BIF") hosted mineralization (SW-Sao Jorge-BIF, BIF2, BA, LFW, LPA and BA Orezones) close to underground development throughout the entire vertical extent of the mine.

Turmalina Highlights

  • Orebody C-Central drilling focused on tracing the structurally controlled high-grade mineralization discovered in March 2019 down plunge and beyond the current mineral resources and mineral reserves limits, at shallow levels between level 3 and level 6;
  • Drilling and geological mapping on the Orebody C-Central structure has delineated four higher-grade mineralized zones within the overall host rock package. These zones are separated by lower grade or waste intervals, which, are currently being assessed for geotechnical characteristics. (See figures 1 and 2);
  • Orebody C-Central high-grade continuity has been demonstrated by recent drilling with a series of eight intercepts with grade X thickness (GT) intervals of >25, Intercepts include: (See figures 1 and 2, table 1 and appendix 1)
    • 5.98 g/t Au over 12.1m (ETW 11.5m), 39.85 g/t Au over 1.6m (ETW 1.54m), and 10.55 g/t Au over 4.25m (ETW 4.12m).
  • Drilling on Orebody C-SE focused on improving the definition of the high-grade plunging mineralisation currently being mined on level 5 to below levels 8 where access development recently intersected this orebody. Intercepts include: (See figure 3 and table 1.)
    • 9.22 g/t Au over 15.29m (ETW 4.94m) and 10.36 g/t Au over 2.76m (ETW 2.55m).
  • Ongoing in-mine drilling remains focused on defining near surface and down plunge depth extensions to the structures hosting the A, B and C mineralization targeting additional mineral resource inventory and ounce per vertical meter profile.

Pilar Highlights

  • Drilling remains focused on defining extensions to the various structurally controlled, BIF hosted mineralization at shallow levels in the mine and down plunge beyond the current mineral resources and mineral reserves limits;
  • Recent drilling intercepted high-grade intervals with grade x thickness (GT) values > 25 in some 20 holes targeting the SW, BF, BF2, BA, LPA, and LFW structures, below are selected best intercepts: See figures 4 and 5, table 2 and appendix 2);
    • SW Orebody: 12.39 g/t Au over 8.40m (ETW 7.68m) and 7.05 g/t Au over 10.95m (ETW 9.03m);
    • BF2 Orebody: 29.07 g/t Au over 4.00m (ETW 3.5m);
    • BF Orebody: 6.88 g/t Au over 33.35m (ETW 4.12m);
    • BA Orebody: 7.42 g/t Au over 9.00m (ETW 6.94m);
    • Orebody LPA: 10.66 g/t Au over 6.00m (ETW 3.40m); and
    • Orebody LFW: 5.57 g/t Au over 8.50m (ETW 7.60m).
  • Ongoing in-mine drilling remains focused on defining near surface, lateral and down plunge depth extensions to the structures hosting the various mineralized zones targeting additional mineral resource inventory and ounce per vertical meter profile.

Vernon Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Mining commented, "The significant results released today from on-going in-mine drilling at our operations continue to support sustained MRMR growth beyond recently reported limits. Of particular interest are results from the high-grade, wide intersections from Pilar's shallow level SW Orebody. This Orebody is becoming a significant contributor to that mine&acute;s MRMR inventory and adds operational flexibility due to its shallow position and closeness to existing infrastructure in the mine. Similarly, at the Orebody C structure at Turmalina, increased high-grade intercepts and ounce per vertical meter at shallow depths continue to enhance sustainable operational flexibility. We are committed to investing in growth exploration at our core assets as results to date continue to support our belief that both Pilar and Turmalina are important long-life assets for Jaguar's future."

Jon Hill, Expert Advisor, Geology and Exploration, to the Jaguar Mining Management Committee commented: "These drilling results again highlight the long-term upside endowment potential both within and contiguous to our main operating assets. In-Mine Exploration continues to deliver very positive results which are not only important to Jaguar's future but will underpin plans to ramp up exploration over the coming months to test the next generation of growth exploration targets within our strategic tenement portfolio."

Figure 1

Figure 1 shows the relative location of diamond drill holes reported since the last MRMR report at Turmalina Mine (December 31, 2019) note focus on C-Central at shallow levels.

Figure 2

Figure 2 shows the location of diamond drill holes reported since the last MRMR report at Turmalina Mine over the Orebody C-Central Area (December 31, 2019). The four images show intersections separated by zone within the C-Structure.

Figure 3

Figure 3 shows the location of diamond drill holes reported since the last MRMR report at Turmalina Mine (December 31, 2019) over the Orebody C-SE Area

Figure 4

Figure 4 shows the relative location of diamond drill holes reported since the last MRMR report at Pilar Mine (April 30, 2020).

Figure 5

Figure 5 shows the location of diamond drill holes reported since the last MRMR report at Pilar Mine (April 30, 2020).

Table 1. Drill Results and Intercepts -Turmalina with Grade X Thickness (GT) > 25

Summary of Significant Intersections, Drilling Program
Jaguar Mining Inc. - Turmalina Mine

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Down Hole Interval (m)

Estimated True Width (m)

Gold Grade (g/t Au)

GT (ETW)

Date (mm/dd/yyyy)

Orebody

FTS1840

92.74

95.50

2.76

2.55

10.36

26.42

April 22, 2020

CSE

FTS1849

175.40

190.69

15.29

4.94

9.22

45.55

May 26, 2020

CSE

FTS1851

161.30

168.36

7.06

4.04

9.21

37.21

June 1, 2020

C - Central

FTS1855

45.75

54.50

8.75

6.18

6.08

37.57

June 24, 2020

C - Central

78.80

80.40

1.60

1.54

39.85

61.37

C - Central

FTS1856

82.85

87.10

4.25

4.12

10.55

43.47

June 29, 2020

C - Central

FTS1857

84.45

90.85

6.40

5.95

5.38

32.01

July 3, 2020

C - Central

FTS1858

33.75

44.40

10.65

8.72

5.53

48.22

July 3, 2020

C - Central

FTS1859

43.40

54.05

10.65

8.39

3.95

33.14

July 7, 2020

C - Central

61.85

66.80

4.95

3.50

7.82

27.37

C - Central

FTS1865

27.25

39.35

12.10

11.50

5.98

68.77

August 3, 2020

C - Central

FTS1866

48.65

51.75

3.10

3.01

14.48

43.58

August 3, 2020

C - Central

Table 2. Drill Results and Intercepts - Pilar with Grade x Thickness (GT) > 25

Summary of Significant Intersections, Drilling Program
Jaguar Mining Inc. - Pilar Mine

