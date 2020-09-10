Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Reminds Shareholders of the Trading of Trust Units

Calgary, AB, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (the "Trust" or "Alaris"), formerly Alaris Royalty Corp. (the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce the commencement of trading in its trust units (the "Units") under the symbol AD.UN on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The common shares ("Common Shares") of the Corporation with the trading symbol AD have been delisted and replaced by the Units. The Units began trading on September 4, 2020 following the closing of the plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which the Trust indirectly acquired all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares in exchange for Units. The outstanding convertible debentures of the Corporation, as assumed by the Trust as co-obligator (the "Convertible Debenture") will remain listed on the TSX under the symbol "AD.DB".

CUSIP numbers in respect of the Units initially issued by the Trust under the Arrangement based on the representations (or deemed representations) of each former shareholder of the Corporation are as follows:

Trust Units (Non-U.S. Shareholders) - CUSIP: C01097101; ISIN: CAC010971017

Trust Units (QIBs) - CUSIP: 011664117; ISIN: US0116641178

Trust Units (U.S. Shareholders - non-QIBs) - CUSIP: 011664109; ISIN: US0116641095

Convertible Debentures - CUSIP: C01097AA9; ISIN: CAC01097AA98

Notwithstanding the different CUSIPs assigned to certain of the Units, all Units issued under the Arrangement are of the same class and, subject to the applicable resale restrictions (if any) imposed on the applicable unitholders and as represented by each different CUSIP, are the same in all respects.

Further details of the Arrangement, including certain income tax considerations with respect thereto and the applicable resale restrictions (if any) in respect to the Units issuable under the Arrangement are contained in the information circular of the Corporation dated July 21, 2020, a copy of which is available under Alaris' SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ALARIS:

Alaris provides alternative financing to private companies ("Partners") in exchange for distributions with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for dividend payments to its shareholders. Distributions from the Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust