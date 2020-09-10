Brixton Metals Samples up to 36.9 g/t Au, 2,890 g/t Ag and 7.2% Cu and Provides a Drilling Update on its Thorn Project

VANCOUVER, Sept. 10, 2020 - Brixton Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQB: BBBXF) is pleased to provide an update on its newly expanded now 2,600 SQKM mineral tenure Thorn Gold-Copper-Silver Project, located in the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.



Highlights:

Drilling is ongoing with 3,025m within 16 core holes on the West and Central Outlaw Gold targets completed and 3 deep holes planned for the Camp Creek porphyry target

5,418 soil and 1,282 rock samples have been collected. Field work is ongoing with an emphasis on the newly acquired Trapper and Metla zones.

Select Sampling Results:

Table 1. The top five gold-in-rock samples for 2020

Sample ID Au g/t Ag ppm Cu % Target Area Y644109 68.80 123.00 0.15 West Outlaw Y639808 36.90 125.00 0.18 Trapper Y645352 14.65 50.00 0.05 West Outlaw Y644116 14.50 72.20 0.16 West Outlaw Y640893 14.05 1,890.00 4.62 Camp Creek

Table 2. The top five silver-in-rock samples for 2020

Sample ID Au g/t Ag ppm Cu % Target Area Y643048 0.42 2,890.00 0.19 West Outlaw Y640893 14.05 1,890.00 4.62 Camp Creek Y640879 7.41 1,615.00 7.21 Camp Creek Y640882 10.85 1,305.00 4.84 Camp Creek Y640891 2.47 1,290.00 0.32 Camp Creek

Table 3. The top five copper-in-rock samples for 2020

Sample ID Au g/t Ag ppm Cu % Target Area Y640879 7.41 1,615.00 7.21 Camp Creek Y640931 1.96 667.00 5.63 Camp Creek Y640882 10.85 1,305.00 4.84 Camp Creek Y640893 14.05 1,890.00 4.62 Camp Creek Y641088 1.10 30.40 4.54 Metla

Chairman and CEO of Brixton Metals, Gary R. Thompson stated, “We are excited about the number of high grade gold-silver-copper samples that have been collected so far this season at the newly expanded Thorn district-scale property. The scale of the mineralized system at the Thorn District is remarkable. We are about halfway through our 5000-6000m drill program for this season and are keen to receive the upcoming assay results. We have completed drilling at the Outlaw Gold Zone and are now starting to drill the Camp Creek Porphyry Cu-Au target.”

Click here for Figure 1. Thorn District Gold Geochemical Map:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Figure-1-Sept10_2020-Augeochem.jpg

Click here for Figure 2. Thorn District Copper Geochemical Map:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Figure-2-Sept10_2020-Cugeochem.jpg

Click here for Figure 3. Camp Creek and Outlaw gold geochemical anomalies and 2020 drill sites:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Figure-3-Sept10_2020-CampCK_OutlawV3.jpg

See link to the top five gold-silver-copper sample descriptions and pictures:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Pack-NR092020_Top5-Final.pdf

Brixton has completed 3,025m within 16 core holes on the West Outlaw and Central Outlaw Gold Target. Results shall be released as they are received from the assay lab. No previous drilling was conducted on the Outlaw West target. It was in 2018, where the first high gold numbers were collected of up to 39.4 g/t Au from a rock grab sample. Additional soil and rock sampling in 2020 returned up to 68.8 g/t Au from rock grab sample, and soil and rock samples have defined a gold anomaly of 500m by 750m in an east-west trend, see Figure 3 above. If the drilling is successful, this would represent a new discovery. The objective of drilling on the Central Outlaw Zone is to expand surface gold mineralization in a north-south direction and to expand gold mineralization to the east to a 700m strike. The gold mineralization in the Central Outlaw Zone forms a tabular body up to 60m thick with a shallow easterly plunge, hosted by interbeds of siltstone and graywacke.

Now that the Company has consolidated the Trapper claims, it can build on the Trapper Gold Trend through additional geochemical surveys, geological mapping and drilling.

Click here for Figure 4. Trapper Gold Trend geochemical anomalies:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Figure-4-Sept10_2020-Trapper.jpg

Three deep holes between 600-1000m max depth each are planned on the Camp Creek Porphyry target. The proposed hole on IP line 600 is targeting a high chargeability anomaly that suggests porphyry mineralization of higher grade than that encountered by hole THN19-162 located 400m to the north given its closer proximity to a potential sulphides-rich porphyry centre (please see Figure 5 below).

Click here for Figure 5. Proposed Camp Creek Drill Hole and IP Chargeability:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Figure-5-Sept10_2020-IP-Line-600.jpg

Mr. Antonio Celis, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the information in this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its gold, copper and silver projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver and the Atlin Goldfields projects located in NWBC, the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt projects in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project in NW Montana, USA. Brixton Metals Corp. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB and in the USA OTCQB market under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations please contact Mitchell Smith, VP of Investor Relations

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: mitchell.smith@brixtonmetals.com

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, and “intend”, statements that an action or event “may”, “might”, “could”, “should”, or “will” be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds, By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statement.