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Down Hole Interval (m)

Estimated True Width (m)

Gold Grade (g/t Au)

GT (ETW)

Date (mm/dd/yyyy)

Orebody

PPL661

174.00

178.00

4.00

3.50

29.07

101.75

5/4/2020

BFII

PPL579

206.48

218.40

11.92

4.26

7.39

31.48

5/15/2020

BF

PPL669

76.80

85.90

9.10

8.95

3.77

33.74

7/7/2020

SW

PPL665

35.55

40.65

5.10

3.00

11.26

33.78

5/15/2020

SW

FSB887

24.40

29.35

4.95

4.30

9.42

40.51

5/15/2020

LPA

PPL644

32.70

41.10

8.40

7.68

12.39

95.16

5/15/2020

SW

PPL664

231.00

237.00

6.00

3.40

10.66

36.24

5/15/2020

LPA

PPL687

56.90

65.00

8.10

6.20

5.69

35.28

5/22/2020

BFII Lente

208.00

216.50

8.50

7.60

5.57

42.33

LFW

PPL689

104.95

115.90

10.95

10.10

7.05

71.21

6/1/2020

SW

PPL629

13.20

19.00

5.80

5.44

7.42

40.36

6/1/2020

BA

PPL672A

47.00

49.35

2.35

2.10

12.51

26.27

6/12/2020

BFII

PPL581

46.00

55.00

9.00

6.94

4.74

32.90

6/22/2020

BA

PPL728

4.00

7.20

3.20

2.20

27.98

61.56

7/11/2020

SW

22.17

32.96

10.79

5.50

8.45

46.48

SW

PPL719

62.30

75.90

13.60

9.00

3.60

32.40

7/11/2020

SW

PPL703

37.10

70.45

33.35

9.03

6.88

62.13

7/11/2020

BF

PPL705

28.40

34.40

6.00

1.81

15.38

27.84

7/11/2020

BFII

PPL701

44.50

56.65

12.15

5.41

5.51

29.81

7/11/2020

BFII

PPL726

231.00

241.00

10.00

4.20

7.33

30.79

8/15/2020

LPA

Please see Table 3, Figure 3 and Appendix 2 for more details.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), (FAUSIMM) Senior Expert Advisor Geology and Exploration to the Jaguar Mining Management Committee, who is also an employee of Jaguar Mining Inc., and is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control

Jaguar continues to use a quality-control program that includes insertion of blanks and commercial standards in order to ensure best practice in sampling and analysis.

HQ, NQ, and BQ size drill core is sawn in half with a diamond saw. Samples are selected for analysis in standard intervals according to geological characteristics such as lithology and hydrothermal alteration. All diamond drill hole collars are accurately surveyed using a Total Station instrument and down-hole deviations are surveyed using non-magnetic equipment (SPT Stockholm Precision Tools with GyroMaster™ Solid State North Seeker).

Mean grades are calculated using a variable lower grade cut-off (generally 0.5 g/t Au). No upper gold grade cut has been applied to the data. However, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed during future resource work.

Half of the sawed sample is forwarded to the analytical laboratory for analysis while the remaining half of the core is stored in a secure location. The drill core samples are transported in securely sealed bags and sent for physical preparation to the independent ALS Brasil (subsidiary of ALS Global) laboratory located in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, Brazil. The analysis is conducted at ALS Global's respective facilities (fire assay are conducted by ALS Global in Lima, Peru, and multi-elementary analysis are conducted by ALS Global in Vancouver, Canada). ALS has accreditation in a global management system that meets all requirements of international standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015. All major ALS geochemistry analytical laboratories are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 for specific analytical procedures.

For a complete description of Jaguar's sample preparation, analytical methods and QA/QC procedures, please refer to the "Technical Report on the Roça Grande and Pilar Operations, Minas Gerais State, Brazil", a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Iron Quadrangle

The Iron Quadrangle has been an area of mineral exploration dating back to the 16th century. The discovery in 1699-1701 of gold contaminated with iron and platinum-group metals in the southeastern corner of the Iron Quadrangle gave rise to the name of the town Ouro Preto (Black Gold). The Iron Quadrangle contains world-class multi-million ounce gold deposits such as Morro Velho, Cuiabá, and São Bento. Jaguar holds the second largest gold land position in the Iron Quadrangle with just over 25,000 hectares.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes, and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims covering an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex, which combined produce approximately 95,000 ounces of gold annually. The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

For further information please contact:

Vernon Baker
President & Chief Executive Officer
Jaguar Mining Inc.
Vernon.baker@jaguarmining.com
416-847-1854

Hashim Ahmed
Chief Financial Officer
Jaguar Mining Inc.
hashim.ahmed@jaguarmining.com
416-847-1854

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking information set forth in this news release is qualified by the cautionary statements below and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators in Canada. Forward-looking information contained in forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "are expected", "is forecast", "is targeted," "approximately," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "continue," "estimate," "believe," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be considered to be or include forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the dates of technical reports, as applicable. This news release contains forward-looking information regarding potential and, among other things, expected future mineral resources, potential mineral production opportunities, geological and mineral exploration statistics, ore grades, current and expected future assay results, and definition/delineation/exploration drilling at the Pilar Gold Mine and the Turmalina Gold Mine in Brazil, as well as forward-looking information regarding costs of production, capital expenditures, costs and timing of the development of projects and new deposits, success of exploration, development and mining activities, capital requirements, project studies, mine life extensions, and continuous improvement initiatives. The Company has made numerous assumptions with respect to forward-looking information contained herein, including, among other things, assumptions about the estimated timeline and for the development of the drill program at the Pilar Gold Mine (and its expanded exploration footprint) and the Turmalina Gold Mine; its mineral properties; the supply and demand for, and the level and volatility of the price of, gold; the accuracy of reserve and resource estimates and the assumptions on which the reserve and resource estimates are based; the receipt of necessary permits; market competition; ongoing relations with employees and impacted communities; and political and legal developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations including, without limitation, the impact of any potential power rationing, tailings facility regulation, exploration and mine operating licenses and permits being obtained and renewed and/or there being adverse amendments to mining or other laws in Brazil and any changes to general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking information involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including among others: the risk of Jaguar not meeting its plans regarding its operations and financial performance; uncertainties with respect to the price of gold, labor disruptions, mechanical failures, increase in costs, environmental compliance and change in environmental legislation and regulation, weather delays and increased costs or production delays due to natural disasters, power disruptions, procurement and delivery of parts and supplies to the operations; uncertainties inherent to capital markets in general (including the sometimes volatile valuation of securities and an uncertain ability to raise new capital) and other risks inherent to the gold exploration, development and production industry, which, if incorrect, may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described herein. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of gold exploration, development, mining and production, including without limitation environmental hazards, tailings dam failures, industrial accidents and workplace safety problems, unusual or unexpected geological formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding, chemical spills, and gold bullion thefts and losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or the inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks). Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Appendix 1

Drill hole location data for Turmalina holes reported in this Press-Release

Hole ID

Easting

(m)

Northing (m)

Elevation (m)

Total Depth (m)

Collar Dip (°)

Collar Azimuth (°)

Orebody

Drilling Company

FTS1822

7817175.83

513301.72

65.53

250.45

10.14

209.38

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1823

7817176.30

513300.92

65.49

240.55

9.73

225.87

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1824

7817175.29

513303.25

65.40

290.20

9.99

176.79

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1825

7817175.94

513301.68

65.68

280.25

16.04

208.47

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1826

7817176.21

513301.31

65.76

270.00

17.45

218.99

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1827

7817176.33

513301.15

66.26

326.45

25.64

222.99

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1828

7817175.95

513301.73

65.80

320.00

18.81

209.00

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1829

7817175.77

513301.94

64.85

210.15

-0.98

201.87

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1833

7817156.04

513168.67

69.39

170.65

3.46

272.00

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1834

7817155.48

513168.92

69.65

130.45

4.99

260.13

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1835

7817154.71

513169.05

69.44

100.00

3.71

241.08

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1836

7817153.23

513171.35

69.42

131.30

3.75

186.98

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1837

7817155.85

513168.92

69.92

178.60

10.00

268.16

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1838

7817155.38

513169.03

70.01

144.60

12.95

256.91

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1839

7817154.79

513169.26

69.93

133.65

12.21

242.90

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1840

7817154.04

513169.74

70.19

130.85

17.96

225.99

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1841

7817153.11

513170.68

70.16

132.40

15.34

198.99

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1842

7817155.71

513169.07

70.14

200.00

18.23

264.00

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1843

7817155.23

513169.19

70.42

170.55

23.04

253.00

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1844

7817154.37

513169.69

70.47

149.65

24.00

231.99

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1845

7817153.62

513170.21

70.76

143.85

27.59

211.99

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1846

7817153.20

513171.19

70.59

157.20

24.78

190.00

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1847

7817154.83

513169.54

70.76

173.10

30.10

242.00

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1848

7817155.46

513169.25

70.67

219.90

28.20

258.00

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1849

7817155.00

513169.51

70.83

242.70

31.43

245.00

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1850

7817155.18

513169.40

70.73

200.85

28.13

250.00

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1851

7817185.71

512902.61

288.83

190.10

22.99

243.08

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1852

512902.04

7817186.12

288.86

220.20

20.73

253.99

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1853

7817185.20

512903.12

288.91

180.60

24.65

225.99

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1854

7817185.11

512903.08

288.07

136.20

9.82

224.91

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1855

7817185.67

512902.74

288.02

149.70

9.21

240.00

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1856

7817186.02

512902.07

288.02

185.65

7.88

251.94

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1857

7817186.49

512901.71

287.98

187.20

5.99

261.99

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1858

7817185.97

512902.26

287.04

125.80

-15.49

250.18

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1859

7817186.65

512901.73

287.07

146.75

-11.88

265.01

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1860

7817187.01

512901.72

287.19

181.45

-9.12

271.00

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1861

7817185.05

512902.95

287.06

106.45

-15.98

225.99

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1862

7817184.80

512904.70

287.25

113.65

-13.91

184.99

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1863

7817184.41

512903.95

287.05

103.35

-16.07

202.00

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1864

7817187.48

512901.23

287.18

211.30

-7.48

277.99

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1865

7817186.05

512902.44

286.32

105.95

-37.70

251.12

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1866

7817185.11

512903.31

286.35

98.30

-41.99

221.53

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1867

7817184.37

512904.47

286.40

113.80

-39.04

189.99

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1868

7817186.95

512901.94

286.46

143.50

-28.85

270.00

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1869

7817187.45

512901.47

286.48

181.30

-23.14

277.99

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1961

7817183.84

512905.57

286.32

131.25

-30.00

167.99

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1962

7817187.96

512900.79

286.44

214.80

-18.16

284.00

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1963

7817188.27

512903.51

286.63

281.70

-46.46

313.00

Orebody C

MAJOR

FTS1964

7817184.65

512903.78

289.00

194.60

25.36

207.99

Orebody C

MAJOR

Appendix 2

Drill hole location data for Pilar holes reported in this Press-Release.

Hole ID

Easting

(m)

Northing (m)

Elevation (m)

Total Depth (m)

Collar Azimuth (°)

Collar Dip (°)

Orebody

Drilling Company

FSB816

662740.63

7788567.07

26.85

60.40

270.40

-0.13

BFII

Jaguar Mining

FSB817A

662737.12

7788543.83

26.18

69.85

270.43

0.49

BFIII

Jaguar Mining

FSB819

662729.72

7788514.94

25.71

35.25

109.88

-0.45

BFII

Jaguar Mining

FSB822

662707.93

7788478.17

24.82

20.00

90.66

0.62

TOR

Jaguar Mining

FSB831A

662808.10

7788434.08

27.38

70.75

99.81

0.92

L7S

Jaguar Mining

FSB837

662716.88

7788498.78

25.23

60.20

109.70

-0.98

BFII

Jaguar Mining

FSB838

662750.66

7788595.97

27.54

50.25

54.74

-0.59

BFII

Jaguar Mining

FSB842

662746.34

7788594.14

27.60

50.20

270.10

-0.04

BFII

Jaguar Mining

FSB843

662740.57

7788567.01

26.44

70.15

270.10

-15.78

BFII

Jaguar Mining

FSB858

662782.69

7788438.84

27.14

45.25

190.00

19.47

BF

Jaguar Mining

FSB865

662720.88

7788804.97

265.57

45.75

100.30

13.64

BF

Jaguar Mining

FSB866

662718.53

7788788.10

265.68

47.10

99.62

14.15

BF

Jaguar Mining

FSB867

662714.38

7788775.63

266.31

50.20

100.40

14.37

BF

Jaguar Mining

FSB879

662741.14

7788833.85

263.48

36.65

276.27

25.20

BFII

Jaguar Mining

FSB880

662741.55

7788820.85

263.28

40.10

276.50

18.11

BFII

Jaguar Mining

FSB882

662740.17

7788855.82

263.18

12.45

320.09

28.67

BF

Jaguar Mining

FSB883

662843.44

7788504.74

263.65

32.20

151.00

-1.76

TOR

Jaguar Mining

FSB884A

662844.80

7788506.31

263.65

25.90

88.26

-0.35

TOR

Jaguar Mining

FSB885

662844.72

7788507.98

263.72

28.95

46.78

0.42

TOR

Jaguar Mining

FSB886

662787.16

7788463.61

27.69

35.05

193.72

24.53

L7S

Jaguar Mining

FSB887

662787.58

7788463.86

26.08

38.00

183.49

-17.99

L7S

Jaguar Mining

FSB888

662713.07

7788500.66

25.16

50.10

291.66

0.03

BFIII

Jaguar Mining

FSB891

662775.85

7788461.92

47.52

21.45

71.08

-0.69

L7S

Jaguar Mining

FSB892

662780.05

7788452.10

48.36

30.80

281.47

14.07

BF

Jaguar Mining

FSB893

662780.13

7788445.09

47.72

14.55

240.49

-2.02

BF

Jaguar Mining

FSB894

662788.53

7788463.83

26.15

50.00

154.43

-16.11

L7S

Jaguar Mining

FSB895

662839.09

7788510.69

263.64

10.40

302.68

-0.97

TOR

Jaguar Mining

FSB902

662720.85

7788523.91

45.80

30.85

93.87

-0.86

BFII

Jaguar Mining

FSB903

662716.59

7788522.89

45.75

41.30

93.87

-0.86

BFIII

Jaguar Mining

FSB906

662802.22

7788436.09

48.39

29.35

54.21

-0.72

L7S

Jaguar Mining

FSB909

662698.05

7788734.41

266.82

87.70

99.25

9.90

BFII

Jaguar Mining

FSB911

662708.99

7788753.90

267.11

65.40

97.10

9.46

SW

Jaguar Mining

FSB912

662799.14

7788432.65

49.37

26.00

188.97

26.69

BFIII

Jaguar Mining

FSB914

662817.95

7788409.74

50.04

27.55

230.87

26.85

BFIII

Jaguar Mining

FSB915

662818.93

7788424.77

48.59

20.20

59.59

1.32

L7S

Jaguar Mining

PPL416

662849.39

7788544.42

286.22

116.20

254.90

-36.46

BA

Jaguar Mining

PPL562

662602.35

7788349.27

32.53

230.50

70.22

-36.44

BF

Jaguar Mining

PPL564

662602.62

7788349.11

33.25

251.90

76.51

0.39

BF

Jaguar Mining

PPL565

662602.69

7788349.49

33.56

257.80

73.69

5.68

BF

Jaguar Mining

PPL566

662602.67

7788350.08

33.29

250.80

81.17

-1.64

BF

MAJOR

PPL568

662601.81

7788350.08

33.08

266.50

76.58

-14.39

BF

MAJOR

PPL579

662602.37

7788349.19

32.37

339.95

103.22

-36.04

BF

MAJOR

PPL580

662768.13

7788471.74

105.65

201.45

74.67

19.92

TOR

MAJOR

PPL581

662767.80

7788471.71

106.88

200.50

73.08

36.43

TOR

MAJOR

PPL585

662767.14

7788469.85

106.52

200.50

118.58

35.68

TOR

MAJOR

PPL587

662767.01

7788469.33

105.32

199.20

130.43

16.09

TOR

MAJOR

PPL591

662767.27

7788469.56

104.07

216.45

124.65

-11.41

TOR

MAJOR

PPL592

662767.81

7788471.41

103.42

250.10

79.51

-31.76

TOR

MAJOR

PPL597

662767.05

7788469.04

104.20

276.90

134.31

-9.66

TOR

MAJOR

PPL599

662602.70

7788350.03

33.47

251.60

83.91

2.84

BF

MAJOR

PPL629

662754.26

7788542.90

264.09

120.20

94.91

11.47

TOR

Jaguar Mining

PPL640

662639.47

7788788.67

