BTU Metals Obtains DTC & CNS Eligibilty for Its Common Shares Enhancing US Investor Access

- Geological leadership team on site to prep for drill program -

VANCOUVER, September 10, 2020 - BTU Metals Corp. ("BTU" or the "Company") (TSX:V:BTU)(OTC PINK:BTUMF) today announced it has obtained eligibility with The Depository Trust Company (DTC) and Continuous Net Settlement (CNS) in the United States, increasing access for U.S. investors for its common shares.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC eligibility permits BTU's shares to be distributed, settled and serviced through DTC's automated processes, leveraging efficiencies created through electronic clearing and settlement of securities. DTC services may provide benefits for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the United States. CNS is an automated book-entry accounting system, which centralizes the settlement of security transactions and maintains an orderly flow of security and money balances between market participants.

"As we lead up to this exciting imminent drill program to test high priority drill targets in Red Lake, we expect the DTC eligibility of our common shares in the U.S. will improve access for investors and brokerage houses to trade our shares", stated Paul Wood, CEO of BTU Metals.

BTU is pursuing both high-grade gold targets and copper-dominant massive sulfide targets on its 200 square kilometre property that shares a 35 kilometre border with Great Bear Resources Ltd. ("Great Bear"). The property is 25 kilometres southeast of Red Lake, Ontario in an area with excellent access and infrastructure. To date roughly one-third of the property area has been analyzed using Windfall Geotek's (WIN-TSX:V) proprietary Artificial Intelligence approach to target potential gold mineralized areas, from which 35 high priority targets have been identified at a high correlation rate with known gold mineralization. The BTU team is on site, including VP Exploration, Bruce Durham as BTU prepares for the imminent drill program.

The Company's exploration work at its Red Lake, Ontario projects remains largely on schedule with no major disruption due to the COVID-19 government guidelines. The Company continues to monitor this situation, continues to be careful to conduct all work in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines and will adjust its activities and timelines as deemed appropriate.

Bruce Durham, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

