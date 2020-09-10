East Asia Minerals Announces a $4 Million Financing with a $2 Million Lead Order from Palisades Goldcorp to Advance Sangihe Gold Project to Production

September 10, 2020 - East Asia Minerals Corp. ("EAMC" or the "Company") (TSXV:EAS) (OTC:EAIAF) is pleased to announce a $4 million private placement (the "Private Placement") with a $2 million lead order from Palisades Goldcorp. The private placement will consist of 26,666,666 units priced at $0.15 per unit (the "Unit"). Each unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable into one Share at an exercise price of $0.25 for 3 years from the date such Warrant is issued.

The first tranche of the financing is expected to close on or before September 17, 2020 with subsequent tranche closings following shortly thereafter.

Mr. Terry Filbert, CEO of EAMC, adds, "With the granting of the AMDAL environment permits, our upcoming operation license application, and the funds raised from this private placement, East Asia is targeting 2021 for production start-up at the Sangihe gold project. With the start of production, EAMC will be able to showcase the strong cashflow ability of the Sangihe asset and our team's ability to execute. We're encouraged by the support of our long-term shareholders who have expressed interest in a sizable allocation of this financing and encourage interested investors to contact EAMC or your financial advisor for an allocation request."

The use of proceeds will be going towards Sangihe gold project, construction of a 100,000 tonnes heap leach operation, engineering, equipment purchases, consulting, and related professional fees of a start up mine operation. Subject to the final environmental permit being issued as well the Indonesian Government Operations Production License being granted, the Company intends to proceed to production without the benefit of first establishing mineral reserves supported by a feasibility study. The Company cautions readers that the any production decision made by the Company will not be based on a NI 43-101 feasibility study of mineral reserves that demonstrates economic and technical viability and as such, there may be involved increased uncertainty and various technological and economic risks such as the interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; commodity and currency price fluctuation; failure to obtain adequate financing; regulatory, recovery rates, refinery costs, and other relevant conversion factors, permitting and licensing risks; general market and mining exploration risks and production and economic risks related to design and engineering, manufacturing, technological processes and test procedures and the risk that the project's output will not be salable at a price that will cover the project's operating and maintenance costs.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate amount of 3,000,000 stock options to an officer, directors, employees and consultants of the company in accordance of the provisions of the company's stock option plan, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Each option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the company at an exercise price of $0.15 for a five-year period.



ABOUT PALISADES GOLDCORP

Palisades Goldcorp is Canada's new resource focused merchant bank. Palisades' management team has a demonstrated track record of making money and is backed by many of the industry's most notable financiers. With junior resource equities valued at generational lows, management believes the sector is on the cusp of a major bull market move. Palisades is positioning itself with significant stakes in undervalued companies and assets with the goal of generating superior returns.

ABOUT SANGIHE GOLD PROJECT

The Sangihe gold-copper project is located on the island of Sangihe off the northern coast of Sulawesi and has an existing National Instrument 43-101 inferred mineral resource of 114,700 indicated and 105,000 inferred ounces of Gold as reported in the Company's "Independent Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimates of the Binebase and Bawone Deposits, Sangihe Project, North Sulawesi, Indonesia" dated May 30, 2017. Only 10% of the gold bearing area has been explored. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Company's 70-percent interest in the Sangihe-mineral-tenement contract of work ("CoW") is held through PT Tambang Mas Sangihe (PTTMS). The remaining 30-percent interest in PTTMS is held by three Indonesian corporations. The term of the Sangihe CoW agreement is for 30 years upon commencement of the production phase of the project.

ABOUT EAST ASIA MINERALS CORPORATION

East Asia Minerals is a dynamic junior gold developer with NI43-101 gold resources in Indonesia, one of the leading gold producer countries in the world. EAS plans to advance and permit Sangihe in near term and raise funds for a heap leach operation. East Asia has a team of mining professionals in North America and locally in Indonesia with extensive experience in starting and operating small-scale gold and coal assets. With the team in place, East Asia plans to raise capital and market awareness to develop it's highly prospective project portfolio.

Frank Rocca, BAppSc.(Geology), MAusIMM, MAIG, Chief Geologist of East Asia Minerals Corp. is the Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approves the content of this release.