218.80

123.05

349.55

-17.02

SW

Jaguar Mining

PPL641

662638.50

7788788.27

219.40

130.40

322.78

5.18

SW

Jaguar Mining

PPL642

662638.63

7788788.10

218.68

74.95

322.67

-21.40

SW

Jaguar Mining

PPL643

662637.77

7788787.59

219.42

62.90

299.45

3.77

SW

Jaguar Mining

PPL644

662637.78

7788787.26

218.67

80.70

292.97

-17.82

SW

Jaguar Mining

PPL648

662686.36

7788560.64

-0.46

56.60

123.32

10.22

BFII

Jaguar Mining

PPL653

662685.93

7788560.38

-1.41

65.85

134.16

-18.40

BFII

Jaguar Mining

PPL654

662602.69

7788349.63

33.01

251.40

90.44

-10.19

BF

MAJOR

PPL655

662602.38

7788349.39

32.74

263.70

98.60

-20.88

BF

MAJOR

PPL661

662602.45

7788348.75

33.04

262.05

83.10

-10.99

BF

Jaguar Mining

PPL662

662602.68

7788349.86

32.84

315.70

84.95

-17.15

BF

MAJOR

PPL664

662602.46

7788348.96

33.12

257.95

77.07

-12.94

BF

Jaguar Mining

PPL665

662636.96

7788786.51

219.50

100.15

272.69

4.62

SW

Jaguar Mining

PPL666

662637.13

7788787.00

219.55

89.30

282.75

5.25

SW

Jaguar Mining

PPL667

662637.15

7788786.57

218.76

95.35

274.41

-16.83

SW

Jaguar Mining

PPL668

662637.11

7788785.50

218.48

128.05

257.97

-15.86

SW

Jaguar Mining

PPL669

662637.45

7788785.46

219.20

180.75

255.96

-0.52

SW

Jaguar Mining

PPL670

662637.79

7788785.08

219.34

188.35

246.08

1.93

SW

Jaguar Mining

PPL672A

662685.50

7788560.38

-0.63

50.80

143.18

10.83

BFII

Jaguar Mining

PPL673

662685.77

7788560.40

-1.13

57.35

136.07

-8.14

BFII

Jaguar Mining

PPL680

662602.71

7788350.01

33.77

277.75

83.34

10.87

BF

MAJOR

PPL684

662752.60

7788440.70

-10.90

119.90

182.54

-12.97

BFII

Jaguar Mining

PPL686

662752.95

7788440.66

-11.29

125.70

180.37

-24.25

BFII

Jaguar Mining

PPL687

662752.67

7788440.74

-11.25

250.40

180.34

-25.23

BFII

Jaguar Mining

PPL689

662637.76

7788785.31

219.36

182.10

251.16

2.75

SW

Jaguar Mining

PPL690

662637.83

7788787.00

218.09

80.40

288.06

-43.35

SW

Jaguar Mining

PPL691

662640.10

7788788.65

217.89

80.30

2.01

-45.78

SW

Jaguar Mining

PPL693

662602.65

7788349.77

32.87

253.55

89.59

-16.94

BF

MAJOR

PPL694

662602.34

7788348.94

32.22

320.50

109.93

-38.54

BF

MAJOR

PPL701

662753.78

7788440.57

-11.44

94.00

161.09

-26.74

BFII

Jaguar Mining

PPL702

662602.53

7788349.37

32.76

331.20

98.83

-18.20

BF

MAJOR

PPL703

662754.41

7788440.54

-11.15

141.85

131.47

-13.31

BFII

Jaguar Mining

PPL704

662751.56

7788440.79

-10.30

78.65

210.47

9.80

BFII

Jaguar Mining

PPL705

662752.85

7788440.69

-10.09

77.25

151.79

14.88

BFII

Jaguar Mining

PPL707

662753.16

7788440.59

-11.41

98.45

168.79

-27.13

BFII

Jaguar Mining

PPL719

662638.21

7788784.59

218.11

116.95

238.92

-47.12

SW

Jaguar Mining

PPL724

662637.80

7788787.71

219.73

100.85

314.43

9.93

SW

Jaguar Mining

PPL725

662602.77

7788350.27

33.44

252.60

78.69

4.38

BF

MAJOR

PPL726

662602.58

7788349.66

32.68

330.95

91.79

-20.99

BF

MAJOR

PPL727

662637.35

7788786.89

221.03

182.20

293.64

31.89

SW

Jaguar Mining

PPL728

662637.75

7788787.33

221.16

161.10

306.79

34.94

SW

Jaguar Mining

PPL729

662637.43

7788785.66

221.57

221.00

267.70

38.67

SW

Jaguar Mining

PPL731

662753.52

7788440.60

-11.11

164.30

139.00

-12.77

BF

Jaguar Mining

PPL750

662683.86

7788280.09

-51.79

221.65

55.62

-3.18

BF

MAJOR

PPL767

662838.20

7788507.69

262.60

101.70

270.08

-34.78

BA

Jaguar Mining

PPL769

662838.16

7788507.18

262.01

122.50

262.97

-56.99

BA

Jaguar Mining

PPL772

662838.51

7788508.27

262.13

132.80

301.26

-60.91

BA

Jaguar Mining

PPL800

662683.98

7788280.20

-51.61

239.45

54.79

5.66

BFIII

MAJOR

Appendix 3

Turmalina Drill Intercepts 2020

Summary of Significant Intersections, Drilling Program
Jaguar Mining Inc. - Turmalina Mine

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

DownHole Interval (m)

Estimated True Width (m)

Gold Grade (g/t Au)

GT (ETW)

Date (mm/dd/yyyy)

Orebody

FTS1822

205.80

207.60

1.80

1.70

13.46

22.88

January 7, 2020

CSE

FTS1823

190.80

191.90

1.10

1.00

1.88

1.88

January 7, 2020

CSE

FTS1824

No impact

January 23, 2020

CSE

FTS1825

No impact

February 14, 2020

CSE

FTS1826

232.90

233.90

2.00

1.90

3.57

6.78

February 18, 2020

CSE

FTS1827

264.80

269.00

4.20

3.95

2.83

11.18

March 18, 2020

CSE

294.00

295.00

1.00

0.90

5.29

4.76

CSE

FTS1828

199.38

200.48

1.10

1.00

6.77

6.77

March 18, 2020

CSE

FTS1829

113.12

114.15

1.03

1.00

2.50

2.50

May 12, 2020

CSE

FTS1833

73.75

75.59

1.84

1.75

7.01

12.27

April 6, 2020

CSE

95.35

97.45

2.10

2.00

1.29

2.58

CSE

124.09

130.87

6.78

6.68

2.49

16.63

CSE

FTS1834

98.33

100.06

1.73

1.68

6.28

10.55

April 6, 2020

CSE

FTS1835

76.10

78.99

2.89

2.75

4.04

11.11

April 8, 2020

CSE

FTS1836

88.20

89.25

1.05

0.98

3.22

3.16

April 20, 2020

CSE

FTS1837

81.40

83.15

1.75

1.20

20.72

24.86

April 28, 2020

CSE

136.00

140.90

4.90

4.80

1.95

9.36

CSE

FTS1838

113.62

116.45

2.83

2.63

2.08

5.47

March 25, 2020

CSE

FTS1839

89.45

93.00

3.55

3.39

5.32

18.03

March 30, 2020

CSE

FTS1840

92.74

95.50

2.76

2.55

10.36

26.42

April 22, 2020

CSE

FTS1841

94.18

95.13

0.95

0.85

1.09

0.93

May 6, 2020

CSE

FTS1842

88.65

89.75

1.10

0.85

9.40

7.99

May 5, 2020

CSE

FTS1843

141.60

143.55

1.95

1.85

4.54

8.40

May 7, 2020

CSE

FTS1844

103.00

104.20

1.20

1.05

1.25

1.31

May 6, 2020

CSE

FTS1845

49.40

50.40

1.00

0.90

1.11

1.00

May 6, 2020

CSE

117.66

118.56

0.90

0.75

1.58

1.19

CSE

FTS1846

86.66

88.89

2.23

2.10

1.77

3.72

May 6, 2020

CSE

127.62

131.65

4.03

3.85

1.46

5.62

CSE

FTS1847

154.91

158.73

3.82

2.10

10.77

22.62

May 19, 2020

CSE

FTS1848

182.85

184.74

1.89

1.81

3.18

5.76

May 18, 2020

CSE

204.00

206.91

2.91

1.30

10.99

14.29

CSE

FTS1849

175.40

190.69

15.29

4.94

9.22

45.55

May 26, 2020

CSE

FTS1850

122.80

125.80

3.00

1.26

7.99

10.07

May 27, 2020

CSE

161.25

166.30

5.05

2.34

6.07

14.20

CSE

FTS1851

72.79

92.85

20.06

11.50

1.39

15.99

June 1, 2020

C - Central

113.88

116.90

3.02

1.73

2.62

4.53

C - Central

161.30

168.36

7.06

4.04

9.21

37.21

C - Central

FTS1852

88.65

89.75

1.10

0.85

9.40

7.99

June 8, 2020

C - Central

FTS1853

141.35

146.45

5.10

3.66

3.29

12.04

June 17, 2020

C - Central

FTS1854

96.70

97.70

1.00

0.89

4.64

4.13

June 24, 2020

C - Central

FTS1855

45.75

54.50

8.75

6.18

6.08

37.57

June 24, 2020

C - Central

78.80

80.40

1.60

1.54

39.85

61.37

C - Central

110.80

114.95

4.15

3.97

4.75

18.86

C - Central

118.08

121.30

3.22

3.10

1.75

5.43

C - Central

FTS1856

82.85

87.10

4.25

4.12

10.55

43.47

June 29, 2020

C - Central

139.70

141.70

2.00

1.85

2.01

3.72

C - Central

FTS1857

65.40

69.75

4.35

4.15

3.27

13.57

July 3, 2020

C - Central

84.45

90.85

6.40

5.95

5.38

32.01

C - Central

FTS1858

33.75

44.40

10.65

8.72

5.53

48.22

July 3, 2020

C - Central

77.20

86.85

9.65

6.82

3.07

20.94

C - Central

93.05

96.50

3.45

1.72

4.10

7.05

C - Central

FTS1859

43.40

54.05

10.65

8.39

3.95

33.14

July 7, 2020

C - Central

61.85

66.80

4.95

3.50

7.82

27.37

C - Central

118.15

123.90

5.75

4.40

5.60

24.64

C - Central

FTS1860

43.00

46.75

3.75

2.41

1.84

4.43

July 7, 2020

C - Central

147.55

151.00

3.45

2.63

2.20

5.79

C - Central

FTS1861

55.00

57.25

2.25

1.84

3.16

5.81

July 14, 2020

C - Central

80.70

83.45

2.75

1.76

2.74

4.82

C - Central

FTS1862

85.10

87.10

2.00

2.00

1.30

2.60

July 16, 2020

C - Central

FTS1863

58.85

62.75

3.90

3.38

2.02

6.83

July 16, 2020

C - Central

FTS1864

46.55

55.40

8.85

4.92

2.83

13.92

July 22, 2020

C - Central

192.05

197.45

5.40

2.74

4.69

12.85

C - Central

FTS1865

27.25

39.35

12.10

11.50

5.98

68.77

August 3, 2020

C - Central

45.60

47.55

1.95

1.94

4.84

9.39

C - Central

71.90

79.95

8.05

7.97

2.61

20.80

C - Central

85.30

87.70

2.40

2.39

3.86

9.23

C - Central

FTS1866

48.65

51.75

3.10

3.01

14.48

43.58

August 3, 2020

C - Central

FTS1867

56.20

58.20

2.00

2.00

6.31

12.62

August 3, 2020

C - Central

76.80

80.60

3.80

3.80

1.08

4.10

C - Central

FTS1868

39.20

45.80

6.60

6.60

2.46

16.24

August 5, 2020

C - Central

112.70

113.75

1.05

1.05

3.23

3.39

C - Central

FTS1869

38.45

41.75

3.30

3.30

1.78

5.87

August 5, 2020

C - Central

FTS1961

60.05

60.95

0.90

0.90

3.97

3.57

August 5, 2020

C - Central

FTS1962

48.60

52.85

4.25

3.25

2.90

9.43

August 15, 2020

C - Central

FTS1963

54.70

59.70

5.00

4.69

2.23

10.46

August 31, 2020

C - Central

75.90

79.10

3.20

2.01

2.50

5.03

C - Central

FTS1964

109.85

110.75

0.90

0.68

3.09

2.10

August 31, 2020

C - Central

Appendix 4

Pilar Drill Intercepts 2020

Summary of Significant Intersections, Drilling Program
Jaguar Mining Inc. - Pilar Mine

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

DownHole Interval (m)

Estimated True Width (m)

Gold Grade (g/t Au)

GT (ETW)

Date (mm/dd/yyyy)

