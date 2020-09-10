Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting

VANCOUVER, Sept. 10, 2020 - Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2020 annual general and special meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia were approved. A total of 170,925,885 pre-consolidation common shares (17,092,588 post-consolidation common shares) were voted, representing 62.92% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares.



The number of directors of the Company was set at five, and Eduardo Covarrubias, Fernando Porcile, Francis O’Kelly, Francisco Covarrubias, and Paul Miquel were elected to serve on the board of directors of the Company.

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is an exploration and development company with an 100% interest in the Vizcachitas Project in Chile (the “Project”). The Company is focused on progressing the Project, which is located along Chile’s most prolific copper belt, into production.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Forward-looking statements may include words such as "shall", "will", and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may materially differ from expectations if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect our business or if our estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, risks more fully described in the Company's Annual Information Form and continuous disclosure documents, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements in this press release describe the Company's expectations as of the date hereof.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.