Orebody

PPL662

190.90

195.00

4.10

3.50

4.82

16.87

5/4/2020

BFII

218.00

227.00

9.00

7.30

1.46

10.66

BF

232.00

243.00

11.00

9.00

2.68

24.12

BF

278.00

280.00

2.00

1.70

5.65

9.61

LPA

PPL568

180.90

182.80

1.90

1.85

1.75

3.24

5/4/2020

BF

183.53

186.50

2.97

2.00

1.69

3.38

BF

188.50

195.20

6.70

2.75

2.19

6.02

BF

210.00

217.66

7.66

2.35

2.26

5.31

BF

230.00

234.50

4.50

3.50

1.80

6.30

LPA

PPL661

169.00

172.58

3.58

3.30

4.75

15.68

5/4/2020

BFII

174.00

178.00

4.00

3.50

29.07

101.75

BFII

194.00

199.83

5.83

2.30

2.22

5.11

BF

231.90

234.00

2.10

1.90

9.28

17.63

BF

FSB858

11.30

12.40

1.10

0.90

9.63

8.67

5/4/2020

BF

14.90

16.40

1.50

1.25

4.81

6.01

BF

18.55

20.15

1.60

1.30

12.46

16.20

BF

25.70

28.20

2.50

2.00

4.90

9.80

BF

PPL640

7.40

13.10

5.70

3.20

3.80

12.16

5/4/2020

LFW

14.85

16.35

1.50

0.86

11.39

9.80

LFW

FSB842

5.80

8.20

2.40

2.30

1.41

3.24

5/15/2020

BFII

40.70

43.10

2.40

2.00

2.44

4.88

LFW

PPL654

No impacts

5/15/2020

-

FSB886

17.50

22.00

4.50

3.45

5.40

18.63

5/15/2020

LPA

33.50

35.05

1.55

1.20

4.77

5.72

BF

PPL579

185.00

196.92

11.92

5.34

2.77

14.79

5/15/2020

BFIII

206.48

218.40

11.92

4.26

7.39

31.48

BF

227.00

232.10

5.10

4.60

2.47

11.36

BF

PPL566

227.85

229.85

2.00

1.90

2.16

4.10

5/15/2020

LPA

PPL669

72.80

74.80

2.00

1.85

9.91

18.33

5/15/2020

SW

76.80

85.90

9.10

8.95

3.77

33.74

7/7/2020

SW

PPL665

35.55

40.65

5.10

3.00

11.26

33.78

5/15/2020

SW

52.40

58.40

6.00

2.83

4.35

12.31

SW

62.25

65.25

3.00

1.40

6.00

8.40

SW

FSB887

24.40

29.35

4.95

4.30

9.42

40.51

5/15/2020

LPA

FSB894

31.70

36.70

5.00

3.30

6.02

19.87

5/15/2020

LPA

PPL644

32.70

41.10

8.40

7.68

12.39

95.16

5/15/2020

SW

15.70

18.70

3.00

3.00

0.95

2.85

LFW

PPL670

175.40

179.55

4.15

2.48

1.62

4.02

5/15/2020

-

PPL585

No impacts

5/15/2020

-

PPL690

35.40

42.40

7.00

5.35

2.41

12.89

5/15/2020

SW

PPL562

52.00

56.00

4.00

3.40

1.65

5.61

5/15/2020

-

128.00

130.00

2.00

1.65

5.43

8.96

BFII

FSB831A

40.85

48.95

8.10

3.95

1.00

3.95

5/15/2020

BA

PPL664

183.40

193.00

9.60

4.18

2.90

12.12

5/15/2020

LFW

204.00

227.00

23.00

8.55

2.08

17.78

BF

231.00

237.00

6.00

3.40

10.66

36.24

LPA

PPL587

6.80

11.70

4.90

1.70

1.83

3.11

5/15/2020

BF

90.00

91.00

1.00

0.90

1.00

0.90

TORRE

PPL592

1.50

7.50

6.00

5.00

1.81

9.05

5/15/2020

BF

FSB838

21.15

22.65

1.50

1.30

8.76

11.39

5/22/2020

BFII

PPL655

No impacts

5/22/2020

-

PPL565

No impacts

5/22/2020

-

PPL564

217.00

220.33

3.33

2.70

4.75

12.83

5/22/2020

-

PPL687

39.00

42.10

3.10

2.40

2.94

7.06

5/22/2020

BFII

47.50

49.00

1.50

1.15

2.84

3.27

BFII

56.90

65.00

8.10

6.20

5.69

35.28

BFII Lente

66.00

68.75

2.75

2.15

5.97

12.84

BFII

187.00

192.00

5.00

4.30

1.60

6.88

LFW

208.00

216.50

8.50

7.60

5.57

42.33

LFW

PPL653

No impacts

5/22/2020

-

PPL580

0.00

3.00

3.00

2.80

6.78

18.98

5/22/2020

BF

20.00

24.40

4.40

4.00

3.73

14.92

BF

29.34

34.00

4.66

4.30

3.65

15.70

-

FSB816

11.25

14.25

3.00

2.50

1.02

2.55

5/22/2020

-

31.75

38.25

6.50

5.50

1.17

6.44

BFIII

PPL689

104.95

115.90

10.95

10.10

7.05

71.21

6/1/2020

SW

PPL629

13.20

19.00

5.80

5.44

7.42

40.36

6/1/2020

BA

43.20

45.20

2.00

1.85

1.98

3.66

TORRE

55.70

61.70

6.00

5.50

2.39

13.15

TORRE

61.70

64.20

2.50

2.20

2.67

5.87

TORRE

PPL666

22.25

28.70

6.45

2.00

2.23

4.46

6/1/2020

SW

52.85

55.85

3.00

1.40

3.86

5.40

SW

PPL641

2.00

7.00

5.00

2.34

3.05

7.14

6/1/2020

LFW

9.82

13.00

3.18

1.10

5.56

6.12

LFW

61.00

65.38

4.38

1.47

1.94

2.85

SW

FSB819

No impacts

6/12/2020

-

FSB817A

45.75

47.75

2.00

1.50

2.15

3.23

6/12/2020

BFIII

FSB843

10.60

12.60

2.00

1.90

4.06

7.71

6/12/2020

BFII

23.55

26.60

3.05

2.90

2.09

6.06

BFIII

PPL643

13.00

19.00

6.00

2.36

1.21

2.86

6/12/2020

LFW

23.00

24.88

1.88

1.00

2.14

2.14

LFW

PPL694

210.45

226.00

15.55

6.20

1.57

9.73

6/12/2020

LFW

229.00

241.80

12.80

5.09

4.51

22.96

LFW

253.10

272.10

19.00

6.14

3.62

22.23

BF

FSB888

No impacts

6/12/2020

-

FSB837

0.00

2.15

2.15

2.10

4.71

9.89

6/12/2020

BFII

6.00

9.00

3.00

1.42

1.31

1.86

BFII

33.00

35.05

2.05

1.32

4.53

5.98

BFII

PPL672A

47.00

49.35

2.35

2.10

12.51

26.27

6/12/2020

BFII

PPL667

25.10

29.80

4.70

4.30

2.01

8.64

6/22/2020

LFW

42.70

45.70

3.00

2.75

2.90

7.98

LFW

49.70

51.70

2.00

1.85

4.45

8.23

SW

PPL581

0.00

12.00

12.00

9.55

1.23

11.75

6/22/2020

BF

18.00

22.00

4.00

3.18

3.35

10.65

BF

46.00

55.00

9.00

6.94

4.74

32.90

BA

PPL642

2.95

11.50

8.55

3.50

2.71

9.49

6/22/2020

LFW

PPL668

55.60

61.25

5.65

4.97

3.99

19.83

6/22/2020

SW

PPL673

No impacts

6/22/2020

-

PPL691

2.80

19.05

16.25

9.22

2.65

24.43

6/22/2020

LFW

FSB882

No impacts

6/22/2020

-

PPL648

52.00

54.00

2.00

1.30

3.22

4.19

6/22/2020

SW

PPL591

9.00

12.50

3.50

2.80

3.18

8.90

6/22/2020

BF

24.00

33.25

9.25

2.60

1.83

4.76

BF

95.00

99.24

4.24

1.60

1.57

2.51

6/26/2020

BA

112.50

116.50

4.00

1.63

2.72

4.43

6/1/2020

BA

148.00

153.00

5.00

2.38

1.42

3.38

TORRE

PPL597

169.80

172.80

3.00

2.50

2.21

5.53

6/26/2020

BA

PPL599

No impacts

6/26/2020

-

FSB883

No impacts

6/26/2020

-

FSB884A

0.00

10.55

10.55

4.17

5.10

21.27

6/26/2020

TORRE

FSB895

No impacts

6/26/2020

-

FSB885

No impacts

6/26/2020

-

FSB866

21.00

25.00

4.00

3.50

3.55

12.43

7/1/2020

LFW/BF

FSB867

9.00

18.00

9.00

7.90

1.09

8.61

7/1/2020

BF

FSB822

0.00

12.20

12.20

5.70

2.76

15.73

7/1/2020

BFII

FSB865

20.55

23.00

2.45

2.10

4.73

9.93

7/1/2020

BF

PPL724

9.80

19.40

9.60

4.48

1.59

7.12

7/1/2020

LFW

31.90

35.95

4.05

2.79

6.34

17.69

SW

PPL725

No impacts

7/1/2020

-

PPL728

4.00

7.20

3.20

2.20

27.98

61.56

7/11/2020

SW

10.00

13.00

3.00

2.10

1.92

4.03

SW

22.17

32.96

10.79

5.50

8.45

46.48

SW

59.00

62.00

3.00

7.78

1.71

13.30

SW

105.00

110.00

5.00

4.00

2.57

10.28

SW

PPL719

53.35

60.60

7.25

5.04

1.61

8.11

7/11/2020

SW

62.30

75.90

13.60

9.00

3.60

32.40

SW

PPL703

37.10

70.45

33.35

9.03

6.88

62.13

7/11/2020

BF

PPL705

21.80

24.75

2.95

0.87

2.07

1.80

7/11/2020

BFII

28.40

34.40

6.00

1.81

15.38

27.84

BFII

49.25

66.05

16.80

5.80

2.78

16.12

LFW

PPL680

No impacts

7/11/2020

-

PPL701

44.50

56.65

12.15

5.41

5.51

29.81

7/11/2020

BFII

69.00

73.95

4.95

2.30

3.22

7.41

LFW

PPL686

52.50

55.50

3.00

2.86

2.36

6.75

7/11/2020

BFII

61.00

65.70

4.70

1.65

5.49

9.06

7/11/2020

BFII

86.10

90.00

3.90

3.25

3.32

10.79

7/18/2020

LFW

FSB911

13.00

15.00

2.00

1.90

1.96

3.72

7/18/2020

BF

PPL416

No impacts

7/18/2020

-

FSB909

16.00

29.49

13.49

4.32

2.62

11.32

7/18/2020

BF

FSB879

22.00

28.50

6.50

3.30

4.05

13.37

7/18/2020

BFII

PPL707

33.20

35.95

2.75

1.97

5.34

10.52

7/24/2020

BFII

46.70

49.40

2.70

2.00

1.90

3.80

BFII

67.60

70.15

2.55

1.88

5.63

10.58

LFW

PPL767

14.15

16.20

2.05

1.67

4.08

6.81

7/24/2020

TORRE

53.60

56.70

3.10

2.56

4.20

10.75

BA

FSB880

No impacts

7/24/2020

-

PPL704

33.00

39.91

6.91

1.60

3.66

5.86

7/24/2020

BFII

48.00

51.75

3.75

2.10

7.56

15.88

BFII

PPL693

171.62

181.85

10.23

4.20

4.58

19.24

8/10/2020

LFW

186.75

191.60

4.85

2.80

2.29

6.41

LFW

217.70

242.50

24.80

6.50

3.72

24.18

BF/LPA

PPL727

32.00

41.00

9.00

4.14

3.58

14.82

8/10/2020

SW

43.00

49.83

6.83

2.94

1.35

3.97

SW

69.00

73.00

4.00

3.57

2.24

8.00

SW

PPL772

8.30

12.35

4.05

1.80

3.06

5.51

8/10/2020

TORRE

106.45

110.50

4.05

2.33

1.14

2.66

BA

FSB902

No impacts

8/10/2020

-

PPL731

33.00

39.00

6.00

1.67

3.75

6.26

8/10/2020

BFII

40.10

53.00

12.90

3.57

4.15

14.82

BF

56.00

58.00

2.00

1.15

8.08

9.29

LPA

61.00

71.00

10.00

2.83

4.98

14.09

LPA

FSB903

0.00

9.40

9.40

3.58

3.84

13.75

8/10/2020

BFII

FSB906

No impacts

8/10/2020

-

PPL726

184.65

189.65

5.00

2.50

5.74

14.35

8/15/2020

LFW

197.50

202.90

5.40

2.50

4.80

12.00

BF

209.50

212.00

2.50

2.30

1.91

4.39

BF

214.00

220.00

6.00

5.30

2.29

12.14

BF

231.00

241.00

10.00

4.20

7.33

30.79

LPA

244.00

248.00

4.00

2.00

2.99

5.98

LPA

FSB912

1.00

3.00

2.00

1.65

3.29

5.43

8/15/2020

BF

FSB914

No impacts

8/15/2020

-

PPL769

12.05

16.75

4.70

2.81

2.75

7.73

8/15/2020

TORRE

17.70

21.55

3.85

2.30

2.05

4.72

TORRE

52.65

57.45

4.80

3.01

4.57

13.76

BA/TORRE

FSB891

No impacts

8/15/2020

-

FSB915

No impacts

8/23/2020

-

PPL800

106.05

110.90

4.85

4.70

1.11

5.22

8/28/2020

LFW

113.40

123.40

10.00

3.50

5.73

20.06

LFW

135.40

139.40

4.00

1.90

12.65

24.04

BF

148.40

159.40

11.00

4.00

4.05

16.20

BF

181.40

187.40

6.00

2.45

4.43

10.85

LPA

PPL729

No impacts

8/23/2020

-

FSB893

No impacts

8/23/2020

-

FSB892

18.00

26.00

8.00

2.90

6.56

19.02

8/23/2020

BF

27.00

30.80

3.80

1.95

4.27

8.33

BFII

PPL702

329.00

331.20

2.20

1.85

3.43

6.35

8/23/2020

BA

PPL684

39.80

43.10

3.30

2.70

2.76

7.45

8/28/2020

BFII

48.20

55.00

6.80

5.70

1.86

10.60

BFII

59.55

62.35

2.80

2.30

1.57

3.61

BFII

PPL750

117.80

121.05

3.25

1.88

8.81

16.56

8/28/2020

LFW

128.40

138.45

10.05

3.24

7.70

24.95

LFW

SOURCE: Jaguar Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/605427/Jaguar-Mining-Expands-Resource-Potential-at-Turmalina-and-Pilar-Mines-Brazil


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2QA7P
CA47009M8896
www.jaguarmining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